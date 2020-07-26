Make Gratitude a Daily Habit

“When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears.” – Anthony Robbins. It’s sometimes the simple things in life. The other day my son went for a walk with his dad and brought me back flowers from the garden. It’s the simple things in life, the sweetness of his thoughtfulness that bring me joy. What are you grateful for? The quickest way to shift your mindset is to focus on gratitude and to make a habit of being grateful.

If you start journaling what you are grateful for then within 30 days you will see that you’ll be more inclined to focus on even more of what you’re grateful for which eventually will completely shift your perspective to more moments that bring you joy. Start by focusing on 5 things that you are grateful for each day. I do this everyday.

You have so much to be grateful for. What we choose to focus on expands even more. If you commit to writing in a gratitude journal every day for at least the next 30-66 days, you’ll give your brain an opportunity to form new neural pathways leaning towards thoughts of gratitude. Every time we think a grateful thought and focus on the cup as half full we are creating new neural pathways in the brain and forming the habit of gratitude.

Everyday I write down 5 things that I am grateful for and it has completely elevated my mood, energy and perspective in life. I put what I am grateful for in the notes section of my phone because it’s much easier for me to make note of it but if your prefer you can put pen to paper and use a journal. I typically write down what I am grateful for in the evening but as I come across things that I’m grateful for throughout the day I make a note of it in my iphone. It’s much easier because my phone is always near me. If you aren’t in the habit of practicing gratitude daily then I promise you it will become easier, eventually becoming a habit that you will not want to live without. Take note of the simple things in life: such as getting a good nights sleep, the smile on your child’s face or making a nice meal. Eventually the practice of gratitude will become so automatic, such an ingrained part of your mindset, and such a great way to lift your mood that you won’t want to stop doing it.

Once it becomes a habit and you start focusing on the cup as half full you’ll be so glad because this shift your mindset will bring you such incredible joy! Willie Nelson said, “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around”. How great it is to have an incredibly powerful tool such as the practice of gratitude to create a buffer against negativity and stress in our lives. Our thoughts create our reality and the practice of daily gratitude will help your whole life change. It did for mine.