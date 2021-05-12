Maegan Lujan: “Don’t let who you have been or who you look like on paper determine your path”

Don’t let who you have been or who you look like on paper determine your path. You can grow and be who you want to be with a clear vision and work. It’s not easy. It takes courage but you get to be the CEO of your life and write your story.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maegan Lujan.

Maegan Lujan is a brand strategist, business leader, and author on a mission to motivate and inspire others. Maegan’s journey has taken her from high risk in the foster system to high potential in Corporate or Fortune 500 boardrooms and beyond. She was recently named to the 2020 Top 100 Product Marketing Influencers list by the Product Marketing Alliance and the 2021 People to Watch List by The Cannata Report. Maegan’s tenacity has also earned her a nomination for the Women in Business Award from The Orange County Business Journal in both 2019 and 2020 and recognition as a 2016 Young Influencer and 2019 Woman of Influence by The Cannata Report. Both on-stage and off, Maegan enjoys assisting with and speaking out for causes associated with foster care, domestic violence, and youth development. To learn more about Maegan and how she can up level your brand, visit maeganlujan.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My Story is full of twists and turns. I grew up in foster care and was out on my own trying to survive by age 14. It was a challenging life for a child. No bedtime stories or birthday parties or a sense of security. I never attended high school so I did not go to college either. But that power of flexibility, I knew even young that I did not have to let the system make me a statistic. I knew somehow that I could change my story.

That tenacity and ability to pivot have taken me to where I am today and have served me well in my career as a corporate executive at Toshiba and in building my own personal brand and agency.

I grew up knowing that I wanted to be a victor, not a victim. I took control of my journey and channeled my energy into creating positive change. And it is why I’m so passionate about giving back especially to troubled youth now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you love what you do and do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” That quote has changed how I do life and work. I come at all I do from a place of passion and purpose. If it is not fueling me and growing me then it is just not worth my time. I built my corporate career and my personal brand around things that I am passionate about and that helps me grow as a person. And I keep challenging myself to expand more and more.

You have to step out of your comfort zone to live your passions.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The classic book by Dale Carnegie How To Win Friends And Influence People. It helped me learn how to connect deeper with people. Growing up the way I did it was hard to know who to trust and who would be there for me. You tend to feel like you have to just make it on your own. But the truth is we need community. I would not be where I am today without all the help and support I have had.

Learning people skills is a huge key to success.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic, I was zoned in and super focused on my corporate career. I had my head down doing the work. And I have been rewarded by getting to travel and speak to audiences, share the great company that is Toshiba, and was honored with many awards for my work.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The pandemic gave me time to step back, evaluate my life and work, and look at the bigger picture. I love and will continue to love my corporate career. I will continue to work hard and put focus on that. But During the pandemic, I pivoted into a new passion- personal branding. I worked on my own personal brand, learning how I could share my story. I finally got brave enough to share my story and where I have grown from. I did a website overhaul and created new products and services.

I now have my own personal brand that I am using to help others in the corporate world create their own personal brands. Ones where we can share more of ourselves, our passion as authentic and whole people. I even got to start writing my book series A Million Little Clicks.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I was named a top influencer by the 2019 Cannata Report and for that honor, I needed to go out to New York and tell my story. I did not know how to tell my story. I realized I had been living behind a corporate facade. I knew I needed to develop my own personal brand to tell my story my way. To be brave and have something of value to share.

That’s what started me on the personal branding journey that I am so engaged with today.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It’s going great. It has been life-changing. It has not been easy at all. It has taken a lot of courage, fighting imposter syndrome. I have learned so much about branding people versus products and services. It is different but really interesting. I love engaging with others who are on the same path. And helping others that are struggling. I found it really hard to find the information that I needed for my branding journey.

So I am creating the resources that I wish I had when I started so others have a clearer path.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is a number of people. The people that are brave enough to share who they are and where they came from and where they are going. One person doing this that comes to mind is Lin Marty. Lin is a personal brand photographer and former corporate gal. Being a corporate gal like myself she speaks my language. She is great at content strategy and I’ve learned a lot from her. She is a true thought leader and storyteller. She goes deeper than your typical blogger babe and I love that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The best thing that has happened is the community that has been built. I started this journey to motivate and inspire others to pursue their passions in life and the stories I have heard and the people I’ve built relationships with over 2020 have been remarkable.

Building a personal brand has created so many opportunities for me to connect with people. I’ve been invited to speaking engagements, major events, and have presented keynotes to foster youth foundations, something that is very close to my heart. I came ready to do the work, knowing that it would not be easy but the rewards are so worth it. I received more than I could have imagined. I was not prepared for the personal stories of hope and support that I was able to share and that was shared back with me. It stops you in your tracks and makes the whole entrepreneur journey worth it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Stay true to yourself. There is a lot of imitation out there but audiences can see through that. Be you Get a strategy. Floundering around not knowing where you are going wastes time and money. Find where your skills and passions meet. You do need to follow your passion but where it aligns with your skillset to really be successful. Focus. There is so much to learn and do that it can get overwhelming. Just focus. One step at a time. Rise and bring up others. You always have something to give back even if you are just one step ahead of someone else. Bring others up too.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Gardening. I love gardening but gardening is not the only option, maybe it’s not your thing. Find a hobby, a passion to engage in outside of your regular work. Something that makes you lose track of time and gives your body and mind a reset. I work to take time out to follow my passions every week. You have to take time to breathe. It actually makes you more creative and productive in the long run.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Don’t let who you have been or who you look like on paper determine your path. You can grow and be who you want to be with a clear vision and work. It’s not easy. It takes courage but you get to be the CEO of your life and write your story.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Sophia Amoruso. She has the grit and grace that matches my own brand and what I dream about. I love the I’ve been there done that vibes that her brand has and how she takes ownership of her failures instead of trying to hide them. I’m really impressed with all the touchpoints of her brand. Total props all around.

