Making the Cut

“My wish for you is that you continue, continue to be who You are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness.”

Hope you’re enjoying your summer and the Olympics!

This week, my daughter Malia (a rising 10th grader) had tryouts for the Harvard Westlake High School Volleyball team.

In 7th grade, she was cut from the volleyball team.

In 8th grade, Malia was the only girl who got cut and made it on the team.

Every night this week, after tryouts Malia wondered if she would get cut and do a celebratory chant when she got an email that invited her back the next day.

“I didn’t get cut. I didn’t get cut.” She laughed out loud.

Today, her new coach Natalie pulled her aside and invited her on a spot to play Middle on the JV team. The coach said she really liked how Malia showed up every day to practice.

Her dedication to the sport and heart shone through. . and while her height and skills may not be up to par with other super tall players, what mattered, was that she gave it her all.

In the end, that’s what matters.

How do you show up in the world?

Do you show up with heart?

Do you always give it your all?

Speaking of heart and giving it your all, Ted Lasso Season 2 started and I’m so excited to see it!

If you haven’t seen it. . I highly recommend it!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

