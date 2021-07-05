Someone asked me recently what’s the best advice you can give to a female entrepreneur?

First: Find your tribe.

Magic happens when you surround yourself with like-minded people who share and live your values.

My tribe is filled with extraordinary female founders.

My tribe is filled with people who challenge me and lift me higher.

My tribe is filled with those who are joyous and excited to soar to new heights with you.

Second: Seek out an experienced entrepreneur coach who has the type of success you want for yourself.

Do you want a successful business and family?

Find someone who has both.

Find someone who can challenge you, demand more from you, expect more from you.

Be humble and willing to learn from someone who’s gone through your journey.

Be brave to put down your past experience and be willing to pick up something new.

When you’re in unfamiliar territory, it’s wise to take advice from someone who has a different vantage point of view and has your best interest in mind.

It’s time to make a new path.

What the best advice you’d give to an aspiring female entrepreneur?

I’m here for you!

How can I help you?

Xoxo

Kalika