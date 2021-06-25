Maidenal Friday: Daliah Lavi #Israel

When the maidens of a land, or culture are highlighting the landscapes, it’s best that we lesson. They are reflections of the creative mystery and color, when it comes to a people. Maidens are also reflections of the youthful, feminine energy, within a culture. It’s a healing anecdote for the beauty, and treasures of the land. Maidens images are always significant, for they symbolize the re-birth of a people and a nation.

There are certain times when a maiden gives us a tour into the land. The different characters are presented. The her/history is forever told. Furthermore, it’s an adventure. Maidens bring that youthful essence arena charm, when navigating the landscapes. They lay in the fields, eat the fruits, and pluck the flowers to wear in their hair. They use Mother Nature, as a comforting delight. Wherever they are in the world, it is the maidens, who present the land. They reflect the beauty for such an artistry. Maidens are beautiful, holistic, and well in this regard.

Back into the land of Israel, we come across one singing Dame. Presenting herself in her youthful days, she reveals the aesthetics of an ancient city, for those living, afar. It is the city of Jerusalem-a holy city, indeed! It is the city, where the Messiah (Yashuah Ha Maschiach) performed the miracles of Heaven. It is a city, which rains down the blessings of the Most High; sending energies of love, throughout the Earth. Such is the phenomenal haven for a city, called Jerusalem.

The name of the song is entitled, “Jerusalem.” The video for the song can be, as a Maiden’s tour of the city. It’s just one of the responsibilities of a Maiden, as it pertains to cultural preservation. For now, let’s simply observe such digital artistry of an Israeli legend, during her Maiden years. Another writing for another time, as we delve deeper into the Maidenal adventures. Let be entertained as we enter into the city of Jerusalem. So, sit back and enjoy her colorful hue!

Daliah Lavi