Mahalene Dulay of Vista Del Mar Wealth Management: “Delegate, delete and leverage”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mahalene Dulay.

San Diego native, Mahalene Dulay, founded Vista Del Mar Wealth Management in 2018 with a vision to empower women in their wealth journey through a trusted partnership, holistic financial planning and financial education (learn more at www.vistadelmarwm.com). She is an advocate for the environment, women and financial literacy, and is often found joining forces with other businesses and organizations to change the world for the better. Outside of the office, you can find Mahalene enjoying the outdoors with her family, cozying up to a good book or eating her way through her travel adventures.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My story as a wealth advisor began before I was born. As a proud daughter of Filipino immigrants, my parents came to the U.S. with the idea of the “American Dream”. Though they worked hard to create the life they always wanted for my sister and me, my parents did it all on their own without much financial guidance. It was through their story of resilience and entrepreneurship that I started my career as a wealth advisor, inspired by the desire to help others in their wealth journey.

I graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in Business Administration/Finance, and started my career with a larger firm in San Diego in late 2007. When my second son was born, I realized that in order to grow my business the way I envisioned and create a greater impact on my clients’ lives and the communities I serve, I had to take a leap of faith to start my own firm. Thus, Vista Del Mar Wealth Management was created in 2018.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It’s hard to say that I have one particular story for this question, but I’ll share some insight that has been a valuable lesson for me. Since starting my own business, I’ve had more referrals than I’ve had in my time working with my previous firm. I’ll be honest, asking directly for referrals has not been a strong suit of mine. What I find most interesting is that my referrals now come from individuals who are not clients, and have come without me asking at all. I’ve been more intentional about the groups and networks that I’m a part of; when I first started in the industry, I met with anyone that would give me the opportunity to serve as their advisor. It’s through these networks that I’ve built great relationships with other successful women whose lives and businesses aligned with the values and vision that are important to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes are part of the process as an entrepreneur, and though mortifying in the moment, there are some that I can look back on and laugh to myself. The one memory that sticks out the most is when I was first starting out as an advisor. I was assigned a territory about two hours away from San Diego. As a new rep at the time, I dressed in my best suit and was ready to roll. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that this territory was in the desert… and it was August. I was ready to do whatever it took to make new clients.

It was one of my first prospecting events, and I was bringing pizzas to teachers for lunch. Let’s just say that hauling freshly baked pizza from one classroom to another in 115 degree heat in my suit did not make for the best first impression appearance. There were two lessons I learned that day: 1) not to take my eagerness for success to cloud my preparation for it and 2) don’t meet with my desert clients during the summer (funny side note, even my clients to this day say that I was crazy for coming out to meet them during the summer months).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As I mentioned, my parents are a huge part of why I got started as an advisor; they continue to be one of my core “whys” in what I do. The name “Vista Del Mar” means “view of the sea”; my firm is a dedication to my parents and other immigrants of color who have crossed the waters in search of a better life for their families.

The other person I’m grateful for in my journey is my High School Economics teacher. I remember he spent a week in my Senior class talking about money, and why we should start thinking about our financial future now. He talked about why we should save and invest money, how the stock market works and how not to spend our money all away as soon as we start working. My parents instilled in me the foundation of hard work and saving, but my economics teacher taught me the importance of how to make my money work just as hard for me. To be honest, I didn’t grasp that particular concept right away. I mean, come on… being 18 and having more freedom, investing and starting retirement accounts weren’t necessarily on the top of my list. However, the more I learned about investing and money in college, I realized that the traditional thought of just saving wasn’t enough. That’s when I found myself starting my career in financial services; I wanted to share my knowledge with others, and help them make smart decisions with their money.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The first thought that comes to mind about this question is that women lack the support they need to create companies, especially women of color. This support shows up in different forms: the capital and resources needed to start, the emotional encouragement to take risks, and having female mentors in similar industries to help pave the way. I read an article earlier in the year from the Harvard Business Review that talked about the impact of COVID-19 on women, especially moms, in the workforce and in venture capital funding. (Source: Women-Led Startups Received Just 2.3% of VC Funding in 2020 (hbr.org)). It’s no surprise (which is sad to say) that there is still a disproportionate amount of capital available for women-led businesses, and even a greater one for women-led businesses of color. When we add the gender pay and wealth gap issues that women deal with already to the mix, the challenges of women becoming founders becomes even more apparent.

