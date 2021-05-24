Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mama’s Loving Reflections: Abi Ofarim

The Power Of Wellness Through, Mother! ABI OFARIM and His Performance Of The Song, "Mama, Oh Mama!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s one of the most powerful words known to man. It is found in every single language; throughout every single nation! If it wasn’t for such a word, humanity would cease to exist. From the moment we are born, we are introduced to this word. It continues to move us throughout each and every component of our lives. Even when we have reached adulthood, that word continues to be there. Precious. Fierce. Guardian. Nurturer. Healer. Educator. Knowledge-Seeker. Different adjectives and titles are connected to this one, single word. Therefore, what does it mean? It means that such a word is a treasure. A sacred blessing. The word should be respected, honored, and treasured each and every day! What word carries such a level of greatness, may you ask? Well, it is very simple. The word is. . .mother!

Mother. Well, that’s the very term for such a being in the English language. Different terms are applied to its being, when it comes to travel; moving around into different cultures and nations. Yes! It feels so good! When one has been nourished in the context of Mother’s love, it feels even more illuminating!

What’s even more magical about the very term of Mother is that she manifests herself throughout different periods. Even should one’s own Mother cease to exist in the life of a child, the very culture of Mother sends others in her absence. There is simply no other way around it. That’s real! Any child, or adult, who has experienced neglect is granted the opportunity to experience the very nutrition of Mother-should they be open up to it! She is abundant, everywhere, and everlasting!

There is no greater musical experience than painting Mother into a song-no greater experience, at all! In fact, it is one of the highest forms of honor and praise! It just feels natural when you sing about Mother. Should you not know the words, or the right way to sing, her energy brings a unique atmosphere into the mix! Just go with Mother’s flow, and things begin to pick up, in the manner in which one sees fit!

We all have our personal stories of Mother. Of course, not everyone has had a beautiful relationship with her. Of course, Heaven’s grace is merciful. When something happens to lack, another source always comes into the rescue. That’s just how it is! For each and every person, Mother has her very own story! It doesn’t matter how beautiful or ugly it may be, it is a story. Therefore, when it comes to moving through that level of wellness. permit us to experience the very treasures of such a Being-a Being, having been blessed through the world of Heaven’s Delight!

Abi Ofarim

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esther_%26_Abi_Ofarim#/media/File%3AGrand_Gala_du_Disque_in_RAI._Abraham_en_Ester_Ofarim.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abi_Ofarim#/media/File%3AFenklup1968AbiOfarim.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eypvhRKGGh8
https://open.spotify.com/track/1fdCrytmUGYLuyTk7LEG8E

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mommy moments that now last forever: Tali Gillette

    by Amber Mark
    Community//

    Mother’s Day and Wonder Womanhood

    by Kenisha Coy
    Community//

    The Best Strategies To Develop Handwriting And Improve Literacy Skills

    by Dave Devloper
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.