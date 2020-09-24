“Make your mental wellbeing a top priority” with Author Robin Emmerich

Make your mental wellbeing a top priority. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious, and can take a personal day or if you own your own company and can delegate a task so you can take the afternoon off to rest and recharge, do it. Resetting and taking time to unwind ultimately will make you more productive and successful in the log run.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robin Emmerich

Robin Emmerich, D.PSc. is trained and certified as an expert in the subconscious mind through world-renowned psychologist, Dr. Coletta Long and ‘Creativity in Business’, the famed Stanford University master’s degree course by Dr. Michael Ray. Robin’s personal journey and professional knowledge led her to develop a unique method to help others discover their true desires and live a fulfilling life. She’s been featured as Inc Media’s first-ever invitee for ‘Ask Me Anything in Health and Wellness,’ Bumble Bizz first-ever Career Coach, Austin Under 40 Award’s 2019 ‘Mentor of the Year’ finalist and recently launched her new book, Love the Mess, which premiered at number one on the Amazon bestseller list on both Death & Grief and Creativity Self-Help.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this series with you! I hope my story resonates with your readers. For many years I was living with being “stuck” in a loop. I was checking goals off my to-do list, working my way up the ladder as an executive for a national healthcare company, and dating successful and handsome men that continually fell short of my Prince Charming expectation. I was striving to be perfect and good and it was working for the most part. I was successful in many interpretations of the word, but the more I achieved this “perfect life,” the more my life became a mess.

After a series of events, including a car accident and attempted break in to my home, I was led to Dr. Coletta Long and found the root cause of my imbalances- unresolved emotions stored in my body, what she referred to as frozen blocks. The pain from losing my father almost ten years prior was the core root to living a life on auto-pilot. On the outside it may have looked like I had everything, but on the inside I was dying my own slow death.

Dr. Long helped me release these blocks and created massive changes for the better in my life. She compelled me to uncover my inner world of thought, feeling, and power that transformed my life and helped me pave the way for others to experience the same joy and fulfillment.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Yes! There have been so many interesting stories since I began my career as a life coach, author, artist and entrepreneur! One of the most transformative things aside from the work I did with Dr. Long, happened a few years ago. I have noticed after working with thousands of women from all over the world that there is a common thread in women’s professional dreams. They want the freedom and romanticized vision of running their own business. Often they dream of a flexible schedule where they can set their own hours, do what they want, when they want. Yet they often overlook the support and dedication to make it a reality. I even fell into this myself, but thankfully tapped into my tools and experience to work through it.

About six years ago, I had this crazy idea to create wearable art. Clothing can be an artistic and creative expression, a lesson I learned while travelling in Florence, Italy. I was already creating my abstract art and I had this idea for a new business venture, printing my art onto clothing, specifically yoga pants. I wanted them to become wearable works of art. The business was far from realized at this point. If only following the path were that easy! The vision created a spark, and I knew I needed to tend that spark into a flame. I researched, soul searched, talked with people about their experiences in art and clothing, and dedicated over a year to learn this entirely new world. I knew that in order to start anything new, you need help, but you also need to help yourself. The wave of emotions I had to release along the way was incredible. I felt afraid, unsure, frustrated, and low at times, and none of that was going to help me accomplish my goals. Like the women I had coached through their dreams, transitions, and emotions, I coached myself through the creation and launch of Beauty and the Mess, my athleisure brand. All business requires passion, teamwork, stamina and guts. It takes an open heart and mind to let life guide the process.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, I’ve shifted my perception to realize that there are no mistakes, yet more so stops on my journey to learn more about myself and what I am capable of. For example, if I think about my time being stuck in the loop of auto-pilot and striving for perfection as a mistake, then my entire life now would be built on the foundation of something “wrong.” I wouldn’t have a very firm foundation! Without those experiences I would not be able to personally connect to the women I coach every day in their professional lives. If I hadn’t experienced challenges in dating and relationships, I wouldn’t be able to empathize with women struggling in theirs. Every experience, whether you want to call them good or bad, has the purpose of teaching us a lesson. These lessons help us grow and continue on our journey. In that phase of my life, I had no idea what it would create in the future, but now realizing how they have shaped my life into something I am passionate about, I have been able to release any unproductive emotions I have about those experiences and see them for the lessons that they truly are.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had mentioned her earlier, but Dr. Coletta Long has been a transformative presence in my life. She was an incredible mentor to whom I will always be forever grateful for having her in my life. I was stuck and a mess. I was successful and looked like I had it all together, but inside I was dying. My father had passed away about 10 years prior to my first meeting with her, and I had never really allowed myself the time and space to process my grief for this loss, as well as many other emotions from other experiences as well. She taught me about “frozen blocks” that manifest in the very cells of our bodies, and taught me tools on how to release these blocks so I could be free to move forward consciously. Four years later, I began to train under her, learning more about how to share her work with others. When she retired, she entrusted me to carry on her life’s work with others, which has led to an incredibly fulfilling life.

Of course, there have been so many other great mentors along the way as well! Like working with Tony Robbins, Ingrid Vanderveldt, Oprah’s Supersoul Top 100 Global Leader, and Dr. C. Norman Shealy, founder of Holistic Medicine. It is hard to choose just one particular person to be grateful for — I’m so grateful to so many who have been inspiring along the way.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I’m continually evolving and creating ways to reach and work with women around the world, finding outlets to impact and empower women on a global scale, such as through my virtual workshops and coaching sessions, and also through my Beauty and the Mess Podcast on itunes, blog posts on Positively Positive, or my IG Lives on Create & Cultivate. Despite many of my resources already being accessible to those around the world, I wanted to give people the tools and resources that they could come back to time and time again, turning back to the resources and guidance whenever they needed it, wherever they lived. That is when I started writing my book, Love the Mess. It has taken a couple of years to realize this vision, but I am so happy to finally be able to offer a digital or paperback book for people around the world. Now anyone, anywhere, at any time can release their emotional blocks and live their authentic life.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My Emotional Reset Method actually has five steps to it! This is the ultimate “lifestyle tweak” that you can find reading my book. A few other tweaks I’d recommend that aren’t in my book:

Timeblock your work. Set your timer for one hour to complete a task. Once the timer ends move on to the next task! You’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish. Limit yourself to 2–3 top priority tasks a day so you’re making an impact and being productive but not overwhelming yourself with too much. Set boundaries around your work schedule (mornings are for answering emails and the afternoons are tackling meetings or vs versa) and stick to them. Work smarter not harder. Carve out time for yourself to enjoy a hobby. If you have kids, find a couple of hours one night a week that you can have alone to experience your favorite pastime, like reading a good book, getting outside or tapping into your creativity. I found my love for painting through creating the time and space to explore it. We’re all born creative — we just have to allow ourselves the freedom and the confidence to let it out! Make your mental wellbeing a top priority. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious, and can take a personal day or if you own your own company and can delegate a task so you can take the afternoon off to rest and recharge, do it. Resetting and taking time to unwind ultimately will make you more productive and successful in the log run.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m so glad you asked because this is what I aspire to do with everything I’m a part of. I talk about this a lot in Love the Mess, but it’s also what I’m doing with a new initiative — the Interim Expert Team which is a hand-picked task force of experts who joined our resources to help businesses succeed in uncertain times. A part of our goal is to help people find balance both culturally and financially. It’s not just another collective, it is a group that really cares about helping people and making a difference. The thing I love is we are invested in each other and every client we work with. What our world needs now is community and authentic support — the theme that is both in my book and in this group. We need to be true to ourselves so that we can be true with others. What our world is telling us is that it is time for us to level up and move on from the things we have held on for too long. Level up how we interact and how we do business. This movement of authenticity is what is going to allow us to do so.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish I had known when I was younger:

You are not your thoughts, experiences, or feelings. And all of those things are not the emotions you attached to them. You can let the emotions go and keep the lessons of those things in your life. They are not a burden you are stuck with for the rest of your life, and that is liberating! Grief is powerful. Releasing that emotion as it comes up will heal the grief in its own timing. You can release as much as you can when you can, but it is ok to release more of it when it arises again in the future. It will take time to break through this block, and that is ok. Feeling your emotions can be hard and uncomfortable, but necessary. When you allow yourself to feel what you feel, and then move on once it is over, you can move forward with more clarity and purpose. You do not need it to manifest in your body, giving it permission to appear later. You can let it go so you can be clear and present. Starting something new starts with a spark, but to turn it into a flame you need two things — support and stamina. Surround yourself with people who can inspire, uplift, mentor and guide you. Find people who can make you laugh, who you can cry with, who love you unconditionally, and who are smarter than you. And when you feel like giving up, turn to this “team” to help you gather the grit you need to see it through. It takes time, dedication, persistence, and connection to your higher power, but you can do it. Your personal life is not separate from your professional life, and is the same the other way around. One will always bleed into the other, no matter how hard you try to compartmentalize it. This means, if you want to transform your work, you cannot ignore your relationships, and vice versa. Life is one big tangle of experiences and emotions, encompassing it all.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The cause of my work is centered around mental help. I have struggled with negative emotions and patterns that have kept me separated from my true self and the path that I was meant to live. I want others to know they have the resources or support to get out of that situation. You are not alone in your desire to transform your life into something you are passionate about. You are not alone in wanting to leave negative emotions and patterns behind as you embrace your life and find more joy and fulfillment. Everyone’s life is messy. No one is perfect. But what if the ‘mess’ is actually necessary? A Gift.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I’d love to connect on Instagram at robin_emmerich! I also share inspiration and details on my upcoming events on my website robinemmerich.com as well as my new book, Love the Mess, and Beauty and the Mess wearable art athleisure line.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!