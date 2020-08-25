Maintain your Wellness, with tips from Jonah Engler

Wellness begins with healthy habits. Such habits can become a part of your daily routine that help you achieve better outcomes for your physical and mental health. Jonah Engler believes that to enjoy life to the fullest, it is not enough to simply survive; you also need to thrive by banking on your wellness for happy living. To understand why wellness is so important in your life, you must realize its close connection to your health. Although most people look at health by considering physical activity only, your wellness is actually the sum of your physical health, your mental health, and your social wellbeing (World Health Organization). Unless you achieve equilibrium between the three aforementioned factors, solely being disease-free can not assure your overall.

Several areas of your life constitute the dimensions of your overall wellness. These aspects include staying socially connected, exercising, sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness. To lead a happy life, you must make healthy choices daily and pursue positive social interactions to achieve optimal wellness.

Jonah Engler on social interactionand happiness

Loneliness is the enemy of wellness and wellbeing, and the more you can relate and connect with those around you, the better your social wellness will be. Stay connected with friends, colleagues, family, and acquaintances, who can help you generate positive connections that stimulate your mind and make life more meaningful. Reach out to people who matter most to you and find time to engage with them every day. When you have coffee with a friend or spend time with colleagues at lunch, you feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to look at the bright side of your life, as opposed to ruminating over feelings of loneliness and depression.

Exercise

Exercise is about improving your physical body as much as it is for improving mental health. Exercising daily, even for as little as 20 to 30 minutes per day, can have an enormously positive impact on your mental health. Daily exercises stimulate the mind and generate a sense of wellbeing because of the endorphins released. These endorphins also help you feel more energetic during the day – they help you have a good night’s sleep – they give you improved memory – and, they help you feel more relaxed and self-assured about yourself and your life.

Nutrition

Include nutritious meals in your meal plan, with a focus on wholesome ingredients that will support the body’s needs and keep you healthy. Keep some raw veggies or fruit in your bag that can serve as healthy snacks, instead of relying on fast food and vending machines while you are away from home.

Sleep

Restrict caffeine intake, especially after 12 pm, and go to sleep at a set time every night to inculcate good sleeping habits. Wind down before you go to bed by turning off any screens and stopping work at least an hour before bed. This way, you are at peace with yourself and have a calm mind at rest. Also, wake up at the same time every day to maintain a consistent sleep pattern and routine.