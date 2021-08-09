Making the Cut

Hope you’re enjoying your summer and the Olympics!

This week, my daughter Malia (a rising 10th grader) had tryouts for the Harvard Westlake High School Volleyball team.

In 7th grade, she was cut from the volleyball team.

In 8th grade, Malia was the only girl who got cut and made it on the team.

Every night this week, after tryouts Malia wondered if she would get cut and do a celebratory chant when she got an email that invited her back the next day.

“I didn’t get cut. I didn’t get cut.” She laughed out loud.

Today, her new coach Natalie pulled her aside and invited her on a spot to play Middle on the JV team. The coach said she really liked how Malia showed up every day to practice.

Her dedication to the sport and heart shone through. . and while her height and skills may not be up to par with other super tall players, what mattered, was that she gave it her all.

In the end, that’s what matters.

How do you show up in the world?

Do you show up with heart?

Do you always give it your all?

Speaking of heart and giving it your all, Ted Lasso Season 2 started and I’m so excited to see it!

If you haven’t seen it. . I highly recommend it!

Xoxo

Kalika