Majibur Rahman the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Majibur Rahman the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By

From mechanical engineering to digital marketing Majibur Rahman completed his education in mechanical engineering, but his passion for social media platforms has made him quite active in this domain as a social media influencive His deep understanding of social media and the web has helped him embark on a new journey towards his passion, and set up his own digital marketing company called BEN skills His social media skills helped him build his own company, as a blogger and YouTuber, Majibur loves to share his ideas and passion before the world on trending subjects.
In fact, his love for technology and Bollywood can be seen in his content Thanks to his expertise and experience in building social media pages, he emerged as an influencer

Majibur Rahman is a young and talented entrepreneur from Bangladesh.
As the founder of BEN, he has emerged as the youngest entrepreneur in the city to hold such a venture in his kitty, What sets him apart are his exceptional skills, his dedication, and the fact that he is capable of carrying responsibilities when it comes to the projects that he handles. In this article Majibur Rahman and his company are flourishing, even in the pandemic


.

What is the Digital marketing


Digital marketing is a social media work platforms who does online today we are telling about a person Majibur Rahman and his company are flourishing, even in the pandemic With his professional approach, understanding of clients’ requirements and exceptional services, he has been able to rope in many clients from all across the world for digital marketing. All thanks to his positive attitude and fast learning he was able to leverage his time the best even during the lockdown. He kept exploring various ideas, which eventually made him the youngest entrepreneur in Bangladesh.

    Usman Rao, CEO at Jelly143

    Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Usman has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

