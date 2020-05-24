MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

I have the extraordinary honor of interviewing one of the best minds in recent history when it comes to health, nutrition, and fitness, the one and only Alexander Denk

Alexander Denk made his dream come true from Vienna, Austria to the U.S. to work with his hero Arnold Schwarzenegger

Alexander Denk started in Hollywood doubling Arnold Schwarzenegger

In my interview with Mr. Denk, I have 3 burning questions:

Mr. Denk, you always achieved all your childhood dreams including working with Arnold, what is your new burning desire?

My main objective is to save lives and to eradicate 75% of all diseases in America (and the World) with your help and my know how (including all forms of Cancer, Viruses, HIV, Obesity, Respiratory Diseases, Pneumonia, Bronchitis, Asthma, Heart and Circulatory Diseases, Diabetes, Autism, Parkinson’s, Altzheimer, Dementia, Kidney Diseases, Asthma, Crohn’s Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Psoriasis, Eczema, …and raise the awareness of the population to lead a healthy life.

2. Mr. Denk, tell us about the main challenge most Americans face today with health?

Why, in the last 25 years, is the health and wellbeing of the American People deteriorating, when we are the wealthiest and most prosperous country in the world? “We are living too short and dying too long”.

3. Mr. Denk why Americans are getting sick and what are some solutions?

Here are some of the most important reasons why people get sick, have diseases and die:

Too much Waste, Toxins and Acidity in our body. Not enough Good, Strong Water. What is Good Strong Water? Good Strong Water is Water with strong deoxidation qualities. Too much Medication, Drugs, Vaccines, Chemotherapy, Radiation Not enough Vitamins and Minerals – Minerals are the most important component of our cells, they form elements, they regulate the actions of our nerves and muscles, they maintain the cell osmotic/water balance and modulate the ph-level (potential hydrogen) in our tissue. While Minerals comprise only 4-5% of our body weight, life could not exist without Minerals! Soil Depletion, of too many Pesticides, Herbicides and Insecticides in our fruits and vegetables and GMO’s (Genetically Modified Organisms) in our food, Carcinogens and Food Additives. Pollutants: The major air pollutants are Carbon Monoxide, Lead, Nitrogen Oxide, Ground Level Ozone, Particle Pollutants, Sulfur Oxide.

BIO:

Alexander Denk started flying Airplanes – getting his pilot license, working on my Engineering License, advocate and volunteering for the Special Olympics for the past 18 years. He was the delicate liaison for Special Olympics World Games 2015 in Los Angeles for his Country Austria. Mr. Denk just recently invited for the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi/Dubai for 4 weeks as delicate liaison for his country Austria.

He was featured in Success Magazine (with Anthony Robbins on the cover). He is part of a Japanese global Health company “ENAGIC” (Energy +Magic), and part of a Health Science Company “Usana”. For more information, visit his website: http://www.alexanderdenk.com