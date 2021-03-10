Makhosi Nejeser, The Royal Shaman,: “One of the keys to emotional wellness is to allow ourselves to experience DEEP connection”

I absolutely believe that smiling can have a profound impact on your happiness. I smile the majority of the day, even when no one is around. And while I don’t believe in faking it, I know I hold the power to generate an emotion within myself. So I love standup comedy, and I’ll intentionally watch humorous things to lighten my mood and make me smile and laugh.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Makhosi Nejeser.

Makhosi Nejeser is anauthentic African Shaman, specializing in personal development and energetic alignment. She is a human potential expert and spiritual ascension master. Makhosi helps individuals create powerful transformations that amplify success and fuel extraordinary growth through her groundbreaking Energetics of Euphoria modality.

We are so excited to be interviewing Makhosi Nejeser, The Royal Shaman, for our interview series. Our readers would love to get to know you better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood and backstory?

Sure! I grew up the oldest of two by a single teen mom. We lived in a small, rural town in Southern West Virginia. It was the kind of town where if you went to get groceries, you’d run into at least 5 people you knew really well. Maybe even the Mayor, and the whole trip would take two hours.

We grew up very poor, and my brother and I were biracial, so we dealt with a lot of racism and a lot of pressure to not be another statistic- to not get pregnant as a teen, to be ambitious and find success early in life, so that I could support my family. From a very young age I was taught by the school system and by my family that college was the only path forward for me, to excel at academics and get really good grades.

Despite that, and my passion for the arts, I had a nagging feeling that there was something more to life. I had a lot of supernatural experiences from a very early age, I would remember my past life and share with my family my past life memories, and I would “know” things, or see things, and that made me question reality and to seek healing for myself, along with the meaning of life, from a very early age.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

When I was 15, my best friend was murdered and she appeared to me, in spirit, at the end of my bed. Clear as day! She said goodbye to me, and from that moment on I knew the things I had experienced as a kid were not just my imagination, and that put me on a path of seeking and personal development. I read a lot of books about healing and emotional wellbeing. I wanted to know why people did things the way they did, why we believe what we believe, and I began to see the common threads connecting everything. That was really the start of my career path, but mostly it was just me following and being guided by synchronicity and Spirit.

Was there a particular person who gave you the most help and encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Although I definitely had a few people encourage me, I’m actually a rebel and I love when people underestimate me. So the people who have helped me the most are the people who doubted me the most. I turned my haters into my motivators. There was a specific spiritual teacher, a guide that I had, and that was a confusing, manipulative interaction that taught me I was giving my power away, playing the victim, and that woke me up to my own personal power and how to create the life I wanted. I took responsibility for myself and my path, and I chose my own way forward.

That experience catalyzed me, and initiated me into my journey to become a shaman. I have so much gratitude for them!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that you’ve experienced, and what lesson did you take away from that?

The initiation process to become a Sangoma (African shaman) was funny but not funny, in that it was like being a baby all over again. You know nothing, so it’s a totally humbling experience to spend so much time in the African bush, learning how to cook over a fire, pump water from a well and carry it on my head alongside the foundations of an ancient spiritual system…it was like learning how to do life all over again. I had to learn compassion and realize that everyone is a baby in some area of life, that all of us know very little about anything. I don’t know much at all, and that’s pretty funny!

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story about that impact?

The book, The Seven Levels of Intimacy by Matthew Kelly, was one of the first personal development books I ever read, and it changed my life in huge ways. Even though I read it when I was really young, I learned where some of our most common wounds come from in how we connect as humans, and it also helped me realize the traumatic experiences I had as a child did not have to define me. I could heal that and have incredible relationships as a result. I know that book is part of the reason why I have such a great relationship with my husband.

Can you share your favorite life lesson quote? And why does it resonate with you?

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, and that is all.” That’s by Oscar Wilde. It’s had such an impact on me because it’s shown me how trying to fit in with the status quo, I was constantly seeking something outside of myself- a degree, a goal of earning 6 figures a year, or the approval of someone else…that by doing that, I was spending the majority of my life detached from my true purpose and a sense of fulfillment. When I made the shift and lived every day in the euphoria that comes from just BEING in my true purpose, things changed and unfolded in my life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now, and how might those help people?

My favorite topic! I’m working on something for Soulvana, the MindValley app. I’m creating podcast episodes for their audience, as well as, group meditations. Once we have some feedback, I’ll create a course for those listeners. I’ll bring a very different perspective to topics that aren’t mainstream or are considered taboo: relationship with money, intimacy, sexuality, relationship with our true Self…it will be very juicy!

Ok, it’s time to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellness. Based on your experience, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness?

One of the most important habits for mental wellness is NOT waking up with your cell phone, and not going to sleep with your cell phone. Don’t let your life be run by the details of other people’s lives. It’s an addiction to distraction! That’s okay sometimes, but we are in a cycle of basing our wellbeing on what we might or might not see on our social media newsfeed.

Another habit is holding awareness about what you’re digesting every day via media, what kinds of things you’re reading, what you’re watching on TV, and making sure you wouldn’t mind BECOMING what you’re ingesting via media. So in that way, you’re only ingesting the things that you’d actually want to be like in life.

I also suggest that rather than constantly seeking and feeding on knowledge with no goals for that in mind, making sure, as you’re taking in new knowledge, you allow it to become an aspect of your life. A part of you, what you do, your consciousness. Even if it’s the smallest or simplest aspect.

Do you have a specific type of meditation or yoga practice that you’ve found helpful?

My meditation practice is centered around movement, so I usually dance for my meditation. I allow it to be when my mind is still and I’m fully connected to my body. Also, in the mornings, I tend to my temple. That means connecting with Spirit, communicating with my ancestors, higher Self and guides, where I stay quiet and receive any information that they want to share.

