As I write to you, I am coming off of an incredible week of momentum and big results in my life. I want to start off by saying happy spring! It’s amazing how fast the time is going and that we are already approaching the end of the first quarter of 2021. While our lives have changed drastically over the last year, I think we can all say that we are at a much better place than we were this time last year. I hope you can look back over the last three months and feel a sense of accomplishment. I’ve made progress on my goals, executed on my vision and seen some extraordinary results in my life. I’ve made some important adjustments and it has been the catalyst for greater advancement and ascension. In this piece, I want to talk with you briefly about the importance of making room for the new in your life. Just as the season has changed, the seasons of life change and you must be positioned and perceptive in order to maximize the seasons of your life. I hope this piece will empower you with the wisdom to embrace the next season of your life.

You have to be willing to say goodbye to the old. If you have followed my work over the years, then you know that I often say in order to get different you must do differently. If you do the same, then you will continue to get the same. So many times in our lives the new is beckoning us but we are too afraid to move beyond the familiar and embrace the future. At some point, you have to make the decision to stop clinging to the past and have the courage to embrace new possibilities for your life. You were not created to live a safe life. You were created to live a life of significance. While change is never easy and always uncomfortable, you must be willing to endure discomfort in order to embrace something different for your life. Our willingness to let go of the old empowers us to make room for the new in our lives. The old represents those things in our lives that no longer serve us and stifle our progress. What you are willing to release will always determine what you are able to receive. Be willing to let go of everything that stands in the way of you living your greatest life. What has been cannot compare to the incredible new possibilities and opportunities that are before you.

As a highly respected thought leader, you know that I have written extensively on the mind for some of the largest platforms in the world. In fact, the mind is my absolute favorite subject to talk about. Through my work, I have empowered people around the world to upgrade their paradigms and unlock their true power and potential. The reason I am so passionate about the mind is because I spent a lot of years in a psychological prison. I allowed self-limiting beliefs and perceptions to control me by constricting my perception and crippling my potential. Then, I came to a place of awareness where I realized that my toxic thinking was threatening the transformation of my life. Until I was willing to address my thinking I would never experience a life of triumph. So I made the decision to start doing the work. As I did the work, I was able to adjust my paradigm, shift my perception and seize new possibilities for my life. You will never change your season until you first change what you are thinking. Most people have spent a lifetime living adjusted to an old paradigm. We think we are making progress but we are simply packing information on years of trauma, self-limiting beliefs, and destructive internal dialogues. Until you are willing to uproot these things from the garden of your mind, you will continue to live a life defined by defeat and dysfunction. The transformation of your thinking is the ticket into the next season of your life. When you dare to stretch your thinking your next season will welcome you! You must have the courage to write a new narrative for your life. Many people can only prescribe theories because they do not practice the truth. Everyone will tell you that I do not offer people theories. First of all, my life was not transformed by theories and information. My life shifted when I got truth and insights. If you want to change the season of your life, then you must first change your narrative. Your narrative is your internal dialogue or the persistent story that you tell yourself. Your narrative not only names your season but negotiates your destiny. Unfortunately, too many people name their lives in prophetic restrictions. Restrictions bind you to realms of powerlessness. On the other hand, when you name your life in prophetic possibilities you access a realm of no limitations and no boundaries. Your narrative will continue to be defined by victimization until you have the courage to find your own voice. You have allowed everyone else to name you but it is time to negotiate your own destiny. A new narrative unlocks new possibilities and empowers you to unleash your greatest potential. When you change your narrative, you take your personal power back, embrace your true identity and express your significance.

You must embrace a new season in your life. At the start of this piece, I talked about how I have just come off of one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I was thinking back to my journey and I just felt such a profound sense of gratitude. I remember having an identity crisis, living in a narrative of defeat, and desperately longing for a life of significance. However, God has uncovered my true identity, revealed my purpose, and activated my destiny. I find myself on platforms I never dreamed possible. I find myself apart of conversations that I never imagined I would be apart of. My life and work have truly resonated with people all around the world. While some extraordinary things have happened in my life, none of these things would have ever happened if I did not embrace a new season. Do not become satisfied with simply knowing that more is possible for your life. Over the years, I have seen people that will believe for more but will never press for more or embrace the more. You will only possess what you are willing to pursue. More importantly, you will forfeit everything that you refuse to seize. A new season has to be perceived and ultimately possessed. In other words, grab your future and refuse to let it go. You will regret what you do not reach for. You will extinguish your dreams if you are not willing to embrace your destiny. Your next season is within your grasp but you must grab it. Seasons do not last forever so seize them with force!