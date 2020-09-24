Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Maintaining a Focus on Health and Wellness – Pandemic Edition

If the COVID-19 crisis has taught us nothing else, it’s that personal health goals are everybody’s business.

What we know to be true about the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 seems to be changing by the minute. From how the virus moves or transmits to which activities appear to put people at higher risk of contracting it, what we know today is different than what we thought back in February or March of 2020. But one aspect of COVID-19’s effect has remained relatively consistent since early on in this pandemic – people with certain underlying health conditions are at a greater risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 than others who don’t have these conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no matter their age, those at an increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 include people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, some immune system conditions, and sickle cell disease. However, among these expanded risk condition categories are also conditions such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity (defined as a body mass index of 30 or higher). While one could debate that these conditions may be “lifestyle” disorders – that debate, in and of itself, is not helpful. Do you know what is useful? Encouraging people to recognize that they may have a direct impact on whether those conditions keep them at risk.

To help effect change and public health risk reduction when it comes to some conditions that put a person at increased COVID-19 risk, what is required is compassionate education. When it comes to disease, not all “lifestyle factors” like healthy food selection and exercise opportunities have to do with personal “choices.” Plenty of these issues have to do with education and access. However, it remains true that a dedicated focus on proper nutrition and regular exercise is essential for overall wellness. Additionally, and over time, engaging in these lifestyle modifications can reduce heart disease, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes.

That simple phrase “you are what you eat” is one that most people have heard and at its most basic level, it is accurate. There is no level of attainable exercise for the average individual that can outperform a poor diet. Yes, you read that correctly. Unless you are Michael Phelps while he was training for the four Olympic Games he swam in, you cannot consume 4,000 calories per day and expect to work them off with exercise. So, we health providers often start with nutrition when it comes to modifiable disease and health risk reduction. Thankfully, there is plenty of information online that can help an individual track their food intake down to the molecular level – if they want to. But for the average American, suffice it to say that the majority of your daily calorie intake should be comprised of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid added anything – sugars, fats, artificial flavorings, or synthetic ingredients. Keep a food journal and track what you’re consuming and how it’s making you feel. These changes can go a long way toward improving overall health and wellness.

Coupled with a dedicated focus on dietary nutrition, exercise is another element of the health and disease risk-reduction equation that cannot be overlooked. Again, the effort to move your body more, even during a pandemic, doesn’t need to be overly complicated or require an expensive gym membership (which you can’t use in many parts of the country right now anyway). A goal of 30 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity on most days of the week is an attainable place to start. Jog or “power walk” around your living space. Jump rope on the driveway. Go for a bike ride. Concentrate on keeping your heart rate up for 30+ minutes. The added benefit is that cardiovascular exercise is also a proven mood-booster. Who couldn’t use more of THAT right now? As a doctor, however, I do need to add the critical public service announcement that you should clear any new exercise routine with your health care provider before you start – to be safe. After that, get moving!

Saying “these times are tough” is an understatement for most of us. So much of what is going on feels out of our control. And it is. I want to validate those feelings. But, there is also so much each of us can do to set our minds and our bodies right to face the inevitably challenging roads that lay ahead of us in life. Small changes in diet and exercise can add up to big rewards for your health – mental and physical, even during a pandemic.

Sources: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

