Making the Most of New Beginnings

We can’t change the past, but we can jump on the path to a new ending. By setting goals and taking steps each day toward reaching them, we can bring our life back in balance and reap the rewards at every turn of our lifelong journey.

But you can forget that old joke about playing a country song backward – the dog’s back in the yard, the truck’s in the driveway, and the wife is cooking dinner in the kitchen. In real life, we still need to own what came before. Maybe it’s adapting to a divorce, rebuilding our personal finances, or accepting that it will take a while for others to believe we’ve changed for the better.

What you can’t do is let that turn you back, whether by fear or guilt or any of the other life blockers just waiting to sabotage your dreams. A new beginning is just that – new! – and that means accepting and, in time, even embracing change.

Here’s a good place to start: