Mahesh Grossman of Berkeley Hypnosis & Pain Management: “Release Both Your Sadness & Your Anger ”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mahesh Grossman.

Mahesh Grossman is a certified clinical hypnotherapist (CCHt) and the owner of Berkeley Hypnosis & Pain Management (as well as the author of The One Minute Anxiety Solution. He is also the creator of the Defy Trauma online course.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It didn’t seem unusual or like anything traumatic happened, except for moving every two years until I was 10, which taught me how to talk to anyone and make friends easily. I did theater starting in junior high, and I started writing songs when I was 10. I won a corporate based National Merit Scholarship which I used to attend Columbia University.

Nonetheless, I had some really strong blocks in my life. It seemed like every year in which I made a couple of hundred thousand dollars was followed by several years where it would have been more profitable to work the counter at MacDonald’s than to have my own businesses, which included headhunting and ghostwriting.

I also procrastinated like crazy unless I was under a deadline for someone else.

My life was full of self-sabotage.

I didn’t know why I was like this until I discovered that I had been abused as an infant. It all took place on a changing table, and I would guess I had PTSD any time I was changed, because I would anticipate abuse whether it happened or not. So the times in my adult life that mimicked when a baby would be changed — meaning before you start something or after you finish it — were hugely stressful for me. I spent a lot of time distracting myself from the subconscious pain that was present.

After I went to hypnosis school, I learned and eventually created a ton of methods to find and release the left-over tension and emotions my body was still storing from these ancient events. I also learned and developed ways to break free of the negative self-beliefs that they installed in my mind. I eventually tried my techniques on my hypnosis clients and they worked spectacularly well. This led to the 5-Step Trauma Detox Process I teach in my Defy Trauma course.

The important thing I learned about trauma is this: You can eventually get to a place where it becomes something that happened to you, but no longer bothers you. It takes a lot of inner work, but the freedom that occurs is well worth the effort.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi

We all carry a certain amount of contraction or tension in our bodies. These are the places where we have barriers to inner peace and self-love. They are from past hurt, which leads to us resisting pain in the present and trying to control the future. In my work on myself, as well as with my anxiety and trauma clients, I find that when we connect with these places and release the tension, we can have significant stretches of time where we feel as if we are love and peace itself.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Fearless Cold Caller — I once got hired to develop and publish a fifty-book city by city series of dating books that started with a cold call to the owner of a national dating service. I found them in an ad in an airline magazine.

A Knack for Distilling Things to Their Essence– Some steps of my 5-Step Trauma Detox Process were inspired by other people’s methods that take hours to do. For example, there’s a shamanic process called a soul retrieval, which simply means to “unsquish” positive elements in your psyche that you’ve repressed in order to feel safe after trauma. These are healthy qualities self-love, confidence, and the ability to comfortably act from your truth. I was taught a complex imaginary journey that it took as long as 2 hours. I simplified it to a 5-minute process, and it’s just as effective. Now I’m able to use this method with clients at the end of most of our sessions, and it’s created amazing changes for them. I explain it in number 5 of my 5 Things.

A Comfort with Self-Healing — I’ve spent more than 30 years healing the deepest, darkest places inside myself. Clients seem to pick up on my intuition and courage and are able to discover, connect to and release the difficult items from their past faster and more easily than they have with other practitioners.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

When life gives you a hard time, the most important thing you can do to heal is to unconditionally love yourself.

Here are five things to do that make it easier:

1.Discard Self-Blame — When bad things happen, we tend to blame ourselves, even if it doesn’t make sense. That’s because we all have an inner child inside us, who believes everything that happens is their fault. So it’s important to break free of our tendency to self-blame.

I had a client who spent two years falsely blaming himself for his daughter’s death from breast cancer. I had him imagine a key. I told him to create an imaginary storage unit and put all the self-blame he carried with him into it. Then he used that key to lock the door and leave his self-blame behind.

It worked. Once he stopped carrying around all that undeserved guilt, he was able to start writing his second novel, which he’d been putting off.

2. Let Go of Old Internalized Negative Messages from Others — A lot of us have had critical parents, siblings, ex’s and other judgmental people in our life. When we are self-critical, what we say about ourselves usually doesn’t originate with us. It comes from a voice in our head we took in from one of the judgmental people from our past.

Here’s how to heal this: Isolate a negative sentence you’ve been saying about yourself due to what happened. Say it in your head again. Then ask yourself, whose voice is this really. Is it your mom’s? Your dad’s? Someone else’s?

Once you figure out who it is, imagine them as a 5-year-old. Let them say the same sentence in their high-pitched, kindergarten voice. Notice how it feels to hear the negative message from a young kid.

It’s likely it won’t bother you and you can let go of this particular judgment about yourself.

