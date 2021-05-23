Makayla of Mai-Ty Fitness: “Create a consistent bedtime & wakeup time and stick to it”

Create a consistent bedtime & wakeup time and stick to it. Our mind CRAVES predictability & routine for bedtime. This includes the weekends: it is better to keep your consistent time & take a nap if needed, then to sleep in.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called "Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night's Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen" we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night's sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Makayla.

In August of 2016, Makayla was told that she would never dance again from a life-changing accident and injuries. She was determined to dance again, and bodyART, Melt Method, and pilates made that possible. Since the accident, Makayla has made a full recovery and inspires others through performing and training with her partner, Tyler. They help couples get their dream bodies together with Mai-TY Fitness Inc.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thank you for having me! It’s a joy to get to write about my favorite thing — sleep 🙂 Just kidding! I think my favorite thing to do is dance, but sleep makes that happen.

My partner and I are both performers, and we were performing up until the pandemic shut down Broadway, tours, theaters, cruise lines, etc. During our off-times as performers, we both fell in love with personal training and teaching fitness classes. We met working as performers for Disney Cruise Lines so our lives consisted of moving a lot. When the border closed, we picked Canada for the time being (my partner is Canadian) to settle and hunker down. When the pandemic hit, and our performing industry shut down, we decided to dive fully into creating a personal training business. After motivating ourselves to come out of the pandemic in the best shape of our lives, we decided to combine that frame work to create a program for couples. We help couples get in the best shape of their lives for their dream day.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

During the pandemic, that was the first time I got enough sleep in YEARS. I was honestly thankful for the lockdowns, because it finally forced me to slow down and prioritize my health and what was important to me. As we studied and received more certifications, and actually slept, we realized HOW important sleep is in your wellness routine and getting your “dream body”. I struggled so much before the pandemic trying to balance everything expected in a performer, while also holding down my day job of teaching fitness. While I was “fit”, I was not “well”. A health scare opened my eyes to truly taking care of my body inside out, and communicating that to my partner. Tyler LOVES naps. If he could be a professional napper, he would. He can attest that naps were how he survived and thrived through long days of working as a performer on the ship.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My partner and I combine personal training, nutrition, life coaching, and recovery together to help couples get their dream bodies together. It is our mission that couples get healthy together so they have a thriving marriage and relationship with one another and their children. One of the most overlooked aspects of this is sleep. Many issues could be solved if we prioritized adequate sleep.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This isn’t related to sleep, though I’ve read a lot about sleep and its impact, but the current book having a major impact on me is “The Universe Has Your Back” by Gabby Bernstein.

Most of my life in college and living as a performer in NYC, and Tyler’s life on cruise ships, came down to ‘Sleep is for the dead”. I went through periods of my life where I barely slept for days between the hustle of being a performer in New York City. I was training, working my bar-tending job, teaching at a Pilates studio, and auditioning. I was so afraid of missing out on an opportunity, that I would sacrifice my sleep to do everything. I was extremely burnt out, and that came full-speed when I fell down a bridge on my bicycle. I truly believe that moment taught me that I needed to prioritize my health and literally SLOW DOWN because my life came to a crash.

Even as a trainer & life coach, who coaches other people for a living on this, I sometimes struggle to prioritize my habits and boundaries I need over “work” and needing to “do more”. It’s a constant learning to reframe the conditioning I’ve been taught. This book has taught me to focus less on what I do, and more on the energy I bring into a room, and what I need to be able to bring that energy. More opportunities have opened up for me by allowing, rather than forcing.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The butterfly with the broken wing will fly twice as high” — Darla Davies

This came into my life about a year after my accident and surgery. My broken wings have helped me to fly higher, because without them, I wouldn’t have sought the knowledge or grown into the person I am today. I would have continued patterns that would have been even more destructive in my later years. I believe we have an opportunity through every trauma to grow better or bitter. Over time, I’ve learned to choose the route of seeing my struggles, obstacles, and traumas as working for me.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

An adult should get 7–9 hours of sleep nightly. More than 9 hours is linked to a lower life span, and less than 7 hours is linked to a lower life span. You need less sleep as you get older since you are no longer growing. Many older people struggle more with insomnia, so they may spend more time in bed, but are not sleeping more than young or middle-aged adults.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

It’s both! Both the time you go to bed, and the amount of time you sleep are critical for your health. Going to bed hours later on the weekend then the weekday is like putting your body through the same response of jet lag from NYC to LA. There’s something called the Ayurvedic phases of the day. One of those phases, “Pitta” occurs from 10 PM — 2 AM. Pitta is known as the “fire” element and energy. This is why if you wait to go to bed until after 10 PM, you might experience a “second wind” since this is a fire/productive phase. This is also the phase your body gets the most amount of restoration, which is why it’s important to be asleep from 10 PM- 2AM. At 2AM, you enter what’s called the “Vata” stage or the “dream stage”. This is where you have your deepest dreams, and if you wake up before 6 AM, you have your most meaningful and vivid meditations.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

First and foremost, sleeping is a pivotal part of our body’s healing process. When we sleep, our body switches to “repair mode”; our muscles relax due to hormones released by the brain promoting tissue growth, our heart pressure slows and blood vessels are able to repair. There is less taxation on the body than when we are awake and active. Once the muscles are relaxed they are able to properly repair any muscular damage caused by the day, your workout, or any physical activity (or inactivity in some cases) you have done. Rest is where the muscle growth happens. We cause micro-tears in the gym that only proper rest can repair.

