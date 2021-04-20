Making Friends With Longevity

Longevity is important, because life is important.

If it were a person you’d want to befriend it, because it is intimately connected to your potential.

You see, longevity provides you with the energy you need, when you need it, no matter what your age, and without condition.

Longevity helps you balance and harmonize extreme moments in life.

Longevity helps you reflect on life choices and make better ones in the future.

Longevity gives you clarity when life feels foggy, and it never sleeps.

It is the foundation you rest on night after night, year after year, and the culmination of every moment of your life, residing in the present.

Longevity in your life is important, because you are important.

Life is more pleasurable when longevity is around. It encourages you to be your best and show up for others as you would want them to show up for you.

It is a relationship that benefits you and everyone with whom you are connected.

And this is why you take longevity seriously.

It is a tour de force in your life, and it is calling you.

Will you answer?

Here are my 5 keys to live a life with longevity:

#1 Don’t let stress determine your mood

Stress is a normal part of life, but it doesn’t need to affect your mood in a negative or harmful way. Develop mood-enhancing skills such as meditation, exercise, and journaling to help regulate your stress level. Sometimes you may feel fearful, anxious, impatient or even angry. See these emotions as transitory, and necessary to rebalance. This will help you feel calmer and in more in control of the way you respond to stress.

#2 Choose vitality over performance

Performance is great for short gains in life. Operate in performance mode too often though, and your vitality suffers. Vitality is the daily energy that contributes to your overall health and well-being, via energy spent over time to build an active and restorative nature. The more vital you are the more longevity you manifest. It’s not about swapping performance for vitality. It’s about prioritizing vitality to meet your performance goals. A rocket ‘with’ fuel will always go further ☺

#3 Develop a relaxed spirit

A constant state of negativity and/or frustration isn’t the best recipe for longevity. When you are challenged, view life as happening “through you” rather than “to you” to benefit from your experiences. This change in perspective helps you relax, become patient, and develop the insight and creativity to be successful & healthy over a long period of time.

#4 Spread kindness

The value of kindness and inner goodness is immense because love is a universal language felt by the heart, not the brain. When you spread love it has the potential to transform you and others so that the whole person (physical, mental, emotional and spiritual) is uplifted and transformed. This amplified kindness benefits your health by reminding your body to produce the feel-good hormones responsible for positive feelings.

#5 Go with the rhythm

Life is more like a mountain range than a single mountain. There are many peaks and troughs, uphills and downhills. It’s a long and winding road. When you dwell on what could have been, or should have been, it takes you out of your rhythm. To have longevity you must work with the currents and find your rhythm and flow, even in the most challenging scenarios. Learn to dance with life in this way and you will create longevity.

