Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Making a Difference At Your Company

Your organization’s productivity is tied to its company culture, so any action you take to affect one will affect the other. This is good news for leaders who want to create more positive workplaces as their initiatives will also increase overall efficiency. If this sounds like a path you want to take with your organization, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your organization’s productivity is tied to its company culture, so any action you take to affect one will affect the other. This is good news for leaders who want to create more positive workplaces as their initiatives will also increase overall efficiency. If this sounds like a path you want to take with your organization, here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Start With Transparency

People have more respect for organizations and the executives who lead them when there is greater transparency. In particular, show your employees that you’re willing to admit your mistakes rather than look for ways to pass that responsibility off to others. When you acknowledge that you’ve made a mistake and ask for help rectifying the situation, your team will be eager to offer their ideas and assistance in correcting the problem. This type of transparency can lead to better decision-making and more effective processes. 

Stop Micromanaging

If you’re the type of leader who keeps a close or critical eye on everything your team does, you may be impeding their efficiency. Instead of micromanaging, you can make a positive impact by taking a step back. Let your employees know you’re willing to help when they run into an obstacle, but, otherwise, let them perform their tasks with greater autonomy. This will give them the freedom to find more efficient ways of getting their work done.

Improve Access to Training and Learning

Your employees will perform better when they feel as though they’re encouraged to learn new skills that will help them advance. You can create this type of learning atmosphere by allowing team members to cross-train within the organization. Additionally, make webinars and online learning available to your employees. This will enable them to learn at their own pace, helping them qualify for advancement in your organization.

You can also make a difference in your organization by taking steps to make a difference in your community. You’ll find that your team’s outlook will improve when they see that you want your organization to do good for others. Many of your employees will be eager to get involved in any philanthropic efforts you wish to pursue, and they will be proud to boast about the good you’re doing for others through your organization.

Article originally published on https://richardsimonchicago.com/making-a-difference-at-your-company/

    Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

    Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

    Richard Simon has worked with USC in various capacities since its creation in 1965. He worked his way up through the ranks and assumed the roles of CEO and president in 1985. Under Richard Simon’s leadership, USC has expanded outwards from its home base in Chicago to provide services to customers throughout the United States. USC provides outstanding janitorial, staffing, and security services to its clients, and is dedicated to innovating and pushing the standards of the service industry. USC began by custodial staff to local trade shows and expanded its services to meet the needs of its customers; adapting to meet the needs of the moment is a foundational value of USC and one which Richard Simon always keeps in mind when looking to improve the business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Leaders-Embrace-Transparency
    Community//

    Why Leaders Need to Embrace Transparency

    by John Rampton
    eric capolino transparency article
    Community//

    Turn Transparency Into Your Company’s Greatest Competitive Advantage

    by Eric Capolino
    Community//

    The Secret to Creating a Sense of Stability Among Remote Employees

    by Chintan Jain

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.