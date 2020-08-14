Make the Most of Your Time: 5 Productivity Tips All Uber Successful People Live By.

It’s not enough to dream of success. It’s not even enough to set goals.

The only way to truly achieve your dreams and create the life you dream of is to sit down and just do it.

And that’s where many of us…well, fall is a strong word. But it’s the doing that trips us up more times than not.

We over commit and over book ourselves until today’s to-do’s become next week’s past dues.

We procrastinate on the things that are important while doing things that are merely “nice to do.” And sometimes we simply take on too much – even when we know better.

If this sounds like you, you’re in luck. In today’s article I’m sharing the five productivity hacks that all uber successful people live by to get more done in less time.

Rituals and Habits

Simply put, a ritual or habit is a consistent way of doing something.

Most of us have a morning ritual (wake up, brush your teeth, work out, shower, and go to work), evening ritual (check homework, eat dinner, tuck the kiddos into bed, watch the evening news, and hit the sack), weekend ritual (sleep late, mow the grass, watch a movie, visit your parents) and many others.

The problem is, if you’re not careful with your rituals, they can turn into productivity killers. Is checking Facebook or email a part of your morning ritual?

Is turning on Skype a part of your ritual at work? Distractions like these can turn even your best intentions into hours of wasted time.

Examine your habits. Is there anything you’re doing that’s not productive? Or anything that would be better for you to do at a different part of the day?

For example, I like to check social media in the evening instead of the morning because I know that I am more creative in the morning.

I don’t want to waste my creativity brain space on social media. So I save that for a time when I want to check out and not think as much.

Make your habits more efficient, and you will automatically be more productive and get more done in a shorter amount of time.

Calendar Management

Want to know how much time you really have to complete that project? Try blocking off time on your calendar for all the things you are currently doing.

If you’re an entrepreneur like me, fill in all your client work, your business admin tasks, time for meals and breaks, networking events, and everything else you’ve committed to.

What’s left might just surprise you. You may actually have more ‘free’ time than you think when you realize how much time you are actually spending on tasks and how much time you are spending buffering or on things that don’t matter.

Set aside time Sunday evening or first thing Monday morning to schedule the entire week’s to-do’s in your calendar.

It’s not enough to schedule the tasks. You must show up at that allotted time and actually do what you’re scheduled to do.

We are typically really good at creating the to-do list and some of us are even good at getting it on the calendar. But what separates the successful from the not successful is in the actual doing.

Make it a habit to block time in your calendar for every commitment, show up and do what you say you will do at the allotted time, and you will never again over-promise or over-commit.

Learn to Let Go

Here’s a news flash. You do not have to do everything yourself.

You can (and should) hand off tasks that someone else could do or that you can hire out to be done.

Don’t have time to clean your house? Hire someone to do it.

Hate going to the grocery store? Guess what, they deliver!

Need a few extra minutes in the morning? Find a parent carpooling group to take your kids to school or create one in your area.

Get creative and figure out ways to get the things done that you need done in a way that will save you time and energy. This also allows you to focus on things that are truly important and can only be done by you or that you enjoy doing.

Work Hard, Play Harder

You are not a machine. You cannot work all day every day and hope to be at your best all the time.

Take a day off. Get some rest, or relax on a long weekend. Take a friend out to lunch or read a good book on the back porch.

Go shopping with your kids. See a movie or a play. Do something – anything – other than work.

Not only will you return to the office feeling much more refreshed, but you’ll find yourself more creative and productive than ever before.

Focus

Multi-tasking is impossible. You cannot efficiently do work while you’re simultaneously surfing Facebook, keeping an eye on the kids, and answering the phone every time it rings.

Instead, use your calendar to block time for important tasks, then turn everything else off so you can focus.

No phone, no Facebook, no kids or husband or neighbors or pets demanding “just a minute” of your time. Tune everything out, and you’ll find your work getting done much faster and smoother.

Managing your time and increasing your productivity is not something that comes naturally to most people.

However, when you learn to master this skill, you’ll find more meaning, purpose and happiness in your life.

Does this resonate with you but you’re not sure how to apply it to your life? Why not book a FREE strategy call with me?

It’s 100% cost and commitment FREE. You have nothing to lose and your future self to gain.

Click here to book your FREE strategy call with me.