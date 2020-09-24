“Make healthier choices.” with Kiley Taslitz-Anderson

In America, roughly 10,000 babies are born per day — 1/3rd of them via c-section. Mother’s are provided little to no information about how this affects the health of their newborn. A vast majority of moms are unaware that c-section babies have a higher risk of obesity, high autoimmune disease risk and increased risk for food allergies. We believe that through simple education and high quality products we can change this dramatically.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kiley Taslitz-Anderson.

She is the co-founder of Jetson, the world’s only seasonal probiotic program. Since Jetson launched in 2019, it was Kiley’s mission to bring Jetson’s seasonal probiotics to the whole family. In March 2020, she launched Jettie, the only seasonal probiotic for babies (ages 0–2) and kids (2–13).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My name is Kiley Taslitz Anderson. I founded a platform called ’87 that invests in and incubates consumer brands — one of which is a probiotics company called Jetson. I’m the daughter of an artist and businessman, which explains my enthusiasm for the arts and love of all things entrepreneurial. I’m the eldest of three girls, a wife and mother of 2 boys named Baer and Finn.

Can you share an interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was pregnant with my second son, I was fired after telling my boss I was pregnant — which led to a maternity discrimination lawsuit that ultimately ruled in my favor. I was a part of the senior leadership team, and had recently received a promotion and a salary increase as a direct result of consistently meeting and exceeding my goals. It was an emotionally taxing battle to fight while pregnant, with a young son at home, but I was determined to stand up for myself.

In the years since, I’ve started my own businesses, and work with and lead women everyday. I strive to support them in a way that I never was, because I know there’s nothing more important and empowering than motherhood. I make it my mission to support women as they continue to fight discrimination, harassment, and unequal pay. Above all, I encourage the women in my life (especially the mothers) to be true to themselves, and believe in their value — because becoming a mother does not diminish your worth, it adds to it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A mentor of mine always says “Care, but not too much.” I think that is a great thing to remember when you’re an individual with strong drive and work ethic. Early in my career, I found myself completely unable to “shut off” from my work-life. I didn’t carve out sufficient “me time.” Quite simply, I cared too much about my work, and not enough about my own well-being. I allowed work to eat at me, which meant my mood and mindset were always at the will of my job. WIth experience and maturity, I’ve been able to better build this discipline.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner and friend Stefan Weitz, who I co-founded Jetson with, has been a constant inspiration. He was diagnosed with MS in his twenties and spent 7 years feeling like he was losing control of his life: Chronic pain, over prescribed medication, he was miserable.

The way that Stefan decided to take back his life in such a positive way, all through focusing on gut health, has been a primary driver for where we’re at today with Jetson. He’s been vulnerable and honest in sharing his struggles and triumphs, in order to support and educate the millions of Americans suffering as a result of poor gut health. His struggle is now leading to the empowerment of people who are tired, fed up and ready for a change.

Stefan never lets his disease define him, or slow him down. He lives life to the fullest, and is a total “yes man.” He never feels sorry for himself, but instead, focuses on gratitude, positivity and action.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In America, roughly 10,000 babies are born per day — 1/3rd of them via c-section. Mother’s are provided little to no information about how this affects the health of their newborn. A vast majority of moms are unaware that c-section babies have a higher risk of obesity, high autoimmune disease risk and increased risk for food allergies. We believe that through simple education and high quality products we can change this dramatically.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I take a probiotic to guarantee I have a balanced gut microbiome, which plays a major role in overall health. A healthy gut means you’re going to get sick less often — and in the case that you do catch a cold, it won’t be as severe or last as long.

I am a big fan of intermittent fasting, which so many people don’t realize that they are already doing (if you skip breakfast, you’re fasting)! Intermittent fasting allows me to live a life free of dieting.

I regularly drink warm water. When you drink cold water, your body has to use energy to warm up the water to its internal temperature, which causes stress. Instead, drinking warm water has a soothing effect on digestion.

After I had my second son via c-section, I was on a very strict postpartum diet to aid in my recovery. The foods I ate were warm, rich in fiber, and full of healthy probiotics. I swear that it dramatically increased my recovery as opposed to my recovery from my second son.

I truly believe in the importance of massage. It stimulates blood flow to different parts of your body to assist in muscle tension and alleviating stress. Whether you see a masseuse or ask your partner, I would highly recommend.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

America is the sickest country in the world, and it’s because of what we eat. If we could make healthy foods more accessible, put pressure on companies to be transparent about what is in their food and address the fundamental issues with food deserts, I think we would be much better off.

I think educating people about proper nutrition is also important. For example, the USDA’s food pyramid was introduced in 1992 and wasn’t replaced until 2011. That leaves us with a whole generation of people who have been misinformed about what their body’s need to be healthy.

What are your “4 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish someone told me to take a gap year and travel, do charity work and see other parts of the world. Once you get into the wheel of work it’s really hard to get out, and there’s so much you can learn about yourself that then sets you up for your career in a positive way.

My dad encouraged me to go to business school before art school. A passion for the arts is something I was born with and could continue refining over time, but everything in life boils down to business which I had to learn the fundamentals of.

Understanding relationships that are made in the workplace are about psychology– about understanding yourself, and mitigating emotional responses that are directed at you but aren’t necessarily about you. Seeing a therapist and reading self help books has allowed me to better understand myself and the people around me.

In one of my first jobs, my boss made me send her every single email before I sent them out to clients. It was frustrating and I felt like she was undermining me, but now I see that she was teaching me how to communicate and craft messages that high profile executives could understand and respected me for. It elevated my performance and made our clients view me in a better, more professional light.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I am definitely the most passionate about mental health. There is so much more emphasis on the external rather than the internal in today’s world. There is a stigma around spaces that are historically reflective — from therapy to organized religion. Because of this, many people aren’t confronting their own history, and reflecting on their beliefs, which is preventing them from bringing their best selves forward.

I have found that when you’re more connected to yourself, you’re also more connected to your body, the earth and those around you. But because mental health has been so stigmatized and deprioritized, we have become so ungrounded as a society. I think it’s crucial to reframe our own mental health as a necessary priority.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

It’s @kiley_t_anderson on IG

Thank you for these fantastic insights!