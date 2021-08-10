Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Maintain And Preserve A Good Relationship

It’s common for relationships to deteriorate.

The human being maintains relationships in the professional and personal world. How many of you have ever had or are currently experiencing an altercation with anyone you know?

The essential point to explore isn’t to find out who’s at fault, but to explore the understanding of each individual. Sometimes, we understand each other, but we don’t have the words that correspond to those of the person in front of us or we don’t understand each other since there is a lack of communication.

You must create the request

When I was working in the field of social education, I had to accompany people to achieve their goals. So, I had to create and maintain a relationship. The person in front of me hasn’t asked me anything, so I question her/him. Ask them closed questions. Then ask them open-ended questions. You’ll notice that the situation is evolving.

You need to listen to the person

Let the person speak first. By doing this, you bring her/him a sense of comfort. On the other hand, by listening to it, it allows you to orient yourself towards another speech that would have been different if you had spoken first – emotions influence our thoughts.

You need to understand the person by identifying their needs

We cannot communicate. It’s important to remember it. The person in front of you has something to show you, to share you, etc. But in this situation, she/he may be vulnerable, doesn’t dare to speak out or feels blocked. Be available and patient in order to maintain a good relationship.

    Baptiste Monnet, Entrepreneur and personal coach at Boost Mind

    Baptiste Monnet accompanies people who want to improve their daily life and reach their desired goal.

    He is the creator of Boost Mind, co-founder and owner of a clothing brand.

    Baptiste has worked in the field of logistics, private security, social work and education.

    Whatever you do, whatever you say, you'll be judged by others. Idea is an idea. We live in the same world where we've our own world.

