Making the Most of New Beginnings

We can’t change the past, but we can jump on the path to a new ending. By setting goals and taking steps each day toward reaching them, we can bring our life back in balance and reap the rewards at every turn of our lifelong journey.
But you can forget that old joke about playing a country song backward – the dog’s back in the yard, the truck’s in the driveway, and the wife is cooking dinner in the kitchen. In real life, we still need to own what came before. Maybe it’s adapting to a divorce, rebuilding our personal finances, or accepting that it will take a while for others to believe we’ve changed for the better.
What you can’t do is let that turn you back, whether by fear or guilt or any of the other life blockers just waiting to sabotage your dreams. A new beginning is just that – new! – and that means accepting and, in time, even embracing change.
Here’s a good place to start:
- Make an honest assessment of where you are today. Find where you stand in the seven key areas of life – fitness, finance, family, field, faith, friends, and fun – and what goal will bring the most positive change to your life. Dream big! Then, each night, write down three small things you can do – no, make that will do – the next day to move you closer to success. You’re laying the groundwork, each tiny step proving to you and others that you’re on the road to a fulfilled life. We won’t tell you that it’s always easy, but trust us, it’s well worth the effort.
- Surround yourself with supportive, positive people. Be honest with them, let them know what you are doing, and ask for their help. At the same time, distance yourself from the naysayers, the toxic people in your life who would love nothing more than to drag you back down. Maybe your success will encourage them to take a new path. Just don’t let them derail you from yours.
- If something from your past surfaces, deal with it day by day. Take responsibility, learn from what happened, and, most importantly, forgive yourself. You are in control now; you’re making better choices. It may take a while to convince others, and even yourself, that you’ve changed, but you’re destined for far greater things.