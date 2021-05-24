Mama’s Loving Reflections: Abi Ofarim

It’s one of the most powerful words known to man. It is found in every single language; throughout every single nation! If it wasn’t for such a word, humanity would cease to exist. From the moment we are born, we are introduced to this word. It continues to move us throughout each and every component of our lives. Even when we have reached adulthood, that word continues to be there. Precious. Fierce. Guardian. Nurturer. Healer. Educator. Knowledge-Seeker. Different adjectives and titles are connected to this one, single word. Therefore, what does it mean? It means that such a word is a treasure. A sacred blessing. The word should be respected, honored, and treasured each and every day! What word carries such a level of greatness, may you ask? Well, it is very simple. The word is. . .mother!

Mother. Well, that’s the very term for such a being in the English language. Different terms are applied to its being, when it comes to travel; moving around into different cultures and nations. Yes! It feels so good! When one has been nourished in the context of Mother’s love, it feels even more illuminating!

What’s even more magical about the very term of Mother is that she manifests herself throughout different periods. Even should one’s own Mother cease to exist in the life of a child, the very culture of Mother sends others in her absence. There is simply no other way around it. That’s real! Any child, or adult, who has experienced neglect is granted the opportunity to experience the very nutrition of Mother-should they be open up to it! She is abundant, everywhere, and everlasting!

There is no greater musical experience than painting Mother into a song-no greater experience, at all! In fact, it is one of the highest forms of honor and praise! It just feels natural when you sing about Mother. Should you not know the words, or the right way to sing, her energy brings a unique atmosphere into the mix! Just go with Mother’s flow, and things begin to pick up, in the manner in which one sees fit!

We all have our personal stories of Mother. Of course, not everyone has had a beautiful relationship with her. Of course, Heaven’s grace is merciful. When something happens to lack, another source always comes into the rescue. That’s just how it is! For each and every person, Mother has her very own story! It doesn’t matter how beautiful or ugly it may be, it is a story. Therefore, when it comes to moving through that level of wellness. permit us to experience the very treasures of such a Being-a Being, having been blessed through the world of Heaven’s Delight!

Abi Ofarim