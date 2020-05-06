Male Heroes and President Trump is One of Them

I look forward every day for the White House news briefing. Without fail, President Trump lifts my spirits and brings hope every time. Especially, after reading the news media that penetrates facts to us all day long that pose all the dangers of Covid-19. At the end of the day, it is President Trump that shows up and brings wisdom and even humor for me to stay optimistic.

I believe President Trump is genuine and speaks from the heart. I know, I once declared a female voice like my departed mother that set my heart on fire. But all of that has changed since the Kavanaugh trials that showed me a different picture of politics that I did not like at all. I could barely watch the miscarriage of justice. But nothing has changed my admiration and dedication to the heart of a mother as the most powerful, like Mary, the Blessed Virgin, to stand by our side.

Besides eight sisters, I was raised with nine brothers and an old-fashioned outspoken Italian father. The males were all sincere and often could not hold their comments to themselves. But I always felt that their love and positive criticism guided me on the right path and never failed me. And how I had often needed it!! That leaves me to understand and respect the male authority differently.

The coronavirus pandemic brought even more of a spotlight on President Trump and I got to know him more, in other ways as a loving family man and father. He is honest, trustworthy, and fair!! I see a powerful and compassionate leader that is outspoken at times only because he is presented with more critical issues than anyone else, I have ever known. And he still brings us a little humor! And to hear some of the media’s disrespect saddens me. But it brings my childhood experiences to mind. Like listening to the wisdom of the male figures in my life that the President’s voice comforts me the more than anyone else. I feel that I can trust him like my own family.

Two examples.

When I was 14 years old, I suddenly went partially blind and landed in the Wills Eyes hospital for over a month. Test after test, the doctors told my father that they would have to operate to look for a possible hidden tumor. My father refused to sign the papers and asked them to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, I was still partially blind and not getting better.

After two weeks, they asked for my father’s permission to do a spinal tap on me. But since there was no progress and I was losing more sight, my father agreed. After the spinal tap, they found I had ingested a dangerous poison, possibly from a contaminated can, and that had caused my blindness. They put me on the appropriate IV medications and after two weeks my sight came back.

Another time, at 26, a doctor prescribed anti-depressants for me because of two tremendous losses and I was so sad. My father was furious with me and told me not to take them. He said, “If you were not depressed and sad, there would be something wrong with you!” I have never needed medication since.

Now you might think what do my two examples have to do with President Trump, and how he brings me hope and optimism during this terrible crisis?

It took me many years to see things differently and the power behind the male figures in my life. Especially with my outspoken father, who showed hints of humor through our life-storms. I have learned that men are not the same as women. Sometimes they are louder or more outspoken, and they think they know everything from their experiences, and sometimes they just might. My father was a purple heart veteran who served in two wars. I have learned such men can be the most knowledgeable, strong, trustworthy, authentic leaders that often just need the softness and understanding of a woman to keep them going strong. And we need them, too. Today especially, the world needs them. The silence and the noise are the balance that brings us all together in love.

President Trump is the hero that brings me to hope, keeps me optimistic today, for a better tomorrow!

Thank you so very much, President Trump! And God bless you!!

(Please note: My two examples do not dispense medical advice or prescribe physical, emotional, or medical problems without the advice of a physician, either directly or indirectly.)