Malynda Hale of ‘WeNeedToTalk’: “Don’t let your drive be louder than your instinct”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Malynda Hale.

Malynda Hale is a singer/songwriter, actress, entrepreneur & activist. She has utilized her voice and social media presence as a creative influencer to effect change within social justice, female empowerment, LGBTQ+ rights, veganism, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She currently hosts her own podcast called #WeNeedToTalk that focuses on important topics in politics, entertainment, religion, society and cultural trends. Through one-on-one interviews and roundtable discussions, #WeNeedtoTalk drives home the message that “Everything begins with a conversation.” Additionally, she serves as a worship leader at Harmony Toluca Lake Church where she co-hosts a bi-monthly discussion group called Courageous Conversations. This discussion group focuses on social justice from a Christian perspective and encourages call-to-actions for its participants. With a passion for storytelling and creating platforms for others. Malynda has created the Black Voices Heard Project, an ongoing video and photo series that seeks to amplify the experiences of Black Americans. Through this project, it is her hope that the negative perceptions of the Black community will be dismantled and the door will open for more understanding and empathy.

Malynda was born and raised in sunny Santa Barbara, California where she began singing at just five years old. At the age of seven, she learned to play the piano, and by nine years old she was writing her own music. Malynda’s love for music and desire to make a difference in the world has led her to be recognized many times for her work. She won “Best Female Vocalist” at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Best Pop Music Video at the Indie Music Channel Awards, and she has been a headliner for the NAMM show on the main stage and for the Sennheiser stage. She has opened for artists such as Tyrone Wells, Ernie Halter, Levi Kreis, OTOWN and Smokey Robinson.

She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter, and dog.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Santa Barbara, CA which is just north of Los Angeles. And I grew up in a very loving home. My parents really put an emphasis on education and pursuing our passions and I always felt supported in my endeavors. I still do to this very day. My parents are the best. So, I’ve been very blessed to have a family that has always encouraged me to follow my heart and my dreams.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember seeing Whitney Houston sing the national anthem for the super bowl when I was 5 and that really struck me because I wanted to be able to affect people with my voice the way that she did. So, music was the first career path that I took and while I have yet to reach greater success in music, I think I’ve been extremely successful in what I’ve accomplished. What I discovered later on in my career was that I wanted to be able to use my voice in other ways as well. I realized that my voice, not just my singing voice, was where my power was. Music wasn’t the only way I could express myself and my beliefs. and that’s how the podcast came about. I found another way to combine my love for having conversations and telling others stories. It really all came together.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

When I was doing a guest entertainer show on a cruise ship, I got to the airport and I forgot my passport. I was supposed to be flying to Aruba to meet the other performers I was singing with but I had to go back home to get my passport and then reschedule my flight and make sure I got to Aruba before the boat left. It was funny but also one of the more stressful situations I’ve ever been in. It’s an incredibly long story that will stress you out if I retell the whole thing, but I will say the valuable lesson I learned is to always double-check you have everything before you are about to leave the country. I also was proud of how I didn’t crumble under pressure and I didn’t give up. I truly did everything I could to make sure I made it to the boat in time! I was really proud of myself.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I would advise that hearing “no” isn’t the end of the world. It hurts. No one will dispute that. But so often we get caught up in the rejection part of our journey that we think “no” means a closed door. And as cliche as it sounds, hearing a “no” could truly be the catalyst for an opportunity that changes your life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

It’s not necessarily a life lesson quote but I think Jeremiah 29 is a bible verse that has been and always will be relevant to my life. Believing and trusting that God does have a plan for me is crucial to how I navigate most of the steps I take in my career. So, I just have to continue trusting and walking towards my purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Even though my entire family has always been so supportive, my mom has truly been my rock. I don’t think there’s a single performance she has missed, or anything I’ve created or produced that she hasn’t supported or shared with her circle. She’s always there if I need a sounding board and she always reminds me to trust God and believe in myself. I’ve wanted to give up a lot but she’s always been the most encouraging and supportive person in my life. It’s hard to pinpoint a specific story or time when she’s really been there for me, because I don’t remember a time where she hasn’t been. I mean even now she’s watching my daughter so I could do this interview! She’s just so supportive and I’m incredibly grateful.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

It has always been a passion of mind to advocate for others and share their stories. A few years ago my music really took a shift and I started writing more socially conscious music because I felt it was important to use my voice through a medium that most people connect with. So, writing music about issues that matter most to me was a great way to get people to think, and hear a different perspective. I also think music is a great way for people to navigate the world through a different lens. In general I spend time doing my best to educate myself on social impact causes. I really try my best to express my feelings in a way that will make other people feel galvanized to do the same. I think also being honest about not knowing everything but always wanting to learn is super important. Currently, my focus has really been on giving Black voices a platform and dismantling any incorrect perceptions about the community or the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. It’s very important that I use whatever platform I have to continue amplifying Black Voices.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I’ve always been passionate about wanting to amplify Black Voices but the last few years has made that passion really grow. I started out by using my music as a way to share my thoughts and feelings, but now that I’m in a position to give other people a platform with my podcast and with the Black Voices Heard Project, my goal has really been to share the stories of Black Americans. I also want to give people the opportunity to understand Black culture and hear about a variety of experiences as it pertains to Blackness in this country.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

