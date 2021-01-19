Making Good Habits For Your Mental Health

People love ringing in the new year by declaring that this will be the year of X, Y, or Z. The top resolution in any new year is to improve health and fitness. Gym memberships increase exponentially in January and February before falling off. Unfortunately, many people who set a fitness or health goal wind up throwing in the towel before finding long-lasting success. This does not mean all people are doomed to this same fate. Learn some of the ways a resolution to get healthy can be attained and result in life-long success.

Break It Down

When looking to become healthier, diet and exercise need to become the focal points. Take a look at the foods consumed over a few days and decide those that need to be cut or greatly reduced. Write down a plan on how to get through the first week. Giving everything up on the first day rarely works out. Becoming over-restrictive tends to fail quickly and may lead to weight gain over the coming months. Instead, eliminate one unhealthy food a week for the first few weeks. At the same time, add something that aids in the body’s overall health, such as the thrive experience. Breaking up the larger goal into smaller, more manageable steps will make it more likely to succeed.

Do Not Overreach

As with food, trying to run three miles on the first day of the health endeavor may lead to failure. First, fatigue sets in quicker, zapping motivation. Injuries are more likely to happen when jumping into a rigorous exercise routine, especially when also modifying the diet. Take small steps toward increasing fitness. Start by walking 20 minutes a day for a week. Increase speed and if possible, do some incline walking. This will set the pace for a more successful exercise habit.

Reward Small Achievements

When one of the smaller goals is reached, such as walking for 30 minutes or eliminating soda, be happy and reward the achievement. When trying to change unhealthy habits, there are many challenges. One of those is not falling back into old and self-destructive patterns. Find something appropriate to act as a reward. Perhaps go to the store and buy a new pair of workout pants. Buy a book or get a haircut and style. Small rewards may be just what the brain needs to keep moving on with a healthier lifestyle.

Focus on the Positive

There will be good days and bad days. Sometimes, sticking to the plan as created will work and other times, it won’t. There will be bumps in the road, but the trick to getting past them is to keep moving. Those people who are most successful in shifting into a healthy lifestyle do so by not dwelling on the negative. Doing so is easy, especially if it happens more often. If the experience is turning into something difficult, take a step back and look at the positive outcomes thus far. Greater energy, smaller clothes size, and better sleep are a few examples of what might happen in the first month of healthier habits.

Make Adjustments

When a roadblock is hit, such as an injury or a negative reaction to a change in diet, the only thing to do is go around it. This isn’t the same as ignoring it or giving up. When trying to create a healthier lifestyle, being rigid or have an all-or-nothing approach will only be met with disappointment. Thus, it is crucial to stay flexible and willing to make changes as needed. Whether it is financial, health or career, people who succeed in any aspect of life often cite a willingness to overcome obstacles as a reason for their wins.

When making a commitment to establish healthy habits in a new year, it helps to find people to support the change. The best chance at success revolves around persistence, even in the face of setbacks. When people come together to support and lift each other, getting through tougher times is easier. Making small but sustainable changes is key to creating new habits and sticking with them.