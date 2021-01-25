“Maintain a tidy physical environment”, Tyler Read and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Maintain a tidy physical environment. The state of your surroundings has a great impact on your mental state. Whenever I return home to an unmade bed or go to sleep with a sink full of dirty dishes, there’s always a nagging sense of failure that lingers in my subconscious. Small as it may seem, this can disrupt your state of flow.

Tyler Read is an industry-leading certified personal trainer and successful entrepreneur. He became an authority on fitness and nutrition by obtaining a bachelor’s in kinesiology, 3 fitness certifications and 10+ years as a personal trainer. He is also an expert on building careers and businesses within the fitness industry as exemplified from building a 6 figure personal training business then building a six-figure personal training career business, PTPioneer. Tyler wants to continue to grow his reach and influence within the personal training and nutrition coaching industry so he can help guide and educate more people who want to get into this sink or swim type of industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a kid, I was always interested in playing sports. I played everything — volleyball, baseball, basketball and even got interested in playing disc golf. I wanted to excel, so to get better at these sports I realized I had to start training my body so that the physical aspect of the sport would be easier. This competitiveness and desire to improve led me to learn everything I could about working out and diet in order to perform better.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The inspiration to study Kinesiology came from the drive to get better at playing sports initially. Once I started studying sports exercise science, I really fell in love with teaching people how to live healthier lives. This is what led me directly into becoming a personal trainer. Seeing the enjoyment on clients faces when they lose 5 lbs or can finally perform a proper squat is what kept me inspired.

Eventually, my success as a personal trainer led to me getting frequent questions from others about how to start their training careers. There’s so much information out there about different certifications and fitness career paths that people often feel lost. This is why I decided to launch PTPioneer — in order to educate people about everything they need to know about starting and up-leveling their personal training and fitness careers.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I know this may sound like a simple answer, but 100% my parents. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a household where there were no limits to what I was allowed to learn. Anything that I wanted to pursue, they supported me all the way. Whether it be signing me up for Little League baseball or helping me pay for my college degree. Nothing would be possible without them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One time I was working with the client and we started doing our typical routine. Out of nowhere, she started laughing uncontrollably. She started telling me a story about what had happened to her the week prior. The story went on for about 5 to 10 minutes. Although I was interested in the story, I wanted to keep the routine going. If we wasted too much time, I was worried that she was not going to reach her goals so I kept pushing her to start exercising again. It came to a point where she got mad at me. She told me that she just wanted to tell me the story and that she didn’t feel like exercising.

In my mind, it seemed wild that she would spend her hard-earned money simply to tell me a story. I came to learn that a lot of times clients just want to shoot the shit. They want to relax and have a good time with their trainer. They want to build a stronger connection with you. Sometimes they don’t want to exercise at all. Although it’s your job to be a hard-nosed trainer most of the time, it’s important to be able to recognize these cues. Use them to grow your relationship with your client and you will be much better off in the long run.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

In order to become a successful personal trainer you need to work on your people skills. You can learn all of the exercise science and exercise techniques in the world, but without people skills you will fall flat on your face when you start working with clients. This is why I highly recommend practicing your training sessions with friends and family before you get started. You will learn all of the nuances of how to communicate with your client.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding. This is the book that initially got me interested in working out and dieting correctly. Although it’s a relatively old book, it has all of the basic exercises and diet information one would need to get stronger and build a better body. Also, you have some cool history on Arnold Schwarzenegger in bodybuilding in general that is super interesting to people that are looking to make a lifestyle change.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Failure is a lesson learned. Success is a lesson applied.” No matter what your career is, you’re going to come across hundreds if not thousands of failures. The most important thing is how you react to these failures. Do you just give up? Or do you learn something from your failure and try again until you finally succeed? Those who are successful in their relative field will try and try again until they are masters of their craft.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I’m working on a guide to each state in the United States on how to become a personal trainer. I talk about the educational requirements available in each state including various universities and other community college options. I also discuss job opportunities for personal trainers in each state. When it’s finally done I think this will be a very helpful guide for people specific to their geographic location.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

When gunning for success, the only way is to forge a continuous path where progress towards your intended outcomes occurs, and the best way to do that is to create good habits.

How have habits played a role in your success?

Habits have kept me on track. Having a good structure around your actions allows you to keep things moving in the background, freeing up the bulk of your focus towards the random things that may need tweaking and adjusting.

Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Build a routine. The best way to do this is to ritualize the way you wake up every morning.

Create anchors and triggers by assigning a specific meaning to events or things in your daily routine

Be mindful. Meditation can help with this.

Celebrate the small wins and count your blessings

Do not rest on your laurels. Remember, success isn’t a destination; it’s a continuous journey.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

One of the most effective ways to take out the bad and bring in the good is to stop and reflect. Have a mindful analysis of your thoughts and actions. As I said, meditation is a great way to achieve that. It helps you declutter what you don’t need in your life and rearrange things into a life made of habits that you do need.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus.

When it comes to health and wellness, I found that creating triggers around healthy habits is the best way to live well. For example, having a standardized shopping list that only includes healthy food. Using alarms and reminders such as a hydration alarm and a bedtime alarm also help. Have a daily meditation time scheduled which you don’t compromise or reschedule.

To build good performance habits, incentivize your actions with rewards. Biologically our brains are wired to respond to actions that improve survival chances by rewarding them with feel-good chemicals. You can externalize this by creating rewards for your performance targets.

For focus, I find that having a focal stimulus, such as listening to classical music while you work, helps develop and maintain focus.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Maintain a tidy physical environment. The state of your surroundings has a great impact on your mental state. Whenever I return home to an unmade bed or go to sleep with a sink full of dirty dishes, there’s always a nagging sense of failure that lingers in my subconscious. Small as it may seem, this can disrupt your state of flow.

Another good habit is to diarise and calendarize all commitments and appointments immediately. I often used to miss or entirely forget important events because I would assume it’s way too important to slip my mind at the time of committing. Still, it does, and that can have an impact on opportunities and your reputation.

Lastly, move your body. Exercise and general mobility allow you to stay fit and healthy but also allow you to release pent up tension that naturally arises as the stress of your ambition piles on.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Use a diary or calendar and hire someone to clean up your living and working environment. This helps you buy back time.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or in sport?

Firstly, don’t skip breakfast. Next up is to stay constantly hydrated. Hydration is key to giving yourself both a mental and physical boost. Set yourself deadlines… for everything.

Please share a story or example for each.

I used to do intermittent fasting, which has its place if you’re trying to lose weight as a generally sedentary person. But I’m not that person, so I found skipping breakfast leads to lethargy and mental fog.

Hydration is another one that affected me, especially when it came to physical performance and appearance. You see, when you don’t drink enough water, you actually end up looking and feeling more bloated.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Just being diligent, disciplined, and consistent. It’s not easy.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Having focal stimuli. I find that classical music helps me eliminate noise while creating a pleasant ambiance for work to happen and having a water alarm reminds me to consume fluid on a regular enough basis. Lastly, going to bed on time was a game-changer.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

One big thing that helps with forming good habits is to try and eliminate the “all or nothing approach.” This is where you approach all your goals with an unrealistic sense of perfectionism that can lead to a downward spiral when things don’t go perfectly. Mistakes and failures happen. It’s part of the process and should be embraced as lessons and not reasons to quit.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

As we’ve been discussing the formation of good habits and different ways to achieve those, I think a state of flow is reliant on that sense of self-value and confidence that comes when one develops good habits.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire people to challenge their beliefs. Whatever your current views may be, challenge them. That’s where the secret to success lies.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Michael Jordan, because Michael Jordan 😊