Monetary support for starting a business, I believe, also stems from the roles that women play in the family. While a lot has changed over the years, women are still likely the ones to stay home to care for their kids. This also became more apparent during the pandemic, where hard decisions to stay home had to be made for women in the workforce. Without the financial peace of mind, it discourages women from taking risks or that initial step to start companies.

Lastly, it’s important for women to have other women as mentors, especially in male-dominated industries. Speaking as a female wealth advisor in an industry of predominately males, I’ve had experiences throughout my career where I was asked if I was my male colleagues’ assistant; it didn’t even occur to them that I was an advisor in the firm. What’s more alarming is that there is even a smaller percentage of women advisors, let alone founders, of color in our industry. It is because of this disparity that motivated me to start my own firm. Paving the way for women of color and being a mentor in an industry where we are underrepresented is a crucial part in the movement to create space for women-led businesses in general.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Here are a few things that I believe can be done to help overcome the challenges women face in starting companies:

Fund women-led businesses. Women need to have access to financial resources to get started if they don’t have their own funds to do it themselves. This can create the space for women to take more risks in their business growth and development early on. Part of this is also needing more women in the decision-making process at venture capital firms. VC firms already take on risk when providing the funding for businesses; why are women-led businesses any different? Women need to continue to show up for other women. One thing I learned in starting my firm is collaboration over competition. What I mean by this is that when I show up to support other women-led business owners, they in turn support my business efforts back. By creating an intentional network of women, I believe that we learn more from one another and can create a greater impact with power in numbers. Additionally, it’s important for women to serve as mentors for others in their industries. When women can mentor other women and share stories of celebration and failure, we create a generational wealth of knowledge that can be passed down for future female leaders and founders. Break societal pressures of women’s roles. As a mom, business owner, and all the roles in between, society still has a way of setting unrealistic expectations for women. While I believe it’s absolutely possible to be a great mom, successful business owner and community-active human being all at the same time, having the support and the space for women to seek help without feeling ashamed for doing so is crucial. This would include the space for mental wellness and self-care. Put simply: self-care is not selfish.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because I believe women lead with a heart-centered model. It’s important to note here that as a society, we need to debunk the statement that “women are too emotional”, and that because of these emotions, we cannot be successful. However, I think our emotions coupled with women’s amazing ability to problem-solve and collaborate with one another, is what drives success in a heart-led business.

When women become founders, we continue to honor the legacy of what trailblazers before us have done to change the narrative for women. Additionally, we continue to pave the way for future female leaders and generations to come. It’s through women founders that we tell the story of what we’ve known all along: we were meant to make history.

Another reason women should become founders is that it creates generational wealth, both from a money and knowledge standpoint. Our businesses create additional sources of incomes for our own goals and create jobs for other women to support their own families. This can be a sustainable business model where it’s a win-win situation for women in the workforce. The knowledge of what we learned in our businesses is valuable in itself for other women.

Lastly, more women should become founders to teach our kids about breaking down the stereotypes or gender roles of women in business. I have two sons, and though I’m literally the only female in my household (even my dog is a male), I believe that being in a position as a female business founder and community leader reflects on how my kids will view other women throughout their lives. It is through being a role model for them that they will need to play their part in supporting women in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The hustle culture is a toxic one, especially for women. In entrepreneurship, there’s the idea is that you have to constantly hustle to be successful. While this may be true in the first couple of years in starting a business (believe me, it’s not easy), it is possible to achieve a life where financial and time stability come without having to work late nights or weekends. The other blessing in my entrepreneurial journey is having the flexibility to create my own schedule and choose when I want to work; I’ve created the systems and team in place to optimize my time and income at the same time.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Entrepreneurship is not for everyone; it can be a lonely road and a lot of sacrifices are made, especially in the beginning. Founders understand these sacrifices and are willing to take these risks for a long-term benefit. They are driven and are motivated by more than just money. More specifically, successful founders have a vision for a greater purpose in the world; we’re constantly looking for ways not just to improve or evolve ourselves, but how we can make a powerful impact for people and the communities we live in. I believe founders do not wait for a seat at the table; they take the initiative to create their own table and invite others to sit with them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of.

