Making global health a collaborative effort

Seymour’s “Principles of Oral Health” teaches second-year students about global health and disease. This year, her class had a unique opportunity to take concepts learned in the schoolroom and apply them in the field.

Over spring break, Kristin Sweeney, Ryan Lisann, and David Danesh traveled with Seymour to southern Costa Rica, where they were immersed in a one-week extension course co-developed by Seymour and Carlos Farron of the Interamerican Center for Global Health (CISG). The class gives students a firsthand look at some of the most pressing challenges in global health, such as the effects of environmental degradation, migrations and changing demographics, and nutritional and epidemiological transitions.

“It’s one thing to learn about topics in the class and be far removed from them, but it’s a totally different thing to have space to dive in and learn about these things for a week, where they are happening,” Sweeney said.

Through interactive workshops and field visits, Sweeney, Lisann, and Danesh learned about oral health care from the perspective of migrant workers in the palm oil fields on the Panama border and indigenous populations in the Ngäbe-Buglé de Coto Brus territory. They spoke with health professionals and community leaders who work to create culturally sensitive care that blends modern medicine with traditional practices.

“You can’t really appreciate what these communities are experiencing without being there and meeting some of the community leaders. One of the biggest takeaways for me is the application of the social determinants of health,” Lisann said.

“There are all these factors that tie into someone’s health status, whether it’s the distance they need to walk to a health center or traditional cultural practices they learned from a young age that might conflict with Westernized medicine. Getting an idea of all these [determinants] and how they play into everyday health has shaped my perspective on health and medicine,” he added.

Sweeney drew parallels between experiences in Costa Rica and the U.S. “I’ve worked with the Wampanoag community in Martha’s Vineyard,” she said. “The problems they face are often very similar to the problems underserved communities in Costa Rica are facing. There is a serious need to address the lack of care and attention we are giving these communities in the U.S. as well.”

The Harvard students were paired with dental students from the University of Costa Rica. Together they visited rural hospitals and ministries of health and learned about the country’s health systems. Afterward, they worked in teams to strategize and create solutions to challenges they saw in the field.

“Through the course I learned how collaborative global health is. Global health is not done in a vacuum. Seeing that firsthand and connecting with the University of Costa Rica dental students, we both learned so much from each other,” said Danesh.