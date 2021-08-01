Mama’s Permittance: Frankie Lymon #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Don’t we remember the rules and restrictions, within childhood’s domain? At one point it was Rock n‘ Roll. Then, it became Hip Hop. Then again, that all depends on the genre, we came up in. At one point, it was the Rock n‘ Roll, which was forbidden from our households. For certain people, it was, the Blues! Gradually, however, both musical genres slowly became more tolerable. Later on, down the line, such musical styles simply became part of musical her/history. Let us not forget, there were rules for what we could and couldn’t listen to. Those, who remember, Rock n‘ Roll was one of them.

You have to sit with those of that particular time, in order to know the reason for why certain music was not permitted to be heard, inside of the home. Perhaps, it was always the new, which seemed, forbidden. There just had to be a certain factor, when it came to documenting what seemed, “taboo!” It’s a generational thing. Age comes to define what is acceptable, and what isn’t. Divisions between age groups made one thing seem, “taboo.” How interesting that the older generation had their own problems! They had their cultural taboos. And yet, they seem to forget that at one point, they were young.

So, Mama made her rules. Kids were required to follow them; at least when she was there. That didn’t mean that rules were not broken, when Mom was not around. After all, when Mom disappeared into other terrain, the music came on. How else did Rock n‘ Roll spread like wildfire across the United States of America?

We have often heard that if you want to keep your children from doing something, then show them what you desire them to do. Using the word “dont,” simply encourages to do exactly what you have forbidden. It’s better to show them your desires, as opposed to forbidding what is, undesirable!

Of course the taboos on Mother’s list of forbidden continued to grow. Maybe, she was simply protecting us from certain things; or so she thought. Yet, what Mama later came to understand is that kids were going to be kids, no matter what. They wanted to experience that fun music. They wanted to know what it means to experience their youthful years, and the music coming with it.

So, during one era, there was a song called, “Mama Don’t Allow It.” It goes through those things that Momma didn’t allow. Furthermore, what seemed humorous, is that we could imagine engaging in similar fun things when she was a youthful maiden. She just didn’t tell us. I’m sure even her Mother had her own pair of rules, as well.

So, while we listened to Momma (or pretended to), just know that music and dancing to it, always trumped any rule. And, once Momma found out, she couldn’t help, but join in, and dance along, too!