Can you share three good habits and examples for optimum physical wellness?

One of the simplest physical wellness practices that I maintain is not sitting for too long at my computer. So I’ll take breaks every hour and do squats, walk around, get my body moving or stand while working and move around. My new favorite way to move is by using a rebounder a.k.a. a mini-trampoline.

Another habit that I have for my physical wellness is my commitment to vitamins and minerals, specifically Vitamin D3. As a woman of color living on the east coast, I can get deficient really easily! So I take high-quality supplements that are as close to their natural state as possible.

The other habit I keep is stretching and activating my glute muscles. Most of us have really weak glutes because of being sedentary, and the glutes are key for back health. So I actively engage those throughout the day.

In your opinion, what are the blockages we all have against taking in and integrating new information? The information that if we integrated it into our lives, would improve our lives? For example, we know we should eat more vegetables, but many of us struggle to do that. We struggle to do what’s best for us! Any insights?

The key to this is that when we take in new information that SHOULD change our lives, we aren’t yet BEING that information. We aren’t yet BEING the kind of person who would eat more vegetables. All of us have behaviors and habits that are just an expression of who we SEE ourselves to be. So if you don’t see yourself as a healthy, athletic person ALREADY, then you are trying to force yourself to become what you’re NOT. Instead, if you shift into the identity of “I’m already an athletic person!” and then be in the thoughts, emotions and energy of BEING that person, then the behaviors and habits are a natural byproduct of that identity.

Can you share three good habits that lead to optimum emotional wellness?

One of the keys to emotional wellness is to allow ourselves to experience DEEP connection, which only happens when we allow ourselves to FULLY be ourselves as much as possible. Being FULLY your truest self, all the time…which leads to the second habit which is releasing judgment about yourself. And releasing the fear of judgment from other people. Understand those judgments you or they are making are only a perspective, and there are infinite perspectives that can be had. Just by releasing those judgments, you become more free and connected. The third habit is practicing communication. Practice getting very clear on what you are feeling without judgment. That can require journaling about how you felt all day, and noticing patterns that show up. When there’s a pattern there’s an opportunity to develop your relationship with that area of your life. So for example, let’s say you get frustrated every day at 3 pm when your kids get home from school. That’s an area you want to dive into and see if you’re communicating your needs clearly…are you holding onto expectations that aren’t serving you?

Do you have any particular insights about the habit of smiling for improving emotional wellness?

I absolutely believe that smiling can have a profound impact on your happiness. I smile the majority of the day, even when no one is around. And while I don’t believe in faking it, I know I hold the power to generate an emotion within myself. So I love standup comedy, and I’ll intentionally watch humorous things to lighten my mood and make me smile and laugh.

And finally, what are your top three habits for spiritual wellness?

I’ve mentioned this before, but our connections with our ancestors are VITAL to our spiritual wellness. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that so many people are getting DNA tests these days to build out and learn about their ancestral lineage. But I know a lot of people who didn’t know one or both parents or were adopted, or they lack a connection to their family…that’s why I encourage people to connect with our ancestral spirit. That’s the SOUL, without ego, of our ancestors and it’s deeply connected in who we are. Whether we like it or not, we ARE our ancestors and they are us. By healing our connections, wounds, traumas, patterns in ourselves, we help heal our ancestors and vice versa.

The other habit that I recommend is to seek the sacred in the most mundane. It’s often we feel like we have to have huge, peak spiritual experiences that involve going somewhere or doing something exotic or dramatic…and while those ceremonies and rituals are great, they’re just tools. We have the capacity at any given time to bring ourselves into this moment and connect with the sacred, no matter what is going on in our lives.

The third habit I recommend that leads to optimum spiritual wellness is to develop your level of consciousness and self-awareness. When you have an ah-ha moment and see a connection, don’t stop there. Don’t get stuck on looking at the linear, surface-level aspects and go deep and look at all the layers that are affecting you and how YOU are affecting the world, because of it. Experience contemplation, too, and once you have gone through some stages of contemplation, look at how you can shift that area in your life in just one percent increments, per day.

Do you have any thoughts about how being in nature can help us cultivate spiritual wellness?

One of the most important things we can do in nature is the practice of grounding. That usually involves taking off our shoes and connecting directly, through our bare feet, with the earth. It can also involve just being with, breathing in, and looking at trees, plants, water, etc. We are in a society that is very cerebral, where we are praised for knowing a lot of stuff, being a walking Google…and we fill our day with an activity that keeps us out of our bodies. So time in nature can really remedy this and remind us that we ARE nature and are not separate from nature. The cycles, rhythms, patterns, and simplicity of nature can be a part of our daily lives.

Since you’re a person of great influence, if you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Right now the movement I care most about is supporting and healing and amplifying the Feminine, or the Yin, aspect in individuals, communities, and society as a whole. Many of the issues we have in the world come from the imbalance of energies, where we are hyper-masculine and focused on analyzing, doing, taking, hustling. By supporting the feminine aspect which cares more about the interconnectedness and relationship between everyone and everything, the nurturing aspect, we would find more balance with ourselves AND in society as a whole. That would bring more healing to all of us AND the world. So I’ve been creating programs to support women in returning to their soul’s desires, which benefits everyone and everything they are connected to. When a woman is fulfilling her deepest soul’s desires, it benefits the wellbeing of everyone and everything.

Is there an influential person in the world or the US that you would love to have a private brunch with? He or she might see this!

The person I’d want to meet with is anyone who is ready to allow their business to be a full expression of the potential of their Soul. I think a great example of that is Gwyneth Paltrow, of Goop.

How can our readers further follow you on social media?

I’m @theroyalshaman on IG, Clubhouse, and YouTube, and my website is www.theroyalshaman.com