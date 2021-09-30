Maidenal Times: Bakht Zamina #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

When a cultural maiden begins the call of the song, the community must take heed. That maidenal healing is vital for the very survival of a people, culture, and nation. Regardless of the current state of any nation, her voice navigates the message of peace (and hope). Her voice symbolizes that things are not over. The nation is not destroyed, regardless of who is occupying it for that given time.

The death of the maidens is the imbalance of the nation. When their musical beauties, culture, and music are silenced, there is a lifeless stench in the air. Even should the mothers continue in song, their voices can only carry so far. Remember, it is the maidens, who bring revival of Earth’s sustaining energies. They assist the Mother energies in spreading it into the community. Without their assistance, Mother is limited in her ability to reach the community.

As we look at the current state of Afghanistan, the world is witnessing an attack on the maidenal images. From education, to employment, feminine dress, and one’s ability to walk down the street, holistic representations of Afghan, maidenal images are being destroyed. From afar, there are Afghan maidens, who are defying stereotypes, which have been attributed to their Being. Dressing up in Earthly representations, they are reminding the world, that they too have a purpose in the guardianship (and safekeeping) of Afghan lands. This is especially true, as it pertains to the feminine. Holistic representations of the feminine must be presented, in order for this nation to have a chance. There is no other way to put it.

And so, the singing Maiden sings on, and sings, along.

Researching more, there is one Afghan Maiden, whose presence is a lesson for the power of maidens. For one such Afghan Maiden, her beauty did not prevent her from harm’s way. Brutally murdered because she dared to use her voice, as a magical elixir for the people, her presence was a testimony to the power of music. That’s another lesson to be learned. While assisting the Mother figure, the maidenal presence is one symbol of the consistent re-spreading (and manifestation) of life, itself. In addition, she is responsible for awakening the very Spirit of a people; refreshing that hope, throughout given periods of time, for it to be re-newed.

Yes, indeed. Maidens are a threat to any aura of destruction and repulsion of the feminine. They are a threat against any energy, which aims to cover a people, nation, or culture with doubt, anguish, fear, and hopelessness. It is the way of maidens to bring healing and restoration to a specific population. Musical maidens amplify such power, even more. With that being mentioned, do you understand why the young Maidens are often the target, for those who abhor the very thought of life? Does it make sense, now?

In these current times, Afghan maidens will revive a particular hope, when it seems to have gone. Some will do it quietly. Others will do it, loudly. Regardless, of it all, the process will be done.

Ey Sarbaza Yaraa. A reflection of these words will take place for quite some time. Until then, allow the song to move through time. The land seems in a crisis. However, it will be nurtured and restored, in a maiden’s time!

Bakht Zamina