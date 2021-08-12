MaKenna Wood of Proximo Marketing Strategies: “Working knowledge of all things digital”

Working knowledge of all things digital. You don’t have to be the expert in everything but having an idea/understanding of how all the pieces work together is important for developing a thorough strategy that will have the most impact on your clients.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing MaKenna Wood.

As the CMO and Project Manager at Proximo Marketing Strategies, MaKenna Wood specializes in digital marketing and is passionate about turning strategy into action. She is President-elect of the Peninsula Women’s Network, and serves in marketing roles across several nonprofit events, including Event Organizer of Proximo’s annual CreateAthon, Head of Marketing of Relay for Life’s annual Fight Cancer Fest, and Social Media Marketing Specialist for the March of Dimes annual Williamsburg Chef’s Auction. Whether she is helping small businesses or nonprofits, MaKenna enjoys seeing her clients pursue their passions and is grateful for the opportunity to use her unique skill set to help share their stories with the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m one of those rare cases where someone finds their passion and their dream job before they even leave college. It doesn’t seem like a common thing anymore, so first let me just say I’m incredibly grateful for how my story has played out thus far! I started with Proximo Marketing Strategies as an intern while studying Marketing and Business Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University. Something just clicked and I knew I was home on the team at Proximo. I worked my way through several departments, learning the ropes and touching the many facets of our small business while honing my skills in digital and traditional marketing. In 2019, I moved into the role of Project Manager and am now the Chief Marketing Officer of our rapidly growing team.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I’ll be honest, I don’t really have an answer for you here! It’s not because I’m perfect, of course, but I am just not a person that holds onto past mistakes. I always try to learn the lesson and let go of the mistake so that I can push forward and focus on the good things I can accomplish.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This is an easy question for me because I would not be where I am without Courtney B. Riley. She gave me my first opportunity at Proximo Marketing Strategies and over the years has continued to push me and help me grow into my current position. She has graciously dedicated her time and energy to grooming me into an executive leader and forged a path for me to follow. When I look at all the amazing opportunities and experiences, I am fortunate to have now — from the relationships I’ve been able to build with our clients, to the ways I’ve learned to lead our team, to the development of my skill as a strategist — all of it traces directly back to Courtney’s influence, encouragement, and support. I am incredibly blessed to call her not only my employer but also my friend.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the biggest thing that sets us apart and makes our company stand out is the dedication we have to build rich relationships with each of our clients. We believe strongly in breaking bread with the people we work with and getting to know them on a deeper, more personal level. We strategize over coffee and tea, we attend their company parties, we invite them to our parties — we really develop a bond with our clients that I don’t think is common elsewhere in the marketing industry. To us, it’s so important to be able to connect to our clients’ stories and help amplify those stories out into the world and we can’t do that if we don’t first take the time to listen and understand them. And, honestly, we just really enjoy the people we work with, so it’s a treat for us to get to spend time with them in social settings!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

● Passion: I think, in any profession, you’ve got to have passion for what you’re doing — life is too short to pour all your time and energy into a job that doesn’t excite and challenge you (the challenge is what makes it exciting!). I have so much passion for my clients and the work we do together. It’s funny because we work heavily in the trades and home services industry and I hear all the time, “No one is as passionate about working with HVAC contractors as MaKenna,” but for me, it’s more than the industry I’m passionate about, it’s the people.

● Honesty: You cannot be a successful business leader without honesty. I am always upfront with the people I work with. For example, I’ll be the first to speak up and say when I don’t know how to do something, but I will always follow up with a solution — either I will figure it out or I will find someone else who knows how to do it. Too many times I’ve seen people try to play up their skills only to fail later because they weren’t honest about the things that were outside their skillset.

● Motivation: As with all things, you’re not going to grow, progress, and excel if you’re not motivated. You need to have a drive and overall goal behind your actions to push you through the difficult times. I literally started from the bottom in this business and because I was motivated to keep growing, learning, and evolving, I am now slated to become First Chair of my company.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One of our latest projects — and one that I am really excited about — is a new onboarding process for our clients. We’re building interactive interfaces that will help our clients feel more at ease when they begin working with us. It will not only allow us to know them better as individuals and business owners but will also help them get to know our team better while also giving them a custom hub to access all their documents and any work we complete for them. This will be a gamechanger for us and our clients as we provide a more personal experience and provide our clients with added peace of mind knowing that their marketing is in the hands of a team they can trust.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

The biggest mistake we’ve seen a lot of in our industry is venturing into the world of digital marketing without first developing a strategy. Too many times, we see people doing something because it worked for someone else in their industry and they can’t achieve the same results because no two businesses are alike. A successful digital marketing strategy doesn’t just outline a plan that’s worked for other businesses. It drives straight to the heart of a business — its mission, its struggles, its successes — and leverages unique differentiators to get results. Depending on the industry, target market, and overall goals, there are different tools that should be considered. Digital marketing is definitely not a “one-size-fits-all” solution. It’s got to be tailored to each company in order to be effective.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Of course, any successful digital marketing campaign will be uniquely suited to the company that is deploying it, so I would hesitate to suggest that there is ONE successful blueprint for all companies to follow. In my mind, a successful digital marketing campaign starts and ends with a solid, well-planned strategy. That strategy should address some key points that we call the 4 P’s: People, Profit, Place, and Position. Each of those facets needs to be considered carefully and addressed before a marketing strategy is deployed. Ultimately, determining who you’re targeting (people), how you’ll set yourself apart (position) and the financial impact you expect your marketing campaign to have on your company (profit) will determine where you need to show up in the market (place) and which digital marketing efforts to deploy.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

