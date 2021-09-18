Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Mamma’s Love Is Always, Enough! Enrico Di Giuseppe #Italian-American

A Simple Reminder Of Mamma's Abundance In ENRICO DI GIUSEPPE'S Performance Of "Mamma Quel Vino E Generoso (Addio alla madre)," By Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Mamma’s love can never be replaced; nor can one find an abundance of it. Her love is beautiful, intriguing, exquisite, and a connection to a Higher level of abundance, since ancient times. Yes. Her love has been celebrated since the beginning of time. Child birth. Menstrual Cycle. The ability to allow another life to grow inside of her. All of these factors grant her the power (and decorum) to keep the realm (and entities) of time. That is why Mamma is celebrated.

We remember the Venus Of Willendorf, and her shaping. Her large and curvy form of fat ruffles were symbolic of an infinite wealth of nutrition. Furthermore, they were from a greater source, that Mother was connected to. Such was connected to the Divine. Always remember that Mother’s presence was never solely for an Earthly realm. There were treasures, and layers, for moving deeper into her level of exploration. What is even more profound is that such a mystery makes one want to know greater things about her. Even when one is an adult, one may never truly understand, Mother.

Still in the world of opera, and Mamma arrives, again. Of course, this time it’s more with an Italian taste! The song, shall we ask is called “Mamma Quel Vino E Generoso (Addio Alla Madre).” Mamma Mia! Mother is generous, and more materially wealthy, than what we could possibly imagine. Through it all, her abundance is always pure! It is endless and will never fade away, for human greed or indifference! Mother will always be here-both in the physical and spiritual realms. She never really left, during her transition. You just have to get used to her physicality being away.

Shall we move along?

Now, we have Mother’s connection to WINE! Well, isn’t that Divine! Like the culinary of fine wine, Mother also ages well through time! There is a wellness about Mother, which permits her to glow.

Mamma, quel vino e generoso, e certo

Mother, that wine is generous, and surely

Oggi troppi bicchieri, Ne ho tracannati

I have guzzle too many glasses today

Vado fuori all’aperto

I’m not going out in the open air

Ma prima voglio, che mi benedite

But, first I want you to bless me

Even in the culinary expressions of wine tasting, Mother is always, there! Should you be surprised? She often has advice for anything, which is grown from the Earth. Always! An Earthly woman is, Mother! Like the fine wine, her timing gets better, every time!

Enrico Di Giuseppe

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/8/83/Enrico_Di_Giuseppe.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YP3rq0DbrY0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5pQ1Mf6xsozVbhGY8nc4Nu

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Cradling Of Mama: Dalida #Italy 🇮🇹

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Final Reunion With Elena Dzamashvili, and Georgia’s Maidenal Blessings, From Her Gardens Of Delight! #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Annie Cordy’s Happy Worlds In Reality’s Many Songs!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.