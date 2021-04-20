Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Making Friends With Longevity

How to live a longer, stronger and happier life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Longevity is important, because life is important.

If it were a person you’d want to befriend it, because it is intimately connected to your potential.

You see, longevity provides you with the energy you need, when you need it, no matter what your age, and without condition. 

Longevity helps you balance and harmonize extreme moments in life.

Longevity helps you reflect on life choices and make better ones in the future.

Longevity gives you clarity when life feels foggy, and it never sleeps.

It is the foundation you rest on night after night, year after year, and the culmination of every moment of your life, residing in the present.

Longevity in your life is important, because you are important.

Life is more pleasurable when longevity is around. It encourages you to be your best and show up for others as you would want them to show up for you.

It is a relationship that benefits you and everyone with whom you are connected.

And this is why you take longevity seriously.

It is a tour de force in your life, and it is calling you. 

Will you answer?

Here are my 5 keys to live a life with longevity: 

#1 Don’t let stress determine your mood
Stress is a normal part of life, but it doesn’t need to affect your mood in a negative or harmful way. Develop mood-enhancing skills such as meditation, exercise, and journaling to help regulate your stress level. Sometimes you may feel fearful, anxious, impatient or even angry. See these emotions as transitory, and necessary to rebalance. This will help you feel calmer and in more in control of the way you respond to stress.

#2 Choose vitality over performance
Performance is great for short gains in life. Operate in performance mode too often though, and your vitality suffers. Vitality is the daily energy that contributes to your overall health and well-being, via energy spent over time to build an active and restorative nature. The more vital you are the more longevity you manifest. It’s not about swapping performance for vitality. It’s about prioritizing vitality to meet your performance goals. A rocket ‘with’ fuel will always go further ☺ 

#3 Develop a relaxed spirit
A constant state of negativity and/or frustration isn’t the best recipe for longevity. When you are challenged, view life as happening “through you” rather than “to you” to benefit from your experiences. This change in perspective helps you relax, become patient, and develop the insight and creativity to be successful & healthy over a long period of time.

#4 Spread kindness
The value of kindness and inner goodness is immense because love is a universal language felt by the heart, not the brain. When you spread love it has the potential to transform you and others so that the whole person (physical, mental, emotional and spiritual) is uplifted and transformed. This amplified kindness benefits your health by reminding your body to produce the feel-good hormones responsible for positive feelings. 

#5 Go with the rhythm
Life is more like a mountain range than a single mountain. There are many peaks and troughs, uphills and downhills. It’s a long and winding road. When you dwell on what could have been, or should have been, it takes you out of your rhythm. To have longevity you must work with the currents and find your rhythm and flow, even in the most challenging scenarios. Learn to dance with life in this way and you will create longevity.

@Copyright Darren Becket

    Darren Becket, I teach meditation, movement & well-being strategies that inspire individuals & teams to be their best at Darren Becket Wellness

    Darren Becket is a certified wellness professional, educator and advocate who envisions a new culture of well-being where people are both present in their health process and strategically plan for their future. He has helped hundreds of people to better their lives by applying his decades worth of experience and expertise in exercise physiology, meditation and mindfulness, physiotherapy, and interpersonal communication. Darren believes in a fun and playful approach to health and well-being that leverages science and developed methodologies for optimal and consistent results. Darren resides in Los Angeles, but works globally to facilitate well-being workshops, personal sessions and on-demand programs.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Staying Young in Mind, Young at Heart

    by Dr. Michael Mantell
    Community//

    The Future of Healthcare With Sergey Young, Founder of Longevity Vision Fund

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    This is how focusing on Longevity improves your Performance

    by Nick Powell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.