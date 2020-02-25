Magical Solutions To Mundane Problems?

Stress has become ubiquitous with the rate race for acquiring more and more material benefits with the assumption that quality of life might improve!So while we are all very busy and stressed at improving the so called quality of life!, we all are also frantically looking for panaceas or magical solutions that would “probably” help us in tackling the very same stress.

Let us look at some “very” simple solutions for reducing the stress and at the end of this article,I have also included a unique solution that might be very useful for all while working under tremendous pressure (*link given at the end):-

Money doesn’t bring happiness and happiness can’t be purchased as well. Treating wealth merely as a means to an end and sharing the excess wealth for the benefits of the needy could amount to creating positive side effects that would help you heal from the stress that would have got accumulated. Remember this quote always..

“The happiest people are not the richest, but those who make the most of everything they have.”.

Saying “NO” to that ,”which” we cannot afford is an old, yet relevant philosophy.

Give importance to both personal and professional responsibilities. Concentrate on one thing at a time and tackle issues that may be the blockages to progress on priority.

Adapt to change, mould your attitude and knowledge to be in line with the latest technology, changed market conditions and other such external factors.

Helping others give that feel good warmth, while shifting focus away from difficulties. Count your blessings and if possible try to return the society back all the good turns it has given you.

While it is important to have stretch goals….. setting unrealistic targets doesn't help anyone…..Be happy and continue with your enthusiasm.. Keep it as simple as that! Please note that this is not a message to dilute the goals..Remember, One need to be committed to achievable and realistic goals and be optimistic. Don't give up things half way and fall prey to worry.

Don’t waste time and energy in defending or justifying your mistakes if any. Accept them and focus on damage control.Do not be harsh on others for their mistakes.Learn from your mistakes as also those of someone else.

Do not be harsh on others for their mistakes.Learn from your mistakes as also those of someone else. Constructive criticism is not a personal affront.It deserves introspection on your part-not lashing out with vengeance. Objectively view the critical opinion-If there is any truth in it, correct yourself; If not, ignore it.

No point in crying over spilt milk, nor in nursing a vendetta in your heart. Do your best in the present and mould your future .

. Make sure that the time you spend with family is quality time. Love is best expressed in words and actions-It is not an “understood” feeling as believed.

You need not go to exotic resorts to relax!.Indulge in a hobby.Sleeping over an issue usually is the best way sometimes.Cut the worry-It only affects your efficiency.

Put yourself in others shoes. Take disagreements in your stride. Remember? … People are as much entitled to their opinions as you are to yours.

Finally…..accept the uncertainties of life and savour each moment of it. Concentrate on your strengths, work diligently and do your best to eliminate weaknesses.

Thank you all for reading. If you enjoyed reading this you may like to share this with your contacts.

