Making a Difference in Your Local Community

By
Sylvester Knox

Many individuals yearn to make a difference in the lives of others within their local community.  Whether it’s donating to local organizations, funding an event, or volunteering time for a good cause, there are plenty of ways to give back to the community and help those around you.  Here are a few ways you can begin to make a difference where you live.

Stay Informed

Even in small, local communities, numerous meetings and events take place. One can be a valuable asset by attending community events. Doing so can said individuals, as well as their friends and family stay connected to important occurrences and key issues.

Partake In Community Cleanups

Unfortunately, many communities fall prey to litter. Organizing and participating in community cleanup efforts can beautify a street, park or village square. Efforts like these can not only improve a locality’s aesthetic quality but generate community pride.

Donate Time To The Less Fortunate

It is always important to remember that there will always be individuals going through trials and tribulations. Volunteering at a local food back, visiting retirement homes, spending time inside hospitals with ailing children or donating old clothes to charitable organizations can not only make a big difference in the lives of the people being assisted but encourage other community members to perform similar actions.

Mentor

Individuals who possess certain skills or work experience might opt to explore mentorship, Professional mentors can share experiences with individuals new to a particular job. However, even young people can become worthy mentors by spending time with children in need of attention and guidance.

Promote Local Businesses

Shopping at local businesses is a wonderful way to exercise a positive difference in one’s community. Engaging in such an activity can create a sense of community pride, as well as improve the local economy.

Organize A Charitable Event

Said events do not have to be extravagant or be held for a common, well-known cause. Community-based charitable events can be grass roots efforts that benefit anything from a youth sports organization to a family in need. The truly important outcome is helping someone or something in need and bringing the community together to accomplish said task.

Donate Blood

Local blood banks are often in need of donations. Donating blood is among the most personal and significant methods of benefitting one’s local community. Said efforts could one day prove life-saving.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

