Making Moves Toward Feeling Good

I'm a little bit obsessed. 3 months ago I would not have done this. But I'm feeling more concreted in (in a good way). More certain of what's most important to me. And, what's most important to me this year, right now.

By

I’m a little bit obsessed.

6 months ago I would not have done this.

But I’m feeling more concreted in (in a good way). More certain of what’s most important to me.

And, what’s most important to me this year, right now.

I bought myself a candle.

Not just any candle. It’s one of those one you look at to buy a girlfriend for her birthday but never consider actually buying one for yourself.

And really never consider buying one for yourself “just because”.

It was pre-current restrictions, so I actually bought it in person, in a store.

It was only made out of the good stuff too. None of that toxic gunk.

Which also means the price point was over half of what we spend on our weekly grocery bill.

Except, the day I bought it, it was 50% off.

And maybe that’s the real reason why I reached for it without hesitation.

Like somehow the small red sticker announced to me that it was okay to put myself first. “Just because”.

Why is it that we do that?

Unflinchingly gift another yet only reach for the red stickered items ourselves?

It’s almost as if we’re believing that our joy is only worthy of discount rack joy.

What will it take for you to believe that you’re worth it?

Here’s what I know to be true:

  • When I gift me first, I feel good.
  • I’m immediately feeling buoyed by the small gesture I just made for myself.
  • That feeling overflows.
  • I feel energised and excited in the next conversation I have.
  • I’m more present at dinner with my friends and have more capacity to hold space for them and actually listen to what they have to say.
  • My work benefits. I feel more creative, less stuck, and my ideas flow more.
  • And, somehow, that small gesture even makes me feel more confident and I actually start speaking up more.

All that from buying myself a candle.

I wonder what would happen if I bought myself something bigger.

And I wonder what would happen if you gave yourself permission to put yourself first this week?

You’re worth so much more than a sale sticker. Go be full-priced this week.

First published on www.thedaisypatch.co.uk/blog.

Danielle Brooker | Joy Coach

Danielle Brooker, Joy Coach and host of Let It Shine podcast at The Daisy Patch

I say I help people reclaim their lives from ‘busy’. But what I really do is teach them how to have a deeper relationship with themselves and connect with more joy. Having got stuck and burnt out myself (in a great job I didn’t feel great in) I retrained as a Life Coach and certified Meta Dynamics™ Practitioner (think deep, lasting change). Now I get lit up by anything related to human behaviour, positive psychology, mindset, neuroscience, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and body-mind connection. I write about what you can do to bring more wellbeing into your life, the kind that lasts, and that gets you living less on autopilot and more on purpose.

