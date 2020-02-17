Make Your Life Easier.

As we grow, life tends to get really hectic.

It actually gets too hectic that at times it seems that we don’t have any actual time for ourselves.

When was the last time you had read a book or played a game?

Everybody is speaking about work-life balance. But does it actually exist?

Let’s presume that you have to work 8 hours but let’s face it, it is at least 9 or 10 on average (in some cases people of course work much more). It takes you 1 hour to get to work, 1 hour to get from work.

Are you trying to save money and eat healthily? That means that you meal prep, add 1 hour for that and making dinner. So we are already at 11 hours.

It is said that 7 hours of sleep is a minimum, let’s pretend that you are on 6 hours schedule.

Let’s also calculate in some basic daily things. Cleaning, grocery shopping…another hour.

So the time we have left just for ourselves is very limited.

With all this going on around you, it is crucial to simplify your life.

You just have to make more time for yourself. Your hobbies. Even wasting time is not a bad idea if you are enjoying doing it.

Nobody is saying that you should drop all and go chase your dream right now. You have to set your life towards it and do it step by step.

Minimalism if your friend. Get rid of the things that you do not use and do not need.

Where possible try to automate things. Automatic payments for bills for example.

Try to make the most of the time. For instance, when you are commuting to work, listen to an audiobook or any other lecture that will bring you the new information that you were looking for.

See where else can you capture these moments. It may not seem so, but putting together some time here and there may be a great help in achieving your goals.

Learn to say no. Sometimes it is better not to go or to do something.

Simplification should also happen on your computer. Get things in order. It will help you mentally.

I hope these couple of tips will help. Of course, everything depends on your particular circumstances, but even if you would just start to ask yourself everytime if this will make your life easier or harder..that can be a start too.