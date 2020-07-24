Make Time to Be Amazed!

When was the last time that you made time to reflect on the astonishing, spectacular; some might even say the miraculous things that are happening all around you… Today?

If you are like most people, your answer to that question will probably range from rarely… to never.

Just for a moment, take a deep breath… sit back… and consider the following miracles that are happening right now!!!

A woman with breast cancer just had her doctor tell her that she is in complete remission



A baby took their first step



A young boy and girl shared their first kiss



A soldier came home to the loving arms of his wife and children



A caterpillar morphed into a beautiful butterfly



The night sky provided a spectacular show of the northern lights



Flowers bloomed on plants and trees everywhere



A newborn foal stood for the first time



A toddler uttered the word “ma – ma” for the first time



Somebody reached into their own pocket to give money to someone who was hungry



Brave men and women put their lives at risk to protect their loved ones and their country



A total stranger helped an elderly person with their groceries



A person who had given up on life was saved by an unknown person on the other end of a telephone line



A child rode their bike without training wheels for the first time



A baby bird took that leap of faith and flew from the nest



Firefighters risked their lives to save total strangers



Caregivers at a hospice helped someone leave in peace



A couple are holding each other’s hands, and saying “I do”



Another day… another moment



This list can go on forever…

YOU… Are a miracle!!!

There are eight billion people that we share this planet with… and there is only one YOU.

I know that we live in a challenging fast paced, hurry up, I wanted it yesterday world. But sometimes we have to make the time to reflect on all the amazing things that we have.

We are surrounded by sights, smells, tastes, textures, and sounds that are magical.

The choice is yours… Always has been.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.