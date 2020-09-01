Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Making the Map By Walking

How to stand in uncertainty with more tenacity, steadfastness, and faith.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Executive Leadership Coaching

Many entrepreneurs first engage with me because they’re stuck on a tough decision. Caught at a fork in the road, or most often many forks at once, the question inevitably arises, “What should I do?”

Who should I bring on as a General Manager? Where should I invest my marketing dollars? Is an expansion loan a good idea? Is it time to renew my lease or look for a bigger (or smaller) office? Should I seek a buyer for my company?

As an executive coach, I’m not in the business of telling people what to do. My work is focused on helping entrepreneurs step more boldly into these decisions for themselves. It’s been my experience that this is the most impactful approach long-term as no one knows your business better than you. At the same time, it’s not always clear when you’re in the thick of it what’s the best route to take.

I spent much of my youth in the back of our station wagon navigating family road trips with a large Rand McNally Road Atlas that took up half the seat. Even today, when I walk into an amusement park, the very first thing I do is grab a map. I love maps, yet all those maps were drawn by other people — mapping the roads they know and discovered for themselves.

Sometimes, we get to a place in our lives, and our businesses, where there is no map. And that’s a tough place to be, especially for us map lovers. I’ve been in that pit, myself, wrestling with the angst and pushing against my own coaches and mentors, “Can’t you just give me the answer!”

Unfortunately, there is no magic formula or three-step-process or ten-things-to-do that will spit out the right answer.

One the hardest truths to surrender into has been that in the most courageous and authentic journeys of our lives we can only make the map by walking it. Finding wise and trusted guides to walk along side me, instead of following someone else’s map, has been the key to my own leadership, business, and personal growth.

Each business and every entrepreneur I work with has a unique thumbprint, which means there is no magic formula or three-step-process or ten-things-to-do that will spit out the right answer. While this level of uncertainty can be unsettling, in coaching we focus on building the resilience to stand in these spaces of unknowing with more tenacity, steadfastness and, sometimes, faith.

This may mean working to gather meaningful metrics so we can gain a clearer picture of how your business is operating. Or, the development work might involve learning to engage with employees or peers in new ways that access perspectives from angles you can no longer see. Growth could also include increasing capacity to tune into, listen to, and trust your inner wisdom. And, sometimes the work is in simply building up the emotional courage to move and take action outside your comfort zone.

We all have our unique growth edges when it comes to decisions — both in making and executing on them. And these growth edges shift over time as contexts change and impacts become greater. I know this for sure… as an entrepreneur, the direction is not always clear. Building greater capacity to walk through your entrepreneurial journey with a map that unfolds only as you take each step will help you better navigate your business, even on your foggiest days.

When the way becomes unclear, where do you reach for support?

Originally published at https://www.trueformleadership.com on March 8, 2019.

Judy York, Executive & Integral Master Coach™ at TrueForm Leadership

Judy York combines her experience as a former Inc. 500 CEO with one of the most advanced maps of transformation ever created to help entrepreneurs and executives of growing companies transform themselves into better leaders.

Grounded in Integral Theory, she works from a holistic model of how change occurs – considering not only her clients and the unique way they move in the world, but also who and what supports them in the ever-changing landscape they operate in.  Judy coaches business leaders in developing a clearer understanding of where they are and a vision of where they long to be while co-creating a program to build the muscles they need to grow and embody this new vision.

Judy supports clients through individual leadership coaching, long-term business strategy, and leadership team alignment.  Schedule a discovery call for online executive coaching with Judy to begin the next leg of your own leadership development journey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Letting Go to Let Something Better In

by David Gittlin
Community//

Leveraging Health to Propel Wellness

by Andrea Wolf
//

Over the Hill, or Just the Beginning?

by Linda Davies Carr

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.