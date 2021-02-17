Mahira Abdel Aziz: “You can’t feel beautiful if you don’t love yourself enough”

I would have to say deep sleep and water again, but no matter what physical tips I would mention here, the most important one for me remains internal.

You can’t feel beautiful if you don’t love yourself enough. It’s only when I started loving myself genuinely that I started seeing someone gorgeous in my mirror.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mahira Abdel Aziz, an Actress, Producer, Influencer, Style Icon, TV Host, Architect, Humanitarian, Mom, and Proud Emirati. Mahira worked her way up in the entertainment world, starting as a radio presenter on the Al Arabiya radio station. While there, she became the business news correspondent for CNBC Arabia. She then went onto have her own real estate show on Al Arabiya TV and then hosted Al Arabya’s Morning Show as their economic anchor on National news. During that time, Mahira received an award for the best economic show in the GCC (which is the Gulf Cooperation Council a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman). As she progressed in her career, Mahira Abdel Aziz was loved for her aura and presence. Mahira hosted and developed a talk show entitled Ghadan Ajmal which aired on MBC. This show was the Arabian equivalent to The Ellen show, where Mahira thrived while conveying empowering messages through the many esteemed guests she interviewed. Ghadan Ajmal, was also renowned for highlighting everyday individuals who performed acts of heroism. Prior to being the host and producer of Ghadan Ajmal, Mahira was a part of the award winning women’s talk show, Kalam Nawaem, the Arab version of The View. It was the most watched morning show in the Arab world for five consecutive years. As if this all wasn’t enough to satisfy the ambitious Emirati, her never-ending passion for art as a craft pushed her to step up her game in 2020. Mahira launched her new career as an actress in the acclaimed Netflix series “The Platform.” Mahira also landed the cover of Marie Claire Arabia in September 2020. It is very clear that whatever industry Mahira is in, she will continue to dominate it and use her platform to inspire other women globally that they can do anything they set their minds to.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

My story is a bit different than most of the influencers today. It started way before social media. I was just a little girl who came back from Canada with the highest recognition and grades in Architecture, with a huge dream to be on TV and I realized it in a very serious manner while becoming the official real estate then economic anchor in the national news. Then I hosted the most watched morning show in the Arab world for 5 consecutive years. I was appointed the privilege to present and cover the biggest political and artistic festivals in the region and all over the world, until realizing my other ultimate dream of hosting and creating my own primetime show with mega stars and A-listers.

It was only natural for me to build a solid and wide social media fanbase along the way, when all these apps and pages started emerging, by riding the wave and immediately following International trends.

Today I’m a presenter, an actress, a producer, a format creator and a style icon.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe in karma and how it plants the right people in the most unexpected timings.

A lot of colleagues and sometimes strangers stood beside me and offered me huge opportunities without me asking for it. It never seizes to amaze me how some of them are still attached to me since I was in the news department. But most importantly it’s my parents who were so avant-garde and innovative while raising me, my husband who pushed me forward and never let me down and my little angel who is my constant source of thriving and inspiration.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Oh God, I can name tons of them. I still remember when I was asked to cover the international OPEC convention in Vienna, probably the most critical and acclaimed congress in the region back then. What I didn’t have in mind back then was the amount of press sent from across the globe and the fighting I had to do to get a word from the biggest world leaders. I don’t know how it happened but I remember how I was pushed and flew once to land on a minister’s car in front of the cameras and every reporter. He was so nice afterwards and gave me all the exclusive scoops I needed for my report.

Moral of the story:

1- If you fall don’t worry, the universe will compensate eventually.

2- Never wear high heels to big conventions.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Oh I have tons to tell them, most of this I learned the hard way:

– never listen to social bullies

– never say stuff like I know enough or I did it all

– help others and support them, listen to them, especially youngsters and newcomers

– learn, never stop learning, especially when it comes to digital marketing and development

– have some fun everyday, pamper yourself every now and then

– try to do some social detox as much as you can, leave your phone away and reconnect to nature whenever you can

– never underestimate or overestimate yourself or others

– try not to compare your success to others, everyone has a secret struggle

– treat your time like gold and your energy like diamonds

– take care of your body and your mental health equally

– and the list goes on and on…

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

It’s simple. Be relatable, current, organic and raw. Answer them, ask them what they think, and give them what they want sometimes.

Reach out if they need your support, give them video content and fun stories.

Make them laugh and sometimes touch their hearts with personal stories.

Share your fears and insecurities with them, they will relate and feel safe and come back.

Raise their causes, be their voice, it’s what influence stands for.

Ask digital experts and do daily research on social trends and hacks.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

In my case I really have to take care of my skin and face, they are my main asset.

I recommend drinking a lot of water, like tons everyday, a lot of sleep is recommended as well.

Get a pt or a fun gym partner, it will do the trick.

Skip the lifts and use the stairs whenever it’s possible.

Try to minimize your meat intake, I believe being a pescatarian is a great option if you don’t feel like being a vegetarian.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Disconnection all the way, nature has all the answers.

I have my very dear life coach next to me whenever I need her as well.

I also try to forgive and forget as much as I can, it helps me feel balanced and cleansed.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I would have to say deep sleep and water again, but no matter what physical tips I would mention here, the most important one for me remains internal.

You can’t feel beautiful if you don’t love yourself enough. It’s only when I started loving myself genuinely that I started seeing someone gorgeous in my mirror.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Plenty of books, mainly biographies.

Sadhguru touches me with his humor, I’ve always been impressed by how a good laugh can raise so much awareness.

Oprah when I was younger, and mostly the founder of my country, the late Sheikh Zayed, called “baba Zayed” by everyone here, which stands for “Papa Zayed”, for all the love and support he gave us.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I have to say those fish tanks as the most ticklish and satisfying pedicure on earth.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Such an interesting question. I’m hesitating between a movement dedicated to empower stay-at-home moms to work from home now that everything has shifted to freelancing and remote assistance, and also the concept of redistributing wealth and all sort of resources to serve those who are in need, some kind of a modern day Robin Hood.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Elon Musk, Angela Merkle, Jacinda Ardern, Malala Yousafzai, Bernie Sanders, Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Twitter

IG

Tiktok

Snap

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!