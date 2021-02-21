Making music while in lockdown with Vincent de Boer

Vincent de Boer, from Groningen, The Netherlands. A young 20-year-old producer and rapper.

Vincent de Boer is a 20 year old rapper and Hiphop producer from Groningen, The Netherlands. Hiphop has a long international appeal, and is something everyone, every age can relate too. The roots of hiphop lay in overcoming hardships and boundaries. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, and many countries implemented lockdowns, a big safety net fell away. Everything we knew become uncertain. Hard times arrived, and de Boer had a lot more free time on his hand.

Producing music and keeping yourself entertained seemed like the best solution, and that is what Vincent de Boer did. He started to work on his album he titled ”Famous”.

His main goal was to inspire others, every track on his album has an associated meaning. Especially the track, Sky. Vincent explains the goal of Sky is to display a feeling of triumph with the drums and the clap element to represent applause for the appreciation of those around us, and dedicated to the essential workers that help us get through this pandemic