Maghan Morin and Jeanine Suah of Thynkglobal: “Always be yourself”

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maghan Morin and Jeanine Suah of Thynkglobal.

Thynkglobal is a Coworking and event space where people of color can create, collaborate, and build for the future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Hey there! We’re the co-founders of Miami’s newest co-working concept Thynk Global. Thynk Global is the first black-owned self-funded co-working space in Miami, we’re the first co-working space in South Florida to feature a pop-up retail shop, and we’re the first co-working space in Miami to be started by two black female founders.

Thynk Global was born out of the sheer desire to make a positive impact on our community, both locally and globally, through entrepreneurship & collaboration. After working in co-working spaces and launching our first concept in 2017, we saw that the people who needed these spaces the most, often could not afford to work from them. As a result, we created a more socially inclusive concept with all the same high-quality features, at a fraction of the cost!

Can you briefly share with our reader why you are an authority on the topic of thought leadership?

We’re an authority because we’re a living testament to the problems we’re solving. We lead by example and listen more than we speak. We’ve experienced nearly every pain point our people have and embrace the value of creativity and innovation. We make an effort to connect as many people as we can, and we allow our voices to be heard, regardless of what others think.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Oh, my goodness! There are literally too many to count! Haha. I would say that one of the most interesting experiences we’ve had thus far was breaking into the Miami market. We started our company in St. Petersburg, FL in 2017 and relocated down south in January 2019 because we knew we could make a bigger impact in a heavier-populated, more diverse city.

Breaking into a new market was really tough at the beginning but we stayed consistent and kept showing up. At the beginning, people here weren’t really receptive to us nor our ideas because they didn’t know us and were unsure of our intentions. But we continued to hustle our butts off despite the negativity and eventually earned their respect. It has only been a year, and we’re already considered thought leaders in the entrepreneurial/business/start-up space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?



You know when you’re younger and your parents tell you not to trust everyone you meet, yet you choose not to listen anyway? Well, that’s what happened to us on multiple occasions!



Maghan and I always aim to have everyone’s best interest at heart and unfortunately, we often assumed everyone did the same for us. Not even close — haha. We’ve encountered some not-so-great people and gave money to people who tried to scam us. We’ve learned from our mistakes and are at a point where we keep things closer to the chest and triple check our references. Now we just die of laughter just thinking about everything we went through.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?



A thought leader is a an individual or entity who leads by example and serves the public as an expert or go-to resource about a specific topic. They constantly connect with the audiences they serve and have an unwavering desire to learn more and be better.



I think a leader is a leader. It doesn’t make sense to create division amongst different types of leaders because leadership is such a subjective construct. I believe that a “typical” leader (whatever that is) can be a thought leader just as much an influencer can be a thought leader. It really depends on how that leader chooses to apply and position themselves in their industry.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader? Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?



A thought leader has the power to influence and impact the lives of many and there’s no greater benefit than that. I definitely think it is worth investing all of the resources and energy! If affecting positive change on a local or global scale is something that you want to accomplish, you’ll invest in whatever it takes to achieve that goal. Both of us have dreamt of this since we were little girls and it has been worth every dollar and minute!

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Thought leadership positions you as an expert and people always go to the expert first

Thought leadership can present you with speaking opportunities where you can charge whatever you believe your time is worth

Because thought leadership positions you as an expert, you then have more credibility and leverage in any given situation, especially partnerships/contracts/negotiations

Can you share 5 strategies a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry? Tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Always be yourself. There’s only one of you

Have a clear vision with tangible steps

Put yourself in rooms where you need to be heard and always speak up

Focus on what you’re good at, and consistently hone your craft

Never be the smartest person in the room. Go where the leaders are

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.



Hands down, Mark Cuban. Cliché choice but we’re obsessed with him. Mark is a thought leader in more ways than we can describe. Yes, he owns the Mavs, yes he’s a shark, yes he is a tech/software guru; but he influences the both of us on a daily basis to become better people and entrepreneurs . He practices what he preaches. One of the most impressive things he did most recently during COVID-19 was when he and his team figured out how to compensate arena employees despite there being no games. That alone shows that he not only cares about the people he serves but that he does whatever is in his power to speak up and affect positive change, despite what others think.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

We’re indifferent to this. If someone wants to be considered a thought leader, then by all means go ahead. We’re totally here for it! Above all, the most important thing is to make sure you have the knowledge, credibility, hustle, and humility to back it up.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Always remember your “why.” Your “why” will keep you motivated when all else fails. Your “why” is what drives you and ignites that fire within you to keep going!

Don’t overwork yourself. If you need to rest, then rest. Listen to your body and stay in-tune with your intuition.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.



I feel like we’re already inspiring the movement of our dreams. Thynk Global is not just a space, it’s a mindset. It’s giving yourself permission to dream big and think bigger, and then having the conviction and drive to carry out that vision. To be able to work with hundreds of entrepreneurs on a daily basis and give them to tools and resources needed to take their ideas to the next level is a dream come true. The fun part is, we’re just getting started! We have huge plans for global expansion. Check us in three years!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?



Always give more in value that you receive in payment. When you care about the success of others and become servant leaders, you find that the equal amount of positivity comes right back to you!