Make a Real Difference – Start Local

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could change the world? However, before we can improve the world, we must improve our country. Before we can improve our country, we must improve our state, and before that our city, our community, and first and foremost ourselves.

When we (you and I) change everything around us will change.

As Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see.”

I believe with all the challenges we are facing in 2020, we’ve never had a need for great leadership than we do right now. I find it disheartening and disgusting the way both political parties, yes, Democrats and Republicans alike are using the suffering of Americans for their own political gain.

We have Democrats accusing Republicans of pushing to lift Shelter-at-Home Orders, not for the safety or well-being of Americans, but because they sense the anger and frustration of Americans not being able to work, so getting them back to work will secure votes at the next election.

Republicans are accusing Democrats of diverting attention from COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, to generate campaign funds for the upcoming election.

Who is right? The answer is both sides are wrong. These political parties are both guilty of jumping on “newsworthy” platforms to accomplish their goals of getting re-elected and controlling the political power.

We have celebrities and professional athletes jumping on bandwagons while the lights are on and the cameras are flashing.

Granted, there are some that truly act. LeBron James started a charter school in Cleveland without fanfare. He didn’t just write a check. His presence and actions speak louder than words and his checkbook. J.J. Watt during the floods in Houston didn’t just write a check. His actions of being on the ground floor when no cameras were present are examples of his commitment to being a difference maker.

There are other athletes and celebrities whose actions are consistent, even when there is no fanfare. These are the individuals setting the examples to follow. These individuals are doing things because they see problems and want to be part of the solution. They are achieving results.

The majority are actively involved in activities. Let’s use an example of a burning house. We know a house on fire is not right. To stand out on the street, point and say, “the house is on fire,” is an activity. It is not an achievement. It doesn’t help put the house out. It does nothing to make a difference.

We must stop broad stroking the acts of few to blame the majority. It is just as wrong to blame police in general for the criminal acts of the few officers as it is to call all whites rapists because of one rapist or all blacks thieves because of one thief.

We must bond with the majority of those doing the right things for the right reasons, regardless of their skin color or the color of their uniforms.

We must work to help the real heroes instead of following those in the media. If you look around, you’ll find heroes working in your community. These individuals work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. They do so with little funding and no fanfare.

If you want to make a real difference, if you want achievement over activities, help those working in your local community.

You and I must not fall victim to media outlets. We must not let them divert our attention to focus on “activities” instead of “action” we can take to impact our local communities. Regardless of where you live, there are issues you can get involved in to impact positive change.

In Chicago, there have been 239 killings this year. That’s 9 more than 2019 and we’re not half-way through the year! Less than 22% of black murders are solved in Chicago. This is because of the “no snitch” policy established by gangs. If people want to march in protest, they should march with police to rid cities of gangs. This goes for all communities that want to make a difference. Let the celebrities and star athletes march against gang violence and criminal activities.

In Richmond, CA, Charlene Harris leads a small non-profit organization, Healing Circle of Hope, that supports over 70 mothers that have lost children to gun violence. Charlene and her supporters take action towards achievement not simply perform activities in front of the media.

There are Charlene’s in every community, fighting for those in need. If we are going to change the world, it starts in our own backyard. Find a local organization, find a cause that is working to make a difference and get involved. Checks will be spent. Your actions, your involvement, will make a difference in the lives of those you touch that will carry forward for generations to come.

We must remember, it is the people that enforce the laws and rights of all of us. The police simply pick up and remove those that don’t want to participate. We must stand up and help one another. As much as the media wants you to believe otherwise, it’s not about Democrats vs. Republicans, white vs. black, or citizens vs. police. It’s about right vs. wrong. It’s about caring for each other as human beings.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“Being uncomfortable is the beginning of change.”

Take Action Today!

