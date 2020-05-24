Contributor Log In/Sign Up
MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

6 Solutions For A Better Health and Well-Being For All Americans

I have the extraordinary honor of interviewing one of the best minds in recent history when it comes to health, nutrition, and fitness, the one and only Alexander Denk

Alexander Denk made his dream come true from Vienna, Austria to the U.S. to work with his hero Arnold Schwarzenegger

Alexander Denk started in Hollywood doubling Arnold Schwarzenegger

In my interview with Mr. Denk, I have 3 burning questions:

  1. Mr. Denk, you always achieved all your childhood dreams including working with Arnold, what is your new burning desire?

My main objective is to save lives and to eradicate 75% of all diseases in America (and the World) with your help and my know how (including all forms of Cancer, Viruses, HIV, Obesity, Respiratory Diseases, Pneumonia, Bronchitis, Asthma, Heart and Circulatory Diseases, Diabetes, Autism, Parkinson’s, Altzheimer, Dementia, Kidney Diseases, Asthma, Crohn’s Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Psoriasis, Eczema, …and raise the awareness of the population to lead a healthy life.

2. Mr. Denk, tell us about the main challenge most Americans face today with health?

Why, in the last 25 years, is the health and wellbeing of the American People deteriorating, when we are the wealthiest and most prosperous country in the world?                                                                                                “We are living too short and dying too long”.  

3. Mr. Denk why Americans are getting sick and what are some solutions?

Here are some of the most important reasons why people get sick, have diseases and die: 

  1. Too much Waste, Toxins and Acidity in our body.
  2. Not enough Good, Strong Water. What is Good Strong Water? Good Strong Water is Water with strong deoxidation qualities.
  3. Too much Medication, Drugs, Vaccines, Chemotherapy, Radiation
  4. Not enough Vitamins and Minerals – Minerals are the most important component of our cells, they form elements, they regulate the actions of our nerves and muscles, they maintain the cell osmotic/water balance and modulate the ph-level (potential hydrogen) in our tissue. While Minerals comprise only 4-5% of our body weight, life could not exist without Minerals!
  5. Soil Depletion, of too many Pesticides, Herbicides and Insecticides in our fruits and vegetables and GMO’s (Genetically Modified Organisms) in our food, Carcinogens and Food Additives.
  6. Pollutants: The major air pollutants are Carbon Monoxide, Lead, Nitrogen Oxide, Ground Level Ozone, Particle Pollutants, Sulfur Oxide. 

BIO:

Alexander Denk started flying Airplanes – getting his pilot license, working on my Engineering License, advocate and volunteering for the Special Olympics for the past 18 years. He was the delicate liaison for Special Olympics World Games 2015 in Los Angeles for his Country Austria. Mr. Denk just recently invited for the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi/Dubai for 4 weeks as delicate liaison for his country Austria.

He was featured in Success Magazine (with Anthony Robbins on the cover). He is part of a Japanese global Health company “ENAGIC” (Energy +Magic), and part of a Health Science Company “Usana”. For more information, visit his website: http://www.alexanderdenk.com

Jose Angel Manaiza Jr, Tutor To The Stars at Malibu Education

MATHEMATICIAN JOSE ANGEL MANAIZA, JR.

Former Child Star in La Ceiba, Honduras. Jose Angel Manaiza Jr. is known as “The Tutor to The Stars” from Malibu to Beverly Hills.

Teaching the children of Hollywood celebrities to achieve success. Mr. Manaiza has helped over 1,200 students. Including NCAA student-athletes from schools such as UCLA, USC, and Pepperdine University.
His patented speed-reading system is endorsed by three former U.S. presidents, and he has been honored in The White House.
In 2018, Jose was knighted by the order of the OSJ in NYC. He was the first SAT Instructor to be published  in The Huffington Post on the topic of "The New SAT Exam."   58 of his students received an overall average score of 1456 on the SAT exam, and earned admissions with full scholarships.
He has also been given a special recognition for his work from the City of Los Angeles, and the State Of California.
Mr. Manaiza served as The Speaker Program Director for The California's Women Conference in 2019, where past keynote speakers have included Oprah Winfrey, Norma T. Hollis, Michelle Obama, Dame Mabel Katz, Laura Bush and Arianna Huffington. He is official biographer of Garifuna Writer & Historian Santos Centeno Garcia. Mr. Manaiza is a professional speechwriter who has written over 6000 speech scripts to CEOs, world leaders, and professional speakers. His famous workshop entitled "Presidential Speechwrititng" has helped many on how to write speeches.
Mr. Manaiza resides in Malibu, CA and enjoys his weekends sailing in Marina Del Rey. For more information, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/Malibu90265Style
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
