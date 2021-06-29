Make the Most of your Current Job

Not a day goes by that I don’t pause to reflect how fortunate I am. I am doing a job that I love and that is truly fulfilling. But this has not always been the case. There were times when I felt frustrated and thought that I would never reach my goals. But now, in hindsight, those first few job opportunities I took made all the difference to the person I am today.

Here are a few things I learned from that time in my life where I thought that the job opportunities I took were only taking me further away from my dreams. I hope they will be helpful to you as well.

If you would like to look at the work I do today, please visit our website, A&E, which is an influencer marketing agency.

Credit to

https://www.amraandelma.com/social-media-agency-nyc/

Every working moment is an opportunity

Very few people are fortunate enough to immediately find work in the field that they studied or even the areas where their interests and skills lie. Yet, every single job I have ever done has taught me something that remains useful to my career. The most important lesson that we learn from doing these jobs is that we are more resilient than we think and that we can learn just about anything if we put our minds to it.

2. No job is beneath you

Unfortunately, we live in a society where some jobs are frowned upon as “not good enough”. Because of this negative stigma, many people performing these jobs are not as committed as they should be, and often the performance bar is also set way too low, so in a sense everyone is just cruising. When you find yourself in this situation, you should see it as an opportunity to excel and stand out. I once found myself in a job I didn’t think I would ever do, but instead of allowing negativity to set in, I jumped at the opportunity. Not only did I learn a lot more than I ever imagined, but I was also promoted twice before I left the company.

3. Networking

Even when your job is not what you imagined, keep in mind that any employment provides you with the opportunity to meet new people. People come and go in the job market, and it never ceases to amaze me when former colleagues pop into my life again. If they remember you as a good worker and also remember what your passions are, there is a good chance they might recommend you to someone for a position that is much closer to your dream job. In many jobs, good references are worth even more than good CVs.

4. Practice gratitude

It may sound clichéd, but having a job is a privilege and not a right. Even if you are not where you want to be, you can be sure that there are other people who would do anything to be in your shoes. Adopting this mindset will help you excel where you are now, and if you keep working at it, that career you are hoping for will happen, just wait and see!