When I released my song “We Run” in 2016 I wrote it after one of the many incidents of police brutality. I really wanted to channel my feelings into a song and the response to that song was truly my “Aha” moment. I realized that I needed to start using my platform to speak out about issues that really matter to me. Through my music, through my conversations, and through my personal relationships even. It took me writing that song to fully realize that I had to start being extremely forward in my attempts for change. So, here I am a few years later and my efforts in really wanting to educate people and guide them in their understanding when it comes to social justice are growing and for that I’m really proud of myself. I’m glad that I decided to see this part of my journey through and haven’t been afraid to speak out.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I receive messages often from people thanking me for using my platform to speak out and also for giving a platform to mammy marginalized groups but specifically, the Black community with the Black Voices Heard project. Having people thank me for doing that means a lot. I’ve also had people thank me for having grace when I educate people. I think it’s important to meet people where they are at and then help them learn from there. The world is ever changing and so is our culture as a society and we have to have grace as people try to navigate new ways of thinking.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Listen to marginalized groups, validate their experiences, and if you are in a position of power and privilege, use that privilege to do good. If people truly want change they have to be willing to share space with others. I fully believe there is space for everyone but if the people who are in positions of power continue to hold that space hostage and not allow anyone else at the table then we will never see things be truly equal.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Put yourself first. In the entertainment industry, we are always trying to please other people and I feel like if I had decided to put myself first early on it would have saved me a lot of frustration and disappointment. I was always trying to create the music that I thought people wanted to hear, or say yes to things I really didn’t want to do and now that I am putting myself first and doing the things that I want to do, I’m happier. Be intentional in the work that you do. It’s easy to get caught up in busy work. Trying to find opportunities. Sending emails to people. Submitting to things that you think may further your career. But I had some missteps because I would do things without thinking and wasn’t intentional in the work that I was doing. I was consuming myself with busy work at times to feel like I was productive when in reality I wasn’t productive at all. Now I’m more focused and there’s a a reason for everything I do. Give yourself some grace. I definitely have been hard on myself over the last decade. I’ve spent so much time beating myself up for not reaching the level of success I thought I should be at right now. But I’ve had to lean into my faith a lot and give myself some grace. There’s no timeline for success, and wherever I am at any given time is exactly where I’m supposed to be. Let go of relationships that don’t serve you anymore. And I don’t mean serve you in a way that you’re only in the friendship or relationship in order to receive something. But if a relationship or friendship is constantly causing you stress or somehow impeding your path to success, then it’s time to let it go. And because I show grace to others so often, I’ve given people second and third chances when I really should have just moved on because it was obviously time to move on. Don’t let your drive be louder than your instinct. Because I have always been a very tenacious person, I have sometimes let my tenacity and ambition cloud my judgement. But over time I’ve learned that every manager is not the right fit for you, every agent may not be truthful, every musician may not care about your career, and every person you meet that promises you the world is not always truthful in their declarations. I have to trust my instinct rather than focusing on words I want to hear. Had I listened to myself in some specific situations I would have avoided some pretty bad conflicts, but I, unfortunately, had to learn the hard way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is such an incredible question because there are a million things I want to create. But one idea I created with the help of a friend a few years ago that never really got jumped off the ground was centered around homelessness. People know that I have a passion for telling others stories and giving them a platform and I really wanted to go out into the homeless community and learn their stories. I wanted to figure out a way to help them achieve things that they haven’t been able to achieve. Some people are simply victims of circumstance and they aren’t able to get out of the situations that they are in. I also think there is such a stigma surrounding the homeless community. People have extremely pointed opinions about them but don’t actually take the time to figure out how they got into that position. They were children once. They had parents. They probably had dreams and aspirations at one point. And I think if I could get in a position to highlight those stories and raise funds to help these people it would do a lot of good.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

There are two people I really admire in terms of how they use their platform and how they advocate for the Black community. Jesse Williams is someone whose career and advocacy I have admired and followed for years. I think that way he has utilized his platform and place in the industry to create opportunities for people within the BIPOC community is nothing short of inspiring and it’s something I hope to emulate as my career grows. The storytelling aspect of my life is really inspired by Ava DuVernay and how she chooses to tackle tough topics in such a poetic and cinematic way. I think the projects she has played a part in have really etched their place in our society and our culture and will be used as a means of education for years to come. That’s the kind of lasting impact I want to have on the world.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!