Mentally, we are able to enter different stages of sleep/body activity only available to us via sleep. Take REM (Rapid eye movement) for example. This phase of sleep happens in our deepest state of sleep that increases our brain function. This promotes learning and dreaming, which creates and solidifies memories. REM creates and excursuses important neurological connections needed for mental wellness and health. These sleep cycles begin when you fall to sleep and go through 90 min of sleep stages followed by 10min-1hr REM stages (One of the reason 8hrs is recommended!!) Along with this, our bodies are able to reenergize after sleep, so we are more alert and concentrated during the day following.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫.

Not being well-rested makes us more irritable with a short fuse, and less tolerable of those “annoying little habits” that we usually have the patience to roll off of our backs. Arguments and disagreements are magnified, and it is much more challenging to be reasonable, which leads to relationship issues when we say something we cannot take back. If BOTH partners are sleep deprived, it doubles the odds.

“In a study titled, “Do Sleepless Nights Mean Worse Fights?,” researchers found when one partner didn’t sleep well, conflict increased and empathy decreased; conflict resolution was most effective when both partners were well rested. Poor sleep, the researchers concluded, could put relationships at risk.”

If you are reading this, we assume you want to have the maximum love and support possible with your partner. It is SO important that you support your partner in their sleep habits and vice versa.

“Crawling into bed with a grumpy, sleep-deprived partner could also interfere with romance. Poor sleep quality has been associated with low sexual satisfaction and shorter sleep duration has been linked to decreased sexual function.”

Prioritizing sleep is the key to ignite sexual spark (and crush our personal goals). When you are well-rested, you want to do more good, and do more things that make you feel good. And happy people with endorphins just don’t kill their husbands. Thank you, Legally Blonde!

Our body relies on the 24-hour circadian rhythm, and any interruption in that rhythm (meaning less than 7 hours of sleep) means less focus, irritability, compromised immune system (your body cannot produce the necessary chemicals to react to inflammation and infection), and disrupted hormones (increased cortisol and ghrelin “the hunger hormone” means more stress & more eating). These are the days where your cravings feel out of control or like you

could eat everything in the pantry. Fixing our sleep helps us reach our goals with much more ease.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

1) Routine/Habits — It is hard to change habits. If you are used to falling asleep to the television each night, you have to identify the “cue”, the “routine”, and the “reward” from the routine and replace it with something new. Let’s say that I watch television to unwind & relax, along with a glass of wine after a long and stressful day. My cue is getting home and feeling stressed out. I put on my PJs. My routine is pouring a glass of wine and watching TV. My reward is that I feel less stressed, but I don’t wake up feeling refreshed. I still want to feel less stressed, but I want to wake up feeling refreshed. Now, I have to change the routine, while keeping the reward I desire, and identifying the cue, or even changing the cue. If I get home, and I feel stressed, maybe I write a note by the wine bottle to go take an epsom salt bath instead, or put on a yoga video. It takes multiple times completing this habit for it to become a routine. We are CREATURES of habit (which is also a good thing when we create habits that support our optimal well-being!)

2) Phone — We might get used to scrolling in bed and seeing what’s going on for the day. Our phones are addicting. They are designed to keep us hooked on apps and with notifications. Most of us have a desire to get that “dopamine hit” that comes from having a notification or a like, or removing the notification by answering a message.

3) The deep desire that we are not enough — Why do we really pull all-nights in college to finish papers and study for exams? Why do we party with friends until 4AM when we know we will feel like garbage? Why do we work 80 hours a week and throw sleep out the window? Deep down, we have a felling that we are not enough, and we have to “do more” to be enough to society and those we want to be accepted by. We don’t set boundaries because we are afraid of conflict or upsetting someone. We are afraid of not being there for someone. We are afraid of abandonment.

Photo Credit: Bern Watts

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes! The combination of our quest for society’s definition of success, phones in bed, and the increased demands from work because the work/life balance has decreased with the ability to check messages and emails from work at home, it’s amazing we ever go to bed. We pair this with the desire for our kids to succeed, and running them around to anything possible, or a young adult wanting to fit in by going out and partying, and feeling “FOMO” when scrolling through instagram or another social media platform seeing others going out. It’s amazing we get any sleep! Especially, when you live in the city that never sleeps.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1) -Exercise! Many studies correlate exercise with increased deep, restorative sleep, Timing is important too!

