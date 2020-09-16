“Make time for you” With Jilea Hemmings & Diana Hernandez

A thick skin comes in handy as you chase your dreams, you’ll likely encounter criticism and rejection. … ignore it! Innovating comes with a price, it is hard to prove a concept or change the industry. Keep trying until you convince the world. People thought that toothpaste was a crazy idea ….

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diana Hernandez, a Designer, CEO, and mother all-in-one. With years of impressive experience as an industrial designer, art director, and business owner, she has expanded her portfolio once again with the help of her partner, Karolyn Henao. Blos Roses is quickly changing the beauty market in Miami with their innovative concept.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Asa businesswoman and mother, I found a gap in the beauty industry where high quality and time are disconnected. The modern woman finds her self coordinating numerous events in her life. This presented as a perfect opportunity for me to jump from the barbershop business and expand into the female category. Studies show that 49% of women say they don’t have enough free time to do things they enjoy, such as going to the salon. I felt the need to create an experience for the modern woman because why should we have to sacrifice time for beauty?

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I began doing all of this, I wasn’t sure it was the right move. I was pretty sure it was, but not 100%. My instinct was telling me it was, and it felt right, but…I was also overcome with doubts and fear at times. I knew from experience that changing your surroundings can only get you so far and that if the work doesn’t change, neither will your career. I had been in the toy industry and loved my job, but adding motherhood to my resume was conflicting with my ten year career at this point and it was no longer a fit. Enterprenuership was accidental, I’ve always seen my self more as self employed. Self employment has changed me a lot and it has been hard. So, so hard on certain occasions. But I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’d choose the hard times again and again because at this point in my career journey, all the good outweighs the bad. Sometimes the risk is rewarded and I feel very lucky to be able to balance my work and raising my daughter. My most interesting story happens to be that it all worked out, I’ve been able for the past 10 years to live the life I wanted. Founded my own design company, partnered with The Spot Barbershop and founded Blos.Roses. I think it is important to recognize that finding true career happiness takes a lot of work and is not ever going to be immediate. But if you’re willing to put in the work required of exploring what else is out there, it truly can be so, so rewarding. Furthermore, every job is a stepping stone and not all wasted time. My last corporate job gave me a lot to be proud of on my resume. When you’re down and out about your career path, try and remember the good with the bad and know that things do always get better — you just need some tenacity and some patience!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The “tipping point” for me when I started concentrating on my strengths. Industrial design comes with the challenge of being able to work in many branches of design, from packaging, branding, space design and furniture. Our strengths…clamor for attention in the most basic way and using them makes you feel strong. Take note of the times when you feel invigorated, inquisitive, and successful. These moments are clues to what your strengths are. Once you identify them you start to see success. I believe entrepreneurs have creativity and passion within their souls. The biggest lesson I learned is to trust your dreams, God would not give you a dream that you are not capable of achieving. TRUST YOUR GUT! Never give up! Never be afraid of your dreams, no matter how big or difficult they seem.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Overall im extremely grateful for my family and business partners for their continued support. There is however one person that im particularly thankful for, Juan Carlos Perdomo, Founder Partner at The Spot Barbershop. We crossed paths over 5 years ago and started to work together designing barbershops and we have built over 20 barbershops in Florida and other side projects. His constant push to over deliver has been my greatest inspiration and challenge. I find my self always looking to be more and more creative because he simply won’t shut down my ideas. Blos.Roses came to life because he believed in the concept and worked to execute. Design can be very challenging and when you have a “MAKE IT HAPPEN PERSON” on your team, literally the sky is the limit! So thank you JC for trusting my crazy ideas and making them real. Thank you for being the bridge to cross over from the barbershop industry to the beauty industry.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Blos.Roses is a concept like none other that bridges the gap between high-quality beauty services and time. Blos.Roses introduces the first “Hour Glam Chair” where all three services can be performed at once: blow dry, manicure and pedicure in less than 60 minutes — this experience was created for the modern woman, she is smart, she is busy and she looks for quality. We want to rescue the salon experience by helping women feel beautiful without sacrificing time, or feeling guilty for spending 3 hours at the salon. Blos.Roses understands the evolving patterns in the beauty industry. Through this unique offering, Blos.Roses will provide a differentiated opportunity for customers. I recognized that there was an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the beauty service industry. I knew that by creating a collective beauty experience, we would give every modern woman, like myself, an opportunity to take back one of the most valuable commodities that money can’t buy — TIME!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1) I’m incredibly excited to be part of a new era of beauty, an era that has slowly diminished the antiquated idea that women have to look a certain way to be considered beautiful . Women are multifaceted, multicultural and unique in their own way. The standard of beauty should cater to the modern woman, especially in a modern digital world, we want to see REAL WOMAN, relatable brands and products. Im very excited to see woman breaking these molds.

2) Representation matters, is very exciting to see how the beauty industry has become more inclusive and relatable to woman. Representation is about demanding that we’re all seen and affirming that we all matter. Models portraying a spectrum of race, age, size and disabilities have inspired change and proven that beauty can be everywhere. I’m very excited to see this shift in the modern beauty industry.

