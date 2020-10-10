Making Art Calms Me: Why I Paint and Sketch Now

I set up a portable easel, at times struggling to get the tripod legs the right height and to secure the 12-by-16-inch canvas to the easel in case it is a windy day. I search for the duct tape in one of my many canvas totes.

The last four summers, I have taken a plein air oil painting class six to eight Saturdays in a row. This past COVID summer, the class was online. The painting, of course, was in real life.

Creating art in chaos is saving my life.

As soon as I settle in, I sketch onto the canvas in pencil the scene before me, making decisions on how to frame the scene, what to include, distort or ignore.

Then I paint a wash of turpentine-thinned, light yellow ochre, cadmium red, burnt sienna, chromium oxide green, and cerulean blue– or whatever the scene demands, mixing with titanium white or a touch of black or indigo to get the proper hue.

I am learning to paint in oils, yes, but I am learning to see, focus, pay attention to the smallest details, Am I am also learning to revere how buoyant I can feel by finding just the right whiff of blue for a distant wave or how a fine brush can make the difference in expressing movement on a canvas.

With the noise of daily news updates on COVID, the election, protests, racial injustices, wildfires, hurricanes, floods, deaths, hate, catastrophes and deceits filling my daily life, it is a privilege and rescue to take a few solitary hours every Saturday to create art.

Joy can start so small and touch everything around me– including me.

Even if I am not so satisfied with the outcome–this rock looks like a piece of bread, that flower is shaded improperly, and this person’s face is misshapen– there is always an element that I feel I did get magically right that makes me feel sincerely proud. The lilies. The sky. The bushes caressing the wall. That leaf, there.

