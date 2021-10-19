Magalie René of Workplace Catalyst: “Get out of your head and take action”

Get out of your head and take action. Imposter Syndrome lives in the thinking not in the doing! The more action you take, the more you will do. Soon enough you’ll have accomplished your goals and made an impact.

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Magalie René.

Magalie René is a Compassionate Leadership Expert, Author, CEO & Founder of Workplace Catalyst, a professional coaching and workplace training firm. The firm specializes in “compassionate working,” which is the future of the workforce.René runs programs combining compassionate leadership and essential skills for lasting change, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion. She supports rising leaders in cultivating inclusive workplaces and teaches proven strategies and techniques to conquer imposter syndrome. A leader in mission-driven work, she’s committed to creating sustainable change and breaking through unconscious bias. René deeply understands the connection between compassion and confidence. She has dedicated her life’s work to teaching people how to become confident and compassionate in both their workplace and in their personal lives, which helps us get beyond our unconscious bias and our limiting beliefs so we can create safety and empowerment.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

As a first-generation Haitian American my parents had high expectations for my daily performance with a specific outlook on excellence — I would be a lawyer or doctor.- and academic success — a B might as well have been an F in my home. The hard lesson I later learned was that the quickest way to fail is to believe in perfection.

I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and experienced racial bullying living in a predominantly white neighborhood as one of only three Black students in my entire class. At the same time my summers were spent at camp in a neighborhood of predominantly brown and black people where I was criticized for “sounding too White,” and “looking too Black.” I struggled with intense feelings of ostracism and otherness — I didn’t belong. This ongoing experience resulted in my battle with imposter syndrome.

Fast forward to adulthood, I’ve survived divorce, navigated career transitions and founded Workplace Catalyst where a team of incredible facilitators lead diverse groups around the world in creating a compassionate future. My experiences sparked my passion for helping others in accessing their compassion and confidence — particularly as it relates to conquering imposter syndrome. As a woman who has experienced deep trauma and overcome her own fears, inspiring others to recognize their worth and overcome imposter syndrome is my calling.

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Early on in my career, leading up to the very first event I had ever planned (while I was still navigating my fear of public speaking) I found myself in my early 40s, newly out of my marriage, couch surfing and barely making ends meet while building a not-yet-profitable coaching business. Ironically the event I organized was titled Career-view Mirror on the topic of successfully leaping into your purpose. Considering my situation I was wracked by imposter syndrome and considered cancelling the event. Who was I to give any advice on leaping and succeeding? I called a friend and mentor who reminded me of the value I have to give not in spite of but because of my circumstances. In that moment, I realized the experiences I was most ashamed of had provided me with the most wisdom. I also realized that my ability to share them vulnerably was the key to inspiring others. I had never done anything like it before but I took the leap — despite my fears — and ultimately the Career-view Mirror event was an incredible success. Some of the women featured have seen their endeavors and businesses explode. The lesson here is: you don’t know what you have the power to accomplish until you choose to lean into the fear and make it happen.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company Workplace Catalyst is rooted in radical compassion. My team and I are not afraid to share our personal stories. We continue doing ‘the work’ on ourselves which allows us to show up in a conscious and authentic way. Personally, I bring my full self to every interaction. People know when they work with me they are getting all of me, my history, honesty, skill and strength.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It’s hard to name one person because I learn from everyone around me, but if I had to choose it would be Andrea Lipton, Strategic Account Practice Lead at Harvard Business School, a mentor and friend who has been instrumental both personally and professionally, especially as it pertains to honing my facilitation skills. The important thing to remember is that relationships are currency and they’re invaluable to your life and success. Opportunities and lessons can come from anywhere, be it a mentor, Uber driver, or friend. Be available to receive support in different forms. However, if you don’t ask for the support you’re not going to get it. Pro-tip: make it a practice to consistently advocate for yourself and put yourself in a position to receive support that leads to success.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