Exercise at least 2–3 hours before bed (Increased body temperature, amped up, and nervous system) Elevated body temperature makes it hard for your body to sleep, our body preps itself for sleep by cooling down.

2) We’ve talked about how sleep affects couples and arguments, but unresolved conflict disrupts sleep, especially with partners. The quality of your relationships is a HUGE factor on impacting sleep. “Couples who reported high levels of marital satisfaction also slept better, taking less time to fall asleep and had fewer sleep disturbances than couples who were less satisfied with their relationships, according to 2018 research. During a six-month follow-up, couples who reported difficulties in their marriages also reported more frequent sleep disturbances.”

3) Less sleep = less sperm count, less testosterone, & less sex. If you want to wake up refreshed and energized, hormone balance is KEY! Raised levels of cortisol also effect our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

4) Create a consistent bedtime & wakeup time and stick to it. Our mind CRAVES predictability & routine for bedtime. This includes the weekends: it is better to keep your consistent time & take a nap if needed, then to sleep in.

-Do something relaxing: ideas include yin yoga, reading a book/magazine, sit and talk about your day with your partner, journal, breathing exercises, drink a warm cup of tea, warm epsom-salt bath with magnesium, or drink tart-cherry juice (nature’s naturally occurring melatonin) before bed.

5) Since we specialize in couples, one of the first things we have them do when we reach this part of our coaching, is have an honest & open discussion with the following questions as guidance:

Do you need to find other times to talk and connect if you typically do so when you’re both in bed (and awake)?

Do you need to find other times to have sex if you’re used to having it before bed?

Do you need to get your kids to bed earlier so you have more time together before exhaustion takes over?

Do you need to find alternate times to watch your favorite shows together?

Do you need to communicate more clearly about your reasons for staying up later or going

to bed earlier?

Does one or both of you snore and need to consult a doctor for sleep apnea?

Does one or both of you need to improve your sleep hygiene and go to bed at a

consistent time every night and wake up at a consistent time every morning?

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

OUR TOP TIP: Keep a sleep journal! Each morning, note how you slept, and what you did the 4–5 hours before bed. Do you have a big audition or work meeting? What did you eat? Did you have conflicts? What was on your mind when you woke up in the middle of the night? What did you drink? Make note of all of these.

How many times have you said, “just one more episode”, and before you know it, it is midnight? I have been there! That’s why we first advocate replacing technology with other routines. Take note of this in your sleep journal and see if there is a correlation.

When I was a swing on a ship, I did not sleep for MONTHS. I had lots of “swing nightmares”, drank alcohol before bed, and had shows up to about an hour before bed. It was not a good time. My body was not recovering, and I suffered a career-altering injury.

-Turn down the temp in your room (65–68 degrees is optimal sleep temperature)

*TOO COLD also inhibits sleep.

-Don’t work in your room

*If you must, don’t work in your bed. Your bed is for sleep, sex, and folding laundry only 😉

-Change your room to soothing colors that promote relaxation like blue or muted colors, rather than bright exuberant colors.

-Try Melatonin or magnesium supplement (Tart cherry juice is my favorite, it is nature’s highest occurring source of melatonin)

-Avoid caffeine after 3 PM, and avoid alcohol 3 hours before bed

*This includes chocolate = caffeine

-Eat your dinner at least 3 hours before bed time (avoid spicy foods, anything sugary or greasy as these disrupt sleep)

*A big bowl of ice cream before bed could cause you to wake up several times (according to studies & personal experience)

*If your tummy is rumbling, and you need a snack, greek yogurt with berries or a protein shake is fine! (Dairy-free? Choose fiber, protein & low sugar)

**These snacks help rebuild muscle overnight and have sleep-promoting tryptophan; an essential amino acid that makes serotonin and melatonin, the chemicals involved with the sleep process.

-Do something relaxing if you wake-up: ideas include yin yoga, reading a book/magazine, journal, breathing exercises, drink a warm cup of tea, warm epsom-salt bath with magnesium, half dose of magnesium supplement or CBD.

-Get 10,000+ steps in!

Walking is linked to better sleep for a number of reasons. Take a walk after dinner, as walking helps with digestion.

-Get a dog! Walking more with a dog is also linked to increased sleep.

“Another study of dog owners found those who walked up to 9,961 steps per day (or roughly 4.16 miles) slept an average of 53 minutes longer than those who walked just 5,247 steps.”

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I don’t prefer naps, but Tyler loves a midday nap. He finds it energizing rather than reaching for another cup of coffee. I find myself wanting to stay in bed all day if I nap. The only time I nap is if I didn’t get a good night’s sleep the night before. It will score a short-term boost in alertness without interfering with your next night of sleep if you keep the nap around 20–30 minutes max.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

SAHARA ROSE! This girl has changed my LIFE with her podcast, “Highest Self Podcast”, Rose Gold Goddesses, and her books. I would LOVE to have lunch with her, and talk about all things spiritual, aligning with your dharma, how to be a light in the world with all the current negativity, and how she balances work & play.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!