Magic Happens

“Be quicker to learn the lesson.”

Someone asked me recently what’s the best advice you can give to a female entrepreneur?

First: Find your tribe.

Magic happens when you surround yourself with like-minded people who share and live your values.

My tribe is filled with extraordinary female founders.

My tribe is filled with people who challenge me and lift me higher.

My tribe is filled with those who are joyous and excited to soar to new heights with you.

Second: Seek out an experienced entrepreneur coach who has the type of success you want for yourself.

Do you want a successful business and family?

Find someone who has both.

Find someone who can challenge you, demand more from you, expect more from you.

Be humble and willing to learn from someone who’s gone through your journey.

Be brave to put down your past experience and be willing to pick up something new.

When you’re in unfamiliar territory, it’s wise to take advice from someone who has a different vantage point of view and has your best interest in mind.

It’s time to make a new path.

What the best advice you’d give to an aspiring female entrepreneur?

I’m here for you!

How can I help you?

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