3. Release Both Your Sadness & Your Anger — You have to release both of these. Most people are more comfortable with one than the other. A client of mine had a partner of 10 years who left her for another woman. A part of her still wanted him back. Though she was completely comfortable dealing with her sadness, she was afraid to allow herself to feel angry. Once she was able to get in touch with her anger and release it, she was finally able to move on with her life.

4. Heal Related Childhood Wounds –Our emotional response to difficult losses and life changes are compounded by leftover emotions from childhood experiences we haven’t fully healed. The way to find this material is to think about something that makes you sad or angry about your loss. As you think about that item, you’ll notice a tension or pain in your body. Notice where you feel it and how it feels. Then ask yourself how old you were the first time you had this sensation. You may get a sense of an age, or a location, or someone you were with that will give you a clue as to what happened that you’re still upset about. The event you tap into is adding to the pain you feel over the present situation you. I had a client whose lingering physical pain from back surgery subsided once she healed her leftover guilt from when her dog drowned because of an innocent mistake she and her brother made when she was six.

5. Avoid Playing it Safe — When difficult things happen to us, we often become risk averse as a way to protect ourselves from the loss or hurt repeating itself. We think to ourselves, ‘I never want that to happen again.’ Then we stop living with the joy and freedom we used to have. This may keep us safe, but it protects us from happiness.

One way to free yourself from this natural tendency is to do what native cultures refer to as a “soul retrieval.” A soul retrieval is a shamanic practice used by these cultures whenever loss or difficult life changes occur. The idea is to free up the self-love, sense of safety, confidence and creativity that we repress when bad things happen to us. My version is fast and easy. You simply imagine unwrapping a present and finding a gift inside.

Don’t think about what the gift is ahead of time. Let it be an AHA moment, something you discover that comes from your subconscious and not your conscious mind. Even if it’s just a random thought, trust whatever shows up. Ask the gift what it symbolizes. Then imagine putting it inside you. This will “unrepress” whatever energy it represents. There is a tangible feeling when you do this, typically a warmth or a tingling. It brings a kind of peace or sense of safety with it.

This “unrepressing” creates lasting change.

One client used to grit his teeth and count to 10 in order to allow his wife to hug him. After his soul retrieval, he was able to comfortably hold and be held by her for the first time in 30 years of marriage. And he’s felt fine with being hugged ever since.

I teach this method as part of my 5-Step Trauma Detox Process in my Defy Trauma course.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

The pain of loss will show up in your body in particular locations. You can release contractions, tensions or pain by using a simple visualization. Let’s say you feel something in the center of your chest. Imagine placing a magician’s hat in that spot. Then pull a silk handkerchief out of the hat, the way a magician would. This will begin to release the emotional sensation you feel there. Keep pulling more handkerchiefs out of the hat, until they all come out. Make them into a ball, toss them into the sun and let them burn. You will notice that you feel better and significantly more relaxed. I have many more of these visualizations in my book, The One Minute Anxiety Solution.

How can one learn to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

One of my favorite things to do with clients as well as myself is to imagine turning into atoms. Close your eyes. Then start at the top of your head and imagine turning each part of yourself into atoms. If that is too abstract, glitter or sand or something small will work as well. Once you have disappeared and you are practically nothing, think about what it’s like to have had this experience as just atoms. From this point of view, a peacefulness comes. In a sense, there’s no “you” that this experience happened to; no “you” to blame for it; no “you’ for it to leave a mark on.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Make a concerted effort to look for things you like about your life right now. Find ways to do more of that. Also, ask yourself, “How do I love myself even though I experienced this? What untrue message do I believe about myself and life because this happened?” You can then let go of the old, internalized message in the way I mentioned above.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

Anything we go through helps us grow. We become more of who we truly are. Loss leads to a maturing of ourselves and to a compassion for others. We also learn that we can love ourselves even through things we didn’t want to happen. We find that the world, which includes us, doesn’t have to be a certain way in order for us to love ourselves. That’s the key to unconditional love, which is the ultimate maturity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m creating that movement now. It’s called Defy Trauma. When people heal their trauma, they don’t take it out on others, and that could mean lessening the number of individuals who rape and kill people, and of politicians who are subconsciously trying to win their parents’ love by protecting the rich at the expense of the poor. I’m hosting an annual Defy Trauma Summit starting 9/8/21.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Monica Lewinsky. I’m moved by how she has overcome public humiliation and has become a leader in the field of bullying, plus she’s posted some really funny responses to tweets.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My main website is BerkeleyHypnosis.com, my Facebook page is at FB.me/JoyInOneMinute.com, my Instagram is @maheshgro and my book is at OneMinuteAnxietySolution.com. My online course is at DefyTrauma.com.