It really depends on your industry. If you’re working in the trades industry, as many of our clients do, Google Adwords is a great place to start because you need to target people who are looking for your services. When they need a service, they’ll most likely turn to Google so you need to make sure that’s where you’re showing up. But if you’re working in the retail, boutique, or lifestyle space, Facebook and Instagram Ads are likely going to be more successful for you as they tend to lean more towards being lifestyle platforms.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

● A clearly defined budget — How much do you have to play with and what does that look like in comparison to the industry?

● Strong keywords — What are people searching for when they are looking for your products/services? This is really important in making sure your PPC ads show up in all the right places.

● A landing page that drives conversions — Does your landing page give the customer the info they need? Do they have the ability to buy/sign up easily? Are the points clear and concise or is there a lot of “fluff” to sort through?

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

● Know your audience. You need to understand what matters to the people you’re emailing. This brings segmented and targeted email lists into play — separate your email list based on the things your customers are interested in so they get the most value from your emails.

● Timing. What time of day are your customers most likely to open and click through your emails and how often are you sending them? Of course, it’s important to maintain a “front of mind” presence with your clients, but it’s all too easy to overdo it. Sending emails too frequently causes them to lose their value as your audience knows they can expect another and aren’t likely to take immediate action.

● Subject lines. I know this seems like the most basic thing, but it really does make a difference. Think about how many emails you get in a day. And how many of those do you actually read? Your audience is likely scrolling through an excessive amount of junk emails, so yours needs to stand out to entice them to open and click on the content. Your only tool to grab their attention as they scan their inbox is the subject line — don’t throw it away!

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Honestly, the biggest thing I see businesses struggle with is social media, which is why I always try to educate our clients about its value. A lot of businesses let social media fall to the wayside because it’s not always directly contributing to lead generation (or at least not in a measurable way). But social media isn’t about lead generation as much as it’s about brand awareness. It helps a business to tell their story — who are they, what matters to them, how they are showing up in the community. All of those things help build relationships and grow your network which leads to creating a loyal customer base. So, while you might not make a direct sale from social media, you have the potential to play the long game by getting real with your target audience and creating personal connections that will keep customers coming back repeatedly. The best way to make use of social media is to embrace what makes you unique. Show your audience who YOU are — don’t try to copy anyone else or fill your page with generic, stock content. Consumers can spot inauthenticity a mile away. Be real and you’ll be rewarded for it.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

● You need to have your own presence online and make sure that your social media and website are on point. Your digital presence is a reflection of your work and is the best example to potential clients of what you can accomplish for them.

● Collect case studies. I’m not talking about data on top of data; I’m talking about impactful pieces of information and examples of how you made a difference for your clients. Gather the data — like how you took email open rates from 1% to 40% or PPC conversions from 5/month to 35/month — and back it up with positive testimonials from your happy clients. Ask your clients to share how working with you has grown their business. Case studies that go beyond the numbers will always have more impact on potential clients.

● Working knowledge of all things digital. You don’t have to be the expert in everything but having an idea/understanding of how all the pieces work together is important for developing a thorough strategy that will have the most impact on your clients.

● Confidence. Trust yourself and your skills when you’re working with your clients. If you present yourself confidently, they’ll have confidence in you, too. Sometimes, it might even be a “fake it ’til you make it” situation but no matter what, don’t let them see you sweat!

● Strong communication/writing skills. No matter what you do or where your area of expertise lies within the marketing industry, strong communication and writing skills are vitally important. Great marketing is about storytelling, so you’ve got to be able to hold your own in that arena.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Our team loves using Skillshare to brush up on our skills and look for innovative ways to approach marketing strategy. I have a curious mind and just naturally love to learn, so I’m always looking for new skills to pick up or ways to hone my existing skills even further. One book I’ve really enjoyed reading is Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson — it’s a great tool for developing stronger communication skills and learning how to communicate with all kinds of people which I’ve found super helpful in all aspects of my job.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I guess I would just love to see us, collectively, change the way we do business. At Proximo, we worry less about the bottom line and more about the happiness of our employees. We encourage our employees to speak up when something’s not working for them, and we dream along with them in envisioning what the future could look like for us as a team and for them individually. I’ve never worked anywhere like this before, and I am so proud to offer this kind of experience and culture to our rapidly growing team, so I would love to see this become the norm in business. It doesn’t always have to be about the numbers. When you are given the honor of leading a team, you take on a tremendous responsibility, and you are entrusted with the futures of each employee. Respect that role, honor your employees and lead with a servant’s heart — it will literally be a game-changer for your company.

How can our readers further follow your work?

www.proximomarketing.com

www.facebook.com/proximomarketing

www.instagram.com/proximomktgstrategies

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!