When I started my financial planning firm, my oldest son was just starting preschool, my second was 4 months old, and my husband was in a career transition. It didn’t take me long to realize that though I had been in the industry for 11 years at that point, I was rebuilding my foundation again. The long nights and weekends in the beginning called for quick burnout. So, I did what any smart business owner would do; I reached out for help. I’m incredibly fortunate to have a very supportive community of family, friends, team members and mentors to make sure I keep my roots grounded but continue to grow towards the sky. My network of other mom business owners who relate to what I go through continue to help me in my entrepreneurial journey; they celebrate my wins, share in my frustrations and are there to lend a helping hand in both my personal and professional growth.

2. Delegate, delete and leverage.

As mentioned above, success is not achieved alone. A successful founder understands their strengths and weaknesses; she understands that time is just as valuable, if not more valuable than money. To optimize time and grow in a business, three important steps need to be taken:

*delegating or outsourcing what would be a founder’s weakness to someone who considers it their strength;

*deleting tasks (or people) that don’t bring purpose to our lives and businesses;

*leveraging resources that allow for growth opportunities.

3. Setting healthy boundaries for self-care and overall wellness.

Though I’m still learning the art of time management (motherhood is a journey on its own), I’ve implemented tools to help me prioritize my time. Self-care and my family come first, so I’ve been able to model my business schedule around them. I dedicate block times to help me create those boundaries. More importantly, I communicate these boundaries with my family and business team, so they know when I can be fully present for them. Knowing when to say, “No” has been one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a multi-passionate entrepreneur. Of course, it’s not always perfect (hello, A-type personality), but it helps to have a foundation for me to work from.

4. Never lose sight of your “why”.

It’s easy to get lost in the entrepreneurial journey. I’ve had many people tell me I wouldn’t make it. I’ve had to leave meetings with potential clients because I wasn’t taken seriously as a female advisor. I’ve been an underrepresented minority for the majority of my career. There were times in my career, and even in the start of building my firm, that imposter syndrome crept in to test my drive. But what always helped me overcome the doubt was going back to my “why”.

I gained more clarity in my “why” when I started my firm. My family will always be the main foundation, but my “why” evolved to include a greater purpose for women investors and communities of color. Successful founders lead with purpose; they keep their “why”, whatever that may be, at the core of what they do.

5. How I spend my time is ultimately my choice.

While my financial livelihood is an important part of survival and creating opportunities for myself and my family, my time is my most valuable asset. Different seasons in my life will require more devotion and time to one area over another. At the end of the day, I am the one that makes the conscious choice of how I spend my time. Though a true work-life balance may not exist, I really believe that there can be harmony in the time for both these areas to be successful and exactly how one envisions it. I’m constantly learning and re-affirming these lessons, but have embraced the conscious effort of being present, intentional and authentic in both my personal and professional life.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

On a personal level, my business created the flexibility for me to be present with my family when I’m needed the most. I’m not bound to a set 9–5 schedule, and can enjoy the time to be mom. This is incredibly important to me because my kids won’t stay little forever; as they say, “The days are long, but the years are short.”

My success and vision for women’s wealth empowerment has also caught the attention of women of color in my community. For my colleagues and friends who are also female founders, we find ways to collaborate and support one another in our shared endeavors to put more wealth in the hands of other women of color.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I talked about my “why” and how it has evolved, one of my life’s greater purposes is to push for financial literacy in our schools. Though it’s a big undertaking, I would like to create and implement a curriculum for the public schools in the U.S. to start conversations about money as early as Kindergarten. A key part in closing the wealth gap for women and for communities of color is by having the knowledge about wealth and establishing healthy money habits early on. I envision age-appropriate content every year until kids leave high school to include the basics of money, the importance of saving and investing, creating healthy relationships with money and the power of money it has in our communities and the world. Imagine the possibilities of what this could do!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’s hard to choose just one! I would love to share a seat at the table with Michelle Obama, Oprah, Sophia Bush, Emma Watson, Sandra Oh, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because of their activism and advocacy for women, communities of color and the planet.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

