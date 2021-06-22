Making the Great Comeback

We have all read success stories of people taking that one decision to change their lives. These stories are usually very inspiring, but they also tend to have one thing in common: when these individuals made that decision to do something life-altering, they have usually found a source of inspiration. But what do you do when you are down in the dumps? Is it also possible to make changes then to put you on a path to success?

The good news is that, yes, it is absolutely possible. You may have to dig deeper than you ever did before, but I have a number of friends who have come back from the brink to do amazing things.

In the next few paragraphs, I'll share what my inspirational friends taught me about achieving success even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Write down your dream life

This is very important. When you are not feeling your best, taking that first step seems like a mountain to climb. It takes courage, but it can be done. Just sit in front of a piece of paper and write down your dream life, as if you had all the money and resources to make it come true. But make it vivid. Imagine the friends and family you’ll spend your days with, and what you would do on a perfect day. This exercise achieves two things: firstly, you will experience positive energy from imagining yourself in a good place, secondly, you will start to see the small steps you can start taking today that could take you towards that life.

2. Analyze, but slowly

When you try to come back from being down and out, remember to take it slowly. If you try to do too much at once, you will not reach all the targets you set for yourself and the demoralization from that will only send you back to where you started. Rather build up some reserves, taking small steps towards the dream life you imagined. Then, when you feel up to the task, you have to take the difficult next step of analyzing what went wrong the last time. Bad things happen to all of us and a lot of it is beyond our control, but if you can just find one or two things that you can control from now on, this will empower you to build an even better version of yourself.

3. Take a new look at goalsetting

When you are strong enough, it is time to set some goals. But it may also be the perfect time to look at the way you set goals. Many people set unrealistic goals for themselves and then become deflated when they can’t reach them. So, when you set new goals, make sure you can reach them. It is also better to break big goals down into smaller, little goals. These don’t seem so daunting, plus you’ll feel a sense of achievement every time you tick off one of these goals.

This won’t be easy, but with a vision of a better future and some work, you can get there. And, when it all seems a bit much, remember that you are not alone. Many other people have faced what you are facing, so don’t be afraid to reach out for support from trusted family or friends.