3) Curated, non-toxic beauty products because it is very exciting to see how the modern beauty industry has become more conscious about what goes into the products we use. Women, have been found to have a higher body burden of certain chemicals found in cosmetics,including parabens and phthalates. It’s undeniable that environmental chemicals are part of the picture. Most people mistakenly believe that like many other things in the US, the beauty industry is highly regulated. It’s not. The great news in all of this is that the beauty industry is slowly cleaning up its act, in large part because of pressure from consumers.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1) Some beauty products can cause long-term health effects. If I had the ability to implement stricter regulations for products before they hit the shelves, or even educate women more on what the consequences for using such products can be. Do new laws need to be put in place that hold the beauty industry accountable for the chemicals they use? Do consumers need more information to make safer choices? Why are these companies not (yet) developing the next generation of safer, nontoxic products? These are the questions we need to be asking and acting on.

2) The retail landscape is shifting. The beauty industry will face challenges, such as cost and experience. Many, many consumers still want to see products first-hand or try the products for themselves. Second, salons face the challenge of competing with major platforms such as Amazon. Leveraging retailers to sell limited-edition merchandise that will generate awareness around the brand may help the smaller companies. Once you have the consumer hooked on your product, offering an incentive or exclusive content on the brand’s site provides them a compelling reason to visit your site over the other retailer’s. Retailers may have to create programs to help the salons or smaller brands that may not carry the inventory Amazon could.

3) It wasn’t until 2020 that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) became a factor of concern in the beauty industry. But by now, no matter where in the world you are, the virus has changed things. We had to pivot and implement ways to operate with all the guidelines to provide a safe and healthy environment for both clients and staff. We need to implement ways to navigate the uncertainty with the economy. Blos.Roses founders understand that customer spending patterns are evolving and have been affected so we are seeking to partner with Reel to allow our customers to set money aside towards their services. Through his unique offering, Blos.Roses will provide a differentiated opportunity for customers to be able to book their beauty services, and feel good about spending smartly.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

1) You must feel beautiful being YOU… It’s human nature to compare yourself with the idea of what is beautiful and what the media wants us too believe. When you catch yourself in the act of comparing, remember that these pictures are incredibly unrealistic — engineered by teams of lighting experts, makeup artists, and a tricky little computer application called Photoshop. Acknowledge your inner beauty. Get pen and paper and write down all of the beauty that you do, that you give, that you create, and that you are. You are a powerhouse of beauty.

2) Dress up. Life has gotten increasingly casual. Dress up on occasion. In fact, be the best dressed person in the room. Wear red! Turn a few heads.

3) Make time for you and glam up, get a manicure, it’s called a mani “cure” because its one of life’s solutions. Nothing makes us feel as instantly fabulous as a blowout! You can see and feel the difference, as your hair looks shiny, glossy and smooth. Hair generally requires some sort of styling and volume to look its best, blowouts are the easiest way to add volume to your hair. Something about that just-styled look boosts confidence and makes you feel ready to take on the world.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1) Don’t be afraid of the saturated market or competitions: There is always room to improve and innovate. Imagine all the successful companies today that would not exit if they believed there was no extra room for a perfume, makeup or a salon?

2) A thick skin comes in handy as you chase your dreams, you’ll likely encounter criticism and rejection. … ignore it! Innovating comes with a price, it is hard to prove a concept or change the industry. Keep trying until you convince the world. People thought that toothpaste was a crazy idea ….

3) Knowing your audience helps you figure out what content and messages people care about. Your customers need to feel like you understand them and are providing solutions that make sense in their world.

4) The truth? Not everyone lives by the credo that the customer is always right. Not everyone is as concerned with customer satisfaction as others are. But it’s those who don’t relent and cave into the pursuit of profits above all else who ultimately win in this ruthless business climate. Business always boils down to people serving people.

5) Learn to pivot in today’s highly competitive business environment, there’s a constant and never-ending struggle that every entrepreneur must face. Those who can adapt will survive and thrive. Don’t be afraid to pivot your concept or product.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. Adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress — such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems, or workplace and financial stressors. … That’s the role of resilience. Creating a movement of resilience would bring much good to the world we live in! “Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” — Rocky Balboa. Teaching resilience might change the trajectory of children’s lives. It is not easy to teach resilience in the classroom, but it is crucial. Resilience is about the process of becoming, which children understand once they develop a firm belief about their place in the world. The result is healthier adults.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The biggest men and women with the biggest ideas can be shot down by the smallest men and women with the smallest minds. Think big anyway. The Paradoxical Commandments, Kent M. Keith. I’ve learned to silence the noise, the idea is yours for a reason …. OWN IT ! Go for it… what I love most about the Paradoxical Commandments and apply to life is no matter the outcome always do good, try hard. People are illogical, unreasonable, and selfcentered.

Love them anyway.

How can our readers follow you online?

@Blosroses @thespotbarbershop @dknackfordesign