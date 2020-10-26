Make Love Last with Emotional Intelligence in Relationships

Love isn’t just a word; its emotion & the feeling that binds souls together. When people are in love, the quintessential need is high levels of Emotional Intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence makes us enjoy the pleasure of companionship, romance, respect, and tons of aspects that bring cheers to our hearts.

It’s nothing but Emotional Intelligence (EQ) that draws the fine line between people who’re successful as couples & those who aren’t. Trust and commitment towards each other lay the foundation of a healthy relationship; it takes plenty of things to make it flourish. A mutually fulfilling & loving relationship makes marriages and partnerships survive for infinity & beyond. No wonder EQ plays a critical role here.

To understand EQ closely, you may have to look within first. After all, strengthening your partnership starts with you. As you get indulged in EQ, you’ll witness a gradual increase in intimacy and a magical connection between both of you. In the end, your dream of building an everlasting love will come true.

Did you ever wonder what could be the secret of being a happy couple? What is it like loving each other till eternity? There must be something that strengthens & develops a romantic relationship. We say it’s what you know as Emotional Intelligence.

You see some couples deeply & madly in love with each other. They’re far better than couples flaunting on social media with #couplegoals. It’s all about how well they’ve developed EQ with their partner.

What exactly is it like having EQ in a relationship?

The ability to learn, control, and express emotions in a healthy way are what Emotional Intelligence is all about. In a nutshell, you should master the capacity to handle relationships empathetically and appropriately. It doesn’t mean you never enter into a fight with your partner or have any difference of opinion. It’s how well you’re in touch with their emotions as well as yours.

For instance, if your partner suffers from a health issue, you should understand that they are doing their best to address it. It's like holding on to each other, no matter what.

Humans have a major plus point; they have emotions & can express it in every possible way. We have the ability to talk about emotions lovingly. So, whether you’re in a relationship or happily married, never stop chasing EQ. It should be sustained over a lifetime. This is how your love will last.

Another thing to stay conscious about is exploring different areas that make your EQ and emotional connection powerful. Let’s check them out.

First things first, keep Friendship as the heart & soul of your relationship. The couples who care for each other & stand for their partner are more eligible to stand the test of time. It is well said that friendship is beautiful & the bond of mutual affection during friendship is incomparable. So, why not become friends for life with your partner? The perk is you’ll get to discover each other from a new perspective, learn likes, dislikes, and grow confidence & trust too.

Respecting each other & developing feelings of deep admiration will not only make your companionship romantic but honest & respectful. No matter if you have certain differences & unique qualities, praise each other’s achievements. Stand by each other in difficult times. Also, you can express respectfulness verbally & nonverbally too.

Adopt a habit of communicating things openly. Keep your tone, intonation, and intent straight forward. Most relationship experts agree that communication is the key to mess-free relationships. It also affects an individual’s health greatly.

Besides the above-mentioned qualities, you should also learn conflict management and exercise healthy boundaries. Give enough space to each other to enjoy yourself. The simple logic is, when you’re happy with yourselves, you’ll make a happy time with your partner too.

Finally, you should know that the greatest remedy for love is to love more.

By the time you’re here, you must have learned how to implement EQ & make your partnership stronger, healthier & romantic.