Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Making music while in lockdown with Vincent de Boer

Vincent de Boer, from Groningen, The Netherlands. A young 20-year-old producer and rapper. Vincent de Boer is a 20 year old rapper and Hiphop producer from Groningen, The Netherlands. Hiphop has a long international appeal, and is something everyone, every age can relate too. The roots of hiphop lay in overcoming hardships and boundaries. When […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By 
Vincent de Boer, from Groningen, The Netherlands. A young 20-year-old producer and rapper.

Vincent de Boer is a 20 year old rapper and Hiphop producer from Groningen, The Netherlands. Hiphop has a long international appeal, and is something everyone, every age can relate too. The roots of hiphop lay in overcoming hardships and boundaries. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, and many countries implemented lockdowns, a big safety net fell away. Everything we knew become uncertain. Hard times arrived, and de Boer had a lot more free time on his hand.

Producing music and keeping yourself entertained seemed like the best solution, and that is what Vincent de Boer did. He started to work on his album he titled ”Famous”.

His main goal was to inspire others, every track on his album has an associated meaning. Especially the track, Sky.  Vincent explains the goal of Sky is to display a feeling of triumph with the drums and the clap element to represent applause for the appreciation of those around us, and dedicated to the essential workers that help us get through this pandemic

    Ryan P., Marketing & Design

    Social media, nature and food

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bruhaz Currently in Quarantine amidst the Corona Virus Crisis as gears up for his next venture

    by Prakash Neupane
    Community//

    What This Music Artist Taught Me About Passion, Determination & Creativity

    by Sofia Vargas
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Dawn Vincent: “I’ve been dedicated and diligent, going for walks four to six times a week.”

    by Thrive ZP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.