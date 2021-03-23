Make your mind work for you

Does it feel like no matter how hard you work or how much effort you put in you feel stuck, repeating the same and not getting the results you want?

It’s like the invisible strings that you have no control over are pulling you back.

This is happening when your conditioning and subconscious mind don’t support your aims and desires. It is the real root cause for the reason why most people stop making their big visions and goals real. As it can feel impossible or they can’t tolerate the obstacles that are part of the journey and know how to get over them…

Your conscious mind is engaged in creative imagination, which controls your wishes and desires. Yes, your brain is the mini-universe that commands your wishes, invites in what you want. So it’s good to be consciously aware of what you want to invite in.

THE CONSCIOUS MIND IS RUN AND RULED BY YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS MIND; YOUR AUTOPILOT.

Have you ever read a self-help book, attended a class, or watched a video where you got so excited about all the new information and felt inspired to take action to improve your life?

Your mind starts to explode positivity with all the new ideas and how you are going to put the theory into practice. Yet after a few days, months, and even years- you are still in the same.

Your life remains the same because it was your conscious mind that picked up the information and enhanced your awareness, but the message – your desires – didn’t engage with your subconscious programming that has other, much more powerful ideas; the beliefs you have formed earlier in your life.

So when you are struggling with the same patterns, feeling stuck and are unable to make the changes that you crave so badly but you have no control over… It’s happening because of the way your mind has been “programmed” to believe by your earlier life experiences.

This happens in early childhood by observing other people of which your life then becomes an expression of their behavior, their words, their beliefs that they have often learned from their caretakers.

When I work with the clients in hypnosis quite amazing things occur and it shows how fast, how powerful and how precisely the mind is working and connecting with the body. It’s like a computer, only smarter than that.

THESE ARE THE THREE MOST COMMON BELIEFS THAT PRETTY MUCH COVER ALL THE PERSONAL VARIATIONS.

You can’t do the changes to have what you want…

It doesn’t belong to you…

There is something wrong with you…

The most common belief my clients have is that “I’m not good enough and therefore I don’t deserve to have and do what I really want.”

The mind is only trying to keep you safe in the familiar and protect you from taking any “risks” dive into the unknown. The fear is keeping you stuck if you are not sure what are your big visions and what is that what you really want. Another issue can be that you can’t split them into doable daily tasks.

OR YOU HAVE A SUBCONSCIOUS BLOCK THAT IS BEING TRIGGERED EVERY TIME YOU TRY TO MOVE FORWARD.

Your life is not controlled by the conscious mind but rather by the subconscious mind.

Even before you logically knew what you wanted and desired, your subconscious had already been programmed and habits had already been formed.

So how do you know what your programs are?

By doing the inner work and start removing and healing the old blocks and patterns. That helps you dive into the path of self-knowledge, self-acceptance and you will get the answers that offer you clarity and the freedom to be you, fulfill your real potential and make your wildest visions real.

95% of our life comes as a printout of our subconscious programming.

Your life, your reality now is an expression of your mental programming; your thoughts and feelings that activate the beliefs related to anything in life.

THE THINGS THAT HAVE COME INTO OUR LIVES EASILY ARE THERE BECAUSE THERE IS THE RIGHT KIND OF EMPOWERING BELIEFS & STORIES RELATED TO THEM.

For example; I have a great belief that I always find special and amazing apartments and homes and I manifest them confidently.

This is something I created through trial and error, accidental manifestation. When I bought my first apartment I couldn’t find anything good in the price range. Time was an issue and I needed a new home. One night I scribbled a detailed list of features on my notebook and forgot it.

A year later I found the notebook and tears came to my eyes as I was living exactly in the apartment I had described, it was modern, penthouse, full of light. The path there was not that simple but all that effort I put into renovation was worth it.

I have personally had to work to improve all areas of my life by unblocking the subconscious that has hold me back in relationships, with my business, health, habits, and wellbeing.

WHAT BECOMES AVAILABLE AS YOU REWRITE THE BELIEFS AND EMBODY DEEPLY YOUR AUTHENTIC, CONSCIOUS DESIRES AND GOALS?

When you become aware of your thoughts, and feelings and learn how to connect this all with your mind, it becomes easy and really powerful. I teach all this in my Conscious Creator program (part of Embody Your Real Power membership)

You are able to re-align your habits of thinking, feeling, and behaving so that you can take the right kind of action.

You open yourself up to receiving and feeling how you want and a new level of self-worth emerges as you know that what you want is available for you.

You are to do what you truly want without having that much resistance, struggle and fear that is again, only trying to keep you “safe” from the unknown. Our mind LOVES to keep us familiar in quite unbelievable ways, often affecting what happens in the body.

HOW TO REPROGRAM YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS MIND & REINFORCE NEW BELIEFS:

Become aware of what is the pattern you want to change and what you want to manifest, achieve or have. What are the negative beliefs you have running in your mind related to it? Write them all down.

Do a meditation, go deep in relaxation, and start looking back in your life. What are the memories related to these beliefs? What happened? From who did you learn these beliefs? Heal the situation like you wanted and needed it to go. Let go and forgive. This is pretty much a self-hypnosis.

Visualize the change in your mind. Journal about it. Feel how it feels when you have it. This is how you manifest new into your life. Just before you go to sleep and when you wake up, your mind is in a perfectly calm state.

Connect with your vision and repeat every night or morning.

To replace the old subconscious beliefs you need to rewrite them with the new beliefs. Spend 5- 10 minutes every day on each belief that you have and write a new self-empowering belief.

The memories, powerful events, or sometimes just little things (I know this from my hypnotherapy practice) from the past created the blocks and patterns so that’s why it’s necessary to heal the beliefs and limitations of the younger version of you. It can be a big trauma or just someone saying something that hits you in the wrong way.

In meditation or hypnotic state that doesn’t have to be that deep, you can access the root causes of emotional and mental patterns, behavior and the beliefs that are holding you back now and change them quickly.

Your mind learns by repetition so this requires consistency, reinforcement, and repetition. It has learned every bad habit, thought pattern, positive mindset or good behavior like that. Deep down from there you manifest, and create your reality. These laws work at every area and layer of life; for businesses and personally to all of us.

Implement these methods into your daily routine and take back control to achieve your visions, goals and desires.

If you want and need help to break through the plateau, the blocks that are holding you back from your next level of success and happiness, I can help. In my practice, I combine hypnosis, subconscious energy healing work, psychology, mindfulness, high-performance habits, and transformational coaching.

If working harder is not an option for you… I work with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and people who are ready to break the plateau and make the impossible possible. Start booking a complimentary Clarity call with here.

So now… I’d love to hear about your visions and how have you made them real!

Were you able to recognize the tiny but mighty mindset shift that always happens so you were able to accomplish it with ease and grace?