Imposter syndrome is the sense that you don’t have the skill it takes to succeed but that rather, you’re faking it. Essentially, you feel like a fraud. It’s the persistent feeling that you are not equipped to succeed at your endeavor. Worst of all Imposter Syndrome can make you believe in your lack of ability despte how prepared or skilled you actually are (e.g. education, accolades, preparation etc.). When dealing with Imposter Syndrome, you feel like you’re faking it and don’t have the skills to commit to what you’re doing. Often, people struggle with feelings of inadequacy, as if they lack expertise when that is simply not the case.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

When Imposter Syndrome takes hold you will believe the lies your mind is telling you. People will believe that they don’t deserve the opportunities and subsequently these false beliefs may result in missed opportunities. People may even decline incredible opportunities because they believe someone else is more deserving. In short, Imposter Syndrome can result in self-sabotage that keeps you from reaching your highest potential.

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

For some, experiencing Imposter Syndrome increases a sense of compassion and duty to those who have experienced a lack of belonging or shyness. This leads to the creation of spaces of belonging. Those who fall in this category are more likely to be inclusive leaders. For others, Imposter syndrome can result in holding others to unrealistic and impossible expectations. Those who fall into this category may project the same judgemental, closed-minded thinking they inflict on themselves onto others. If you are unreasonably hard on yourself you’ll be the same with others — a recipe for unsustainable leadership.

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

Before becoming an entrepreneur, I worked in corporate America for years. Imposter syndrome kept me from climbing the corporate ladder. While there, I never managed up, I didn’t share my accomplishments. I only focused on doing my job. I was taught that being seen and heard is the quickest way to lose a position but I ultimately left the corporate world because I felt powerless and unfulfilled. Based on conversations I’ve had with other women and POC many of us are taught not to rock the boat — to keep our heads down and get the work done. A lack of support and belonging fuels the fears of Imposter Syndrome and too often results in an exodus and limited career mobility. To that end, I invite anyone who relates to my story to find or create a support system before giving up on your goals. Surrounding ourselves with people who lift us and acknowledge our value is vital to mitigating the effects of imposter syndrome.

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?

I’ve got some bad news and good news. The truth (and perhaps bad news for some) is that conquering imposter syndrome doesn’t mean you’ll never experience it again. Everytime you level up, you will feel the sense of being an imposter. Another equal truth — the great news — is that you can partner with your fears and embrace it as a sign that you’re moving forward in your journey. Always onwards and upwards.

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Step 1: Choose the stretch of growth over the pain of regret. You’re going to feel the pain either way. Many people experience depression because they’re not fully living their purpose. Choose instead to lean into the temporary discomfort of doing something new for a lifetime of fulfillment.

Step 2: Re-design your relationship with fear. Embrace fear as a sign that you’re elevating in this way you’ll be using your fear rather than letting it drive you.

Step 3: Acknowledge the consequences of not owning your worth. What price will your kids, family, friends, network, community, world pay if you don’t step into your purpose? Who will miss out? How will they miss out? There are consequences of hiding your light back, because you are so valuable!

Step 4: Practice the behaviors that build confidence. Behaviors that build confidence are trust (trust your timing and release comparison), celebration (acknowledge wins big and small), and commitment (keep going and don’t give up).

Step 5: Get out of your head and take action. Imposter Syndrome lives in the thinking not in the doing! The more action you take, the more you will do. Soon enough you’ll have accomplished your goals and made an impact.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire the #SelfMasteryMovement, so that everyone can continue healing. When people work on themselves — facing their trauma, connecting to their own consciousness and compassion — they are empowered to face external circumstances with peace and effectiveness. I wish this for the world and especially for those who are marginalized.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I would have lunch with Elaine Welteroth. I admire her ability to show up consistently and authentically in a variety of spaces without allowing outside forces to change her. As a woman who has been divorced twice, seeing an icon like Elaine have such success with her partner (a man in a different industry) is inspiring. Society needs more examples of Black women who are making healthy relationship/success work. If I were to have lunch with Elaine, I would like to discuss the art of grace as she endured on-air trauma and still remained poised. She has also successfully transitioned careers several times (Imposter Syndrome be damned) and her Black Girl Joy sets examples for other women to find joy and authentically standout.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

