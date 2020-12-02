Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Maintain your mental poise during the Covid19 pandemic with the guidance of Jonah Engler

By

The drastic lifestyle changes forced upon us during the battle against the Covid19 pandemic have made our lives miserable, adversely affecting our overall health. Massive stress buildup from anxiety about dealing with the disaster coupled with job losses and economic uncertainty is having an enormous toll on our mental health as cases of anxiety-related depression is rising at an alarming rate. A gloomy environment is engulfing everyone as there is not much assurance about finding a cure to the disease. However, the news of some vaccines being available soon is somewhat encouraging, observes Jonah Engler.

Looking after your mental health will help to fight anxiety and depression and make you feel good to take proper care of your well-being by quickly adapting to the new lifestyle without drawing comparisons. Accepting reality is more important than cribbing and waiting for the storm to get over. Once you know where you are standing and aware of the best ways of tackling the situation, you will feel more at peace and regain the lost happiness in your life.

Start by taking care of your body, suggests Jonah Engler

Only when you have sound physical health, you can nurture a healthy mind that gives you the strength to combat the pandemic without panic. Eat a balanced and nutritious diet that improves immunity and reduces the chances of falling sick. Proper selection of food by avoiding stimulants like caffeine will help maintain mental poise so that you can handle the situations more objectively without allowing emotions to better you. Staying hydrated will help to stay healthy. Drink plenty of fluids, especially water and other beverages and fruit juices. Have a good sleep and sufficient rest during the day.

Stay active

 Maintain a certain level of physical activity by choosing some activities that are part of your daily routine. Although exercising for a short while every day is the best option, you can engage in gardening or playing with the kids, helping to maintain your activity level. Such activities are healthy distractions that relax the mind, and you feel refreshed to resume your routine activities. Choose simple exercises like aerobics that you can perform in limited spaces with minimal or no accessories.  

Avoid unhelpful coping strategies

Gather strength from your inner self to overcome the stressful situation by believing in your abilities to cope with stress. Avoid any easy solutions that might give you some relaxation but cause more harm in the long run. Keep away from smoking, alcohol, and drugs, which can drive you towards your peril.

Be careful about information overload

Too much information is bad for your mental health. It tends to paralyze your thinking ability, and you are unable to separate real news from the fake ones, which are much higher in number. As information of various kinds related to the pandemic flows from all directions, there are high chances of confusion that stress the mind.

Be choosy in consuming limited information from reliable sources only to maintain a clutter-free mind and improve your wellness.

