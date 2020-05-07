“Make sure you listen more then you speak.”, with Kim Wellen

You need hands to hold and shoulders to cry on. Make sure you listen more then you speak.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Wellen. Kim is the founder of Mantra Mask. Mantra Mask makes natural, high quality skincare accessible and affordable for all. One of the first to bring sheet masks to the market, the company harnesses the power of naturally-derived vitamins and herbal botanicals in a convenient, easy-to-use beauty mask. Mantra Mask is formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes and other harmful chemicals by Dr. Hal H. Simeroth, Ph.D. Known for advancing the skincare industry over the past four decades, Dr. Simeroth adds his scientific expertise to Wellen’s powerfully positive spirit, resulting in a dynamic team committed to natural skincare for all. Visit MantraMask.com to learn more, shop and subscribe for email product updates and promotions. Follow on Instagram @MantraMask for updates, chances to score free products and tips for living a beautiful life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us, Kim! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me. I have always LOVED skincare and dreamed of being a part of the industry. After working in Pharmaceuticals for over 12 years I decided to leave and follow my dream. I met Dr. Simeroth who was the formulator for Stemology Skincare and fell in love with his brand. I was lucky enough to get a job with him as his lab assistant. 8 years later while on a walk with my 15 year old daughter, we were brainstorming on a business we could start together, as you know every teenager loves sheet masks… so that is how is all began. We really wanted to create a product that made you take time for yourself. Apply a mask and relax and restore for 20 minutes. We wanted you to notice a difference every time you use one and we wanted to create a brand that was non toxic.

We named it Mantra Mask because we believe you need to live life with intention and believe in yourself.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We are such a new brand that I feel like every day is a new and interesting story. I would say probably when Urban Outfitters reached out to me and I literally fell off my chair. I called my husband in tears (he instantly thought I had been in a car accident) barely able to talk, I said “you aren’t going to believe who just called…URBAN OUTFITTERS and they want our product” That was one of the best days of starting the brand.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have so many funny stories, which of course aren’t very funny at that moment. I was so proud of my first round of masks that I rushed to label and start shipping. I didn’t realize until a customer called me a week later that I had spelled Collagen wrong on my title. The lesson I learned is to SLOW down. My mind is working a million miles a minute, sometimes you just need to stop and breath. I have made so many mistakes from always being in a rush, I am learning fast that it takes longer when you have to redo it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we stand out because we are one of the first CBD sheet masks to the market. We are formulated by a Scientist that has his PHD in Ethics. We are manufactured in Southern California using all natural ingredients. Our masks are one of a kind that truly WORK as a treatment. You will notice a difference with every mask. I got a call from customer a few weeks ago that said she was 54 years old and just got cystic acne. She had been to every doctor and tried every product she found. A friend mentioned our acne mask, so she decided to try it. The next day she ordered 30 because she said it was the only product that had worked for her. These stories are what keep me going.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always…we are getting ready to launch CBD EYE GELS. I think they will be the first to combat wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles. They will have immediate tightening, lifting and soothing effects.

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

You need hands to hold and shoulders to cry on. Make sure you listen more then you speak (that is hard for me but work in progress☺)

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I am not there yet! I am still learning from the other amazing women who have figured out how to run a team and be able to balance family.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh gosh, well we all know It takes a village and I would never have gotten out of the starting gate without my tribe. I am so thankful to have so many cheerleaders that are there to help everyday. My family has been super supportive and understanding when it comes to late nights and early mornings trying to meet deadlines. But I must say My husband keith has been my backbone on this journey.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I haven’t even touched bringing goodness to the world yet, but I will.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Always remember WHY you started your company. Begin with the end in mind. Be clear on finances-stick to your budget. If you cant afford it, don’t do it. If a product isn’t selling find out why and switch gears- be nimble. Leave your ego at the door. If you made a mistake just admit it. Customers want to know the truth. DO NOT say yes to everyone, even if its hard! Very important. Work/life balance!!! If you aren’t balanced your work and family will both suffer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

PAY IT FORWARD….if everyone did something good for someone else everyday just think of what a better world we would live in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Being a working mom of two we all know that we cannot be everything for everyone all the time. There are always so many thing we want in life and only you can make those things happen. My favorite quote is “find a way”. If you want something you need to find a way to make it happen. And I am not talking only material things, it applies to all aspects of life.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

OPRAH… of course. Now SHE brings good to the world. She has worked hard for everything she has and is very generous in giving back.

Thank you for all of